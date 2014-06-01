Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

QPR - something good at that club
Bobupanddown
Today at 10:09:26 PM
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment

As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt  :wanker:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
ccole
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:18:42 PM
👏👏👏  :like:
Skinz
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:23:57 PM
 :like:

The far left highjackers will be frothing now. To almost Gammon levels 
monkeyman
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:28:41 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:09:26 PM
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment

As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt  :wanker:
BANG AVERAGE PLAYER WANTING TO MAKE HIMSELF KNOWN.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT AND GET OVER IT
I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS STILL HAPPENING IN ENGLISH FOOTBALL FUCKING MANAGERS AND PLAYERS ARE FUCKING UNDER ORDERS BY THE GOVERMENT I RECKON AND THE F.A
Don pepe
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:39:02 PM
How long do the daft cunts want it to go in for? Theyre just using it as another stick to beat people with now. All they do is move the goalposts continually to sustain the divide. Its tiresome and has nothing to do with equality at all.

Well played QPR
RIK MAYALL
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:42:08 PM
QPR and Coventry managers having to explain why they didn't do it.

Fuck the black lives matter brigade, they've had their 5 minutes of fame.
monkeyman
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:45:08 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:42:08 PM
QPR and Coventry managers having to explain why they didn't do it.

Fuck the black lives matter brigade, they've had their 5 minutes of fame.
THIS HAS TO DO WITH THE F.A FUCK EM FOOTBALL IS FINISHED FOR ME I WILL HAVE A PUNT AND THATS IT
Mickgaz
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:50:02 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:09:26 PM
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment

As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt  :wanker:
The start of it all falling apart nice to see well done all
Skinz
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:54:29 PM
It almost got to a point that you were a raving Nazi if you didn't openly support this shite. That's how close they got.
