September 18, 2020, 11:10:43 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
QPR - something good at that club
Topic: QPR - something good at that club (Read 84 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 112
QPR - something good at that club
«
on:
Today
at 10:09:26 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment
As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 117
Re: QPR - something good at that club
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:18:42 PM »
👏👏👏
Skinz
Online
Posts: 2 469
Re: QPR - something good at that club
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:23:57 PM »
The far left highjackers will be frothing now. To almost Gammon levels
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 049
Re: QPR - something good at that club
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:28:41 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:09:26 PM
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment
As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt
BANG AVERAGE PLAYER WANTING TO MAKE HIMSELF KNOWN.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT AND GET OVER IT
I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS STILL HAPPENING IN ENGLISH FOOTBALL FUCKING MANAGERS AND PLAYERS ARE FUCKING UNDER ORDERS BY THE GOVERMENT I RECKON AND THE F.A
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 794
Re: QPR - something good at that club
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:39:02 PM »
How long do the daft cunts want it to go in for? Theyre just using it as another stick to beat people with now. All they do is move the goalposts continually to sustain the divide. Its tiresome and has nothing to do with equality at all.
Well played QPR
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 277
Once in every lifetime
Re: QPR - something good at that club
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:42:08 PM »
QPR and Coventry managers having to explain why they didn't do it.
Fuck the black lives matter brigade, they've had their 5 minutes of fame.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 049
Re: QPR - something good at that club
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:45:08 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:42:08 PM
QPR and Coventry managers having to explain why they didn't do it.
Fuck the black lives matter brigade, they've had their 5 minutes of fame.
THIS HAS TO DO WITH THE F.A FUCK EM FOOTBALL IS FINISHED FOR ME I WILL HAVE A PUNT AND THATS IT
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 130
Re: QPR - something good at that club
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:50:02 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:09:26 PM
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment
As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt
The start of it all falling apart nice to see well done all
Skinz
Online
Posts: 2 469
Re: QPR - something good at that club
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:54:29 PM »
It almost got to a point that you were a raving Nazi if you didn't openly support this shite. That's how close they got.
