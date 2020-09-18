Welcome,
September 18, 2020, 06:37:15 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Topic: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider (Read 282 times)
RedSteel
Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 10:44:26 AM »
Kayte Walsh , her dad Alan Walsh played for the Boro and Pools.
Wonder if he's had a Parmo
Johnny Thunder
Re: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 10:44:51 AM »
Re: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 12:07:02 PM »
How do yo go from an air hostess to movie producer??......Ohh hang on knock off a Hollywood "star"...... I have actually met KG and he is a proper dick.........
RedSteel
Re: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 12:08:17 PM »
How do yo go from an air hostess to movie producer??......Ohh hang on knock off a Hollywood "star"...... I have actually met KG and he is a proper dick.........
In what way a dick? Love Frasier, great show
nekder365
Re: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 12:17:38 PM »
How do yo go from an air hostess to movie producer??......Ohh hang on knock off a Hollywood "star"...... I have actually met KG and he is a proper dick.........
In what way a dick? Love Frasier, great show
Very arrogant and loud....I agree loved Cheers and Frasier. He was worse than Hasslehoff and he is a right berk......
RedSteel
Re: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 12:27:44 PM »
How do yo go from an air hostess to movie producer??......Ohh hang on knock off a Hollywood "star"...... I have actually met KG and he is a proper dick.........
In what way a dick? Love Frasier, great show
Very arrogant and loud....I agree loved Cheers and Frasier. He was worse than Hasslehoff and he is a right berk......
I've got back into Cheers and Frasier again on ch4, forgot how funny they were
nekder365
Re: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 12:30:03 PM »
I had forgotten how well written Cheers was and if you "get" Frasier that is very funny.....
Johnny Thunder
Re: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 12:30:35 PM »
Kirstie Alley was pure fuckin filth until she decided to go on the scoff.
nekder365
Re: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 12:37:13 PM »
Kirstie Alley was pure fuckin filth until she decided to go on the scoff.
I concur JT.....
Don pepe
Re: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 12:41:47 PM »
Kirstie Alley was pure fuckin filth until she decided to go on the scoff.
Like all birds - what happened to them pushing salad round a plate? All fat cunts now 👎🏼
Bud Wiser
Re: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 04:32:26 PM »
Kayte Walsh , her dad Alan Walsh played for the Boro and Pools.
Wonder if he's had a Parmo
She's from Hartlepool so definately NOT Teessider.
RedSteel
Re: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 06:17:53 PM »
Kayte Walsh , her dad Alan Walsh played for the Boro and Pools.
Wonder if he's had a Parmo
She's from Hartlepool so definately NOT Teessider.
I wonder if he's had a Parmo
El Capitan
Re: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider
Today
at 06:18:43 PM »
With tossed salad and scrambled eggs?
