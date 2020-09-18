Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Never knew Kelsey Grammer is married to a Teessider  (Read 120 times)
RedSteel
« on: Today at 10:44:26 AM »
Kayte Walsh , her dad Alan Walsh played for the Boro and Pools.

Wonder if he's had a Parmo 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:44:51 AM »
 
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:02 PM »
How do yo go from an air hostess to movie producer??......Ohh hang on knock off a Hollywood "star"...... I have actually met KG and he is a proper dick.........
RedSteel
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:08:17 PM »
In what way a dick? Love Frasier, great show  :like:
nekder365
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:17:38 PM »
Very arrogant and loud....I agree loved Cheers and Frasier. He was worse than Hasslehoff and he is a right berk......
RedSteel
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:27:44 PM »
I've got back into Cheers and Frasier again on ch4, forgot how funny they were  :like:
nekder365
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:03 PM »
I had forgotten how well written Cheers was and if you "get" Frasier that is very funny.....
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:30:35 PM »
Kirstie Alley was pure fuckin filth until she decided to go on the scoff.
