September 18, 2020, 02:03:46 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stoj.
Author
Topic: Stoj. (Read 91 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 896
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Stoj.
«
on:
Today
at 10:31:17 AM »
Tested positive.
Still no fuckin quarantine for footballers though because they are so fuckin special and immune.
Fuck off.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 558
Not big and not clever
Re: Stoj.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:33:46 AM »
Never mind that...are there any continental shops stocking 898s at the moment? Can't find any and I'm not paying cgars or MSS prices.
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 896
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Stoj.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:36:27 AM »
I'm in the same boat PD. Finished my last box about 6 months back.
Haven't managed to pick any more up yet.
Still no confirmation as to whether they are actually discontinued or not.
Fuckin superb smoke.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 558
Not big and not clever
Re: Stoj.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:37:40 AM »
Still in stock at MSS and picked a couple up for a herf last week but not paying their prices for a full box.
Logged
CoB scum
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 558
Not big and not clever
Re: Stoj.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:39:56 AM »
Forgot to mention, found these in their humi last time:
https://www.mysmokingshop.co.uk/index2.php?mod=mancats&ns=Molinos&sec=973&man=52
They've been out of production since 2009!
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 896
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Stoj.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:44:27 AM »
Nice. Good smokes SP. Smoked a Non Plus from 1984 when I was in Geneva a couple of years ago. That was superb. I might have a dabble at a couple of them PD lad.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 336
Re: Stoj.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:58:12 PM »
THUNDER in happier, more affluent, times....
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
