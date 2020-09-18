Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Stoj.  (Read 38 times)
Johnny Thunder
« on: Today at 10:31:17 AM »
Tested positive.



Still no fuckin quarantine for footballers though because they are so fuckin special and immune.




Fuck off.



 
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:33:46 AM »
Never mind that...are there any continental shops stocking 898s at the moment?  Can't find any and I'm not paying cgars or MSS prices.

 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:36:27 AM »
I'm in the same boat PD. Finished my last box about 6 months back.
Haven't managed to pick any more up yet.
Still no confirmation as to whether they are actually discontinued or not.

Fuckin superb smoke.


PoliteDwarf
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:37:40 AM »
Still in stock at MSS and picked a couple up for a herf last week but not paying their prices for a full box. 
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:39:56 AM »
Forgot to mention, found these in their humi last time:

https://www.mysmokingshop.co.uk/index2.php?mod=mancats&ns=Molinos&sec=973&man=52

They've been out of production since 2009!  mick
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:44:27 AM »
Nice. Good smokes SP. Smoked a Non Plus from 1984 when I was in Geneva a couple of years ago. That was superb. I might have a dabble at a couple of them PD lad.

