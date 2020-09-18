Bobupanddown

Media desperate for second lockdown « on: September 18, 2020, 09:38:51 AM » Screaming "LOOK AT ALL THE POSITIVE CASES...."





Are the hospitals full? No. As quiet as they've ever been.

Are we running out of beds? Nope, 40% empty.

Are hundreds dying everyday? No. Less than 1 a day, literally more people are dying of flu.



Who is pushing this narrative? Why are all the media complicit? Why are the voices in the scientific community who are calling this nonsense for what it is being silenced and banned from social media?



Let me remind you all - Sweden had no lockdown and now has the lowest rate of recorded infections in Europe.



Don pepe

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #1 on: September 18, 2020, 09:40:53 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 18, 2020, 09:38:51 AM Screaming "LOOK AT ALL THE POSITIVE CASES...."





Are the hospitals full? No. As quiet as they've ever been.

Are we running out of beds? Nope, 40% empty.

Are hundreds dying everyday? No. Less than 1 a day, literally more people are dying of flu.



Who is pushing this narrative? Why are all the media complicit? Why are the voices in the scientific community who are calling this nonsense for what it is being silenced and banned from social media?



Let me remind you all - Sweden had no lockdown and now has the lowest rate of recorded infections in Europe.







Media and scientists have been bought off same as they have for man made climate change

Bobupanddown

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #4 on: September 18, 2020, 01:00:47 PM » - It comes as the WHO warns of "alarming rates of transmission" across Europe, with fears death rates will rise significantly





This is the same WHO that said there was no evidence of human to human transmission, this is the same WHO that said prohibiting travel to Wuhan was racist.



The WHO should be held accountable for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, it could have contained the outbreak in China but instead it actively encouraged travel to the region.



tunstall

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #7 on: September 18, 2020, 01:19:31 PM » Fuck the media



Bunch of wankers



I'll still wear a make where and when required though as I'm a law abiding citizen and doesn't really hurt anyone does it?



Travelled home from Norway yesterday, masked up all the way apart from when I was drinking



Uncle Marbles

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #10 on: September 18, 2020, 01:41:56 PM » Propaganda machines are in full flow now.

Realisation that the greatest fuck up and overreaction that the world has ever seen has taken place, and need to cover their tracks..Sweden must be pissing themselves....

Edit probably the second greatest overreaction ....the death of Lady Di might have been number 1.

Bobupanddown

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #11 on: September 18, 2020, 04:32:48 PM » Additional restrictions = removal of freedoms.



What would justify the removal of freedoms?



I suppose we might understand it if the hospitals in those regions were overcrowded, if they couldn't burn the bodies fast enough in the morgues. But this is just not a reality, there are no full or overcrowded hospitals.



There is roughly 1 death a day they can attribute to Covid, 60x more people are dying from flu.















myboro

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #13 on: September 18, 2020, 08:50:56 PM »



2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)

2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)

2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)

2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)

2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)

2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)



Deaths are registered by Local Authorities, these are not Government figures although they are available here



Uncle Marbles

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #17 on: September 18, 2020, 09:42:31 PM » Quote from: myboro on September 18, 2020, 08:50:56 PM



2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)

2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)

2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)

2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)

2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)

2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)



Deaths are registered by Local Authorities, these are not Government figures although they are available here

Death Data for England and Wales



Lets not wait to the beds are filling up again, only an idiot would repeat a mistake like that.

In a years time, that figure will have doubled, and then tripled in a couple of years...and on and on ..not from Covid, but from undiagnosed and untreated cancers, heart problems, increased diabetes, starvation, mental illness, alcoholism, civil unrest, massive unemployment, ....all brought on, by the biggest fucking overreaction in the history of mankind....PROTECT THE VULNERABLE AND ELDERLY...AND LET THE BASTED THING RUN ITS COURSE...FOR FUCKSAKES

Wee_Willie

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #20 on: September 18, 2020, 10:05:59 PM » OP should say media and teachers ...



myboro

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #21 on: September 18, 2020, 10:24:11 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 18, 2020, 09:16:52 PM



At the peak death/hospitalisation rate the NHS was only at 60% of capacity.







When did the beds fill up? In your imagination when you were out clapping for the NHS?At the peak death/hospitalisation rate the NHS was only at 60% of capacity.

These are just how many deaths each month. All Births, Marriages and Deaths are registered by the local authority, the Government cannot change this data. It only covers England and if you follow the link every authority in the country is in the dataset. However in the last 5 years April 2020 is the highest month recorded at 83,504 double the five year average. The next Highest is January 2018 when 60,075 deaths were registered.



You have a Birth Certificate, when Married you get a Marriage Certificate and when you die a doctor states you are dead and a Death Certificate is issued and registered. Or is every registrar in every local authority in England part of a Conspiracy. These are just how many deaths each month. All Births, Marriages and Deaths are registered by the local authority, the Government cannot change this data. It only covers England and if you follow the link every authority in the country is in the dataset. However in the last 5 years April 2020 is the highest month recorded at 83,504 double the five year average. The next Highest is January 2018 when 60,075 deaths were registered.You have a Birth Certificate, when Married you get a Marriage Certificate and when you die a doctor states you are dead and a Death Certificate is issued and registered. Or is every registrar in every local authority in England part of a Conspiracy. Logged

myboro

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #22 on: September 18, 2020, 10:31:54 PM » My figures are just deaths, not COVID deaths just the total deaths. I know the daily COVID totals are fake, but why did so many people die in England (just England) in 1 month. We locked down too late and they sent patients back to care homes without tests which was a tragedy totally avoidable.

Bobupanddown

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #23 on: September 18, 2020, 10:37:31 PM » MyBoro, nobody is disputing that the virus exists or that is deadly to the elderly and those with underlying conditions.



The point I'm making is that there is zero evidence, scientific or otherwise that removing personal freedoms from a society is an effective way to treat a pandemic and in particular this pandemic.

Sweden is the clear and obvious evidence. No second wave and the lowest rate of positive tests in Europe.



myboro

Posts: 905 Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #24 on: September 19, 2020, 12:19:27 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 18, 2020, 10:37:31 PM MyBoro, nobody is disputing that the virus exists or that is deadly to the elderly and those with underlying conditions.



The point I'm making is that there is zero evidence, scientific or otherwise that removing personal freedoms from a society is an effective way to treat a pandemic and in particular this pandemic.

Sweden is the clear and obvious evidence. No second wave and the lowest rate of positive tests in Europe.







We locked down on March 23rd but Deaths only peaked in April as people were already infected when we locked down (too late). I would say there is loads of evidence both scientific and otherwise that lockdown did halt the pandemic both here and across the world. The virus has no legs and only moves when someone with the virus moves.



Sadly we locked down too late and ended up with the worst deaths data (and economic data) in Europe.



Sweden fared very badly on both those measures as well. The epidemiologist who came up with Swedens response has apologized and admitted to many people died in Sweden. He made a mistake and said he made a mistake. Wish we had anybody here man enough to admit they fucked it up for England



If people die it is a tragedy, to say yes but they were old anyway or they had other issues is really not a good look if you want to be Humane.







Bobupanddown

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #25 on: September 19, 2020, 01:25:25 AM » Quote from: myboro on September 19, 2020, 12:19:27 AM We locked down on March 23rd but Deaths only peaked in April as people were already infected when we locked down (too late). I would say there is loads of evidence both scientific and otherwise that lockdown did halt the pandemic both here and across the world. The virus has no legs and only moves when someone with the virus moves.



Every post of yours is a strawman. I never said it didn't halt the pandemic, of course if you take such draconian measures the virus slows almost to a stop.



I said there was no evidence of that being an effective way to treat a pandemic.



We'll always come back to Sweden where heard immunity has been reached, no lockdowns and now the lowest rate of infections in Europe. The proof quite literally is in the pudding.



Quote from: myboro on September 19, 2020, 12:19:27 AM Sadly we locked down too late and ended up with the worst deaths data (and economic data) in Europe.



The bit you don't seem to understand is that when you lockdown a second and possibly even third and fourth waves then becomes inevitable. The virus hasn't gone anywhere.



We should have adopted a Sweden plus model, protect the elderly and the vulnerable but let the virus burn through the rest of the population. Just like Sweden, now we'd be opening our country back up again and there would be practically no risk of a second wave.



Quote from: myboro on September 19, 2020, 12:19:27 AM Sweden fared very badly on both those measures as well. The epidemiologist who came up with Swedens response has apologized and admitted to many people died in Sweden. He made a mistake and said he made a mistake. Wish we had anybody here man enough to admit they fucked it up for England



You're cheering a win when it isn't even half time yet.



Yes Sweden's deaths per 100k of population was high, but nowhere near the highest in Europe (Belgium) or some of the more nasty outbreaks (Spain, Italy and the UK). The reality is that Sweden's body count has now stopped while the rest of Europe now braces for the 2nd and 3rd waves. When the full time whistle goes it'll be the lockdown countries which have the largest body piles and failing economies.



I can see why you might believe the carefully manipulated media lies about Tegnell but he doesn't regret Sweden's approach at all:



https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20200911-sweden-s-chief-epidemiologist-we-are-happy-with-our-strategy-on-covid-19



He admitted the mistake in not protecting the care homes and those with underlying conditions, which is something every country has been guilty of but he is very happy what they did and wouldn't impose a lockdown if it happened again.





Quote from: myboro on September 19, 2020, 12:19:27 AM If people die it is a tragedy, to say yes but they were old anyway or they had other issues is really not a good look if you want to be Humane.



If someone gets run over by a bus and you count that as a Covid death its not only dishonest but outright fraud, and yet that is exactly what is happening.









myboro

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #26 on: September 19, 2020, 02:01:42 AM » Yes posting actual facts is Strawman. We should be nowhere near Sweden because we had warnings that were ignored. Sweden did introduce measures which include distancing, elderly to isolate and limits on gatherings. They did not just say carry on. Boris did for weeks before realizing that equaled death. Nothing done when needed.



But what about New Zealand, close the borders look after your own. We could all be in Pubs, Restaurants and Stadiums now if they closed the borders and traced it out of our country. Our problem now is test and trace is broken so we are once again going blind. It is possible to get it to virtually zero level (Asyptomatic means actual zero is not guaranteed)



Over 40,000+ unnecessary deaths in April 2020 but you keep pointing to answers that mean death to others is a good outcome. 83,000 died in April 2020 that is a fuck up on any scale but even Sweden did not send Covid-19 into its care home system deliberately. It isolated the elderly to protect them Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 622 Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #27 on: September 19, 2020, 03:15:45 AM » Quote from: tunstall on September 18, 2020, 01:19:31 PM Fuck the media



Bunch of wankers



I'll still wear a make where and when required though as I'm a law abiding citizen and doesn't really hurt anyone does it?



Travelled home from Norway yesterday, masked up all the way apart from when I was drinking



Saw a few tiddlies in Schiphol with full haz mat suits and face masks and goggles on



Its all fair enough being a law abiding citizen but they havent passed a law on face coverings yet so what are you actually doing?

Wee_Willie

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #28 on: September 19, 2020, 07:15:51 AM » Quote from: myboro on September 18, 2020, 10:31:54 PM My figures are just deaths, not COVID deaths just the total deaths. I know the daily COVID totals are fake, but why did so many people die in England (just England) in 1 month. We locked down too late and they sent patients back to care homes without tests which was a tragedy totally avoidable.





You are not dealing with facts, you are dealing with fabricated media driven facts.



How many of our elderly died as a result of the NHS implementing a national strategy of end of life pathway for our infirm who were going to die this year anyway but panicked because we wanted to clear out all the wards. To make matters worse those who were not going die near term but were infected were kicked into care homes to infect the residents inside them, resulting in widespread deaths. We were told to applaud these actions.



Might explain why now we have extremely low all death rate as most have already been killed off.



myboro

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #36 on: September 19, 2020, 09:44:25 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on September 19, 2020, 07:15:51 AM Quote from: myboro on September 18, 2020, 10:31:54 PM My figures are just deaths, not COVID deaths just the total deaths. I know the daily COVID totals are fake, but why did so many people die in England (just England) in 1 month. We locked down too late and they sent patients back to care homes without tests which was a tragedy totally avoidable.





You are not dealing with facts, you are dealing with fabricated media driven facts.



How many of our elderly died as a result of the NHS implementing a national strategy of end of life pathway for our infirm who were going to die this year anyway but panicked because we wanted to clear out all the wards. To make matters worse those who were not going die near term but were infected were kicked into care homes to infect the residents inside them, resulting in widespread deaths. We were told to applaud these actions.



Might explain why now we have extremely low all death rate as most have already been killed off.



A shit strategy and one effectively based on genocide.

I agree with a lot of that, but please do not label it as the NHS, it was the Government who issued the instructions and I do believe they panicked and caused bigger issues. They refer to NHS test and trace but it is wholly a private enterprise headed up by Dido Harding who has no health background just knows people.



There was a rush to empty beds without tests which did lead to a preventable disaster. At the time there were also reports of instructions to update end of life care plans, the ones I saw appeared to suggest Care Home/Vulnerable people would not be helped in event of infection. If true I would happily support the Death Penalty for those responsible as they appeared to calculate we need the Ventilators for people not in Care Homes.



You are also correct that if you kill a whole load of extra seriously ill people in April over the next six months deaths are lower as 10% each month are already dead. Most countries have had lower than average deaths in later months.



I have no objection to the charge that Boris and his Cabal caused Genocide.



I still state the actual number of registered Deaths is a Fact as it is not a Government Number and to be honest even I was shocked when I looked up the figures. It is one of the few reliable figures in this truth bending new world.



40,000 Extra/above average/whatever deaths in England in April 2020 (Just England/Just April) and today apparently the official Covid Deaths for the UK stand at 41,759. Fucking Lying Bastards (Truth Benders)



And now they are clearing space in Hospitals again by sending patients back to care homes. Send them to the Nightingale Hospitals FFS that's what they are for to keep COVID in one place and treat where possible. This allows hospitals to continue with other treatments. (Yes another panic failure).



RANT OVER except come the inquiry if all message's are lost because 2 Laptops were wiped I will believe

we are the most corrupt country on the planet.

myboro

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #38 on: September 19, 2020, 09:53:13 PM »



My personal view, the Economy can be rescued later. Dead people will still be dead!



Close the Borders, drive down cases to zero and than allow normal life to be normal. 5 Lost months doing the wrong thing

No - not everyone. How many people will die seems to depend on how much we need to keep the Coffee/Sandwich shops going in areas with officesMy personal view, the Economy can be rescued later. Dead people will still be dead!Close the Borders, drive down cases to zero and than allow normal life to be normal. 5 Lost months doing the wrong thing Logged

nekder365

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #39 on: September 19, 2020, 11:27:10 PM » Why are my GP and chemist still acting like its the bubonic plague?. Serious question.. Are they just being sheep and doing as they are told?

I was summonsed for flu jab (classed as venerable due to a fortnightly injection that lowers my tolerance to infections etc) and getting into Holme House with the wrong pass was easier and less intrusive.



Lately im confused as fuck with all the "data" can someone put it in laymans terms for thickos like me?

Wee_Willie

Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:39:41 AM » Quote from: myboro on September 19, 2020, 09:44:25 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on September 19, 2020, 07:15:51 AM Quote from: myboro on September 18, 2020, 10:31:54 PM My figures are just deaths, not COVID deaths just the total deaths. I know the daily COVID totals are fake, but why did so many people die in England (just England) in 1 month. We locked down too late and they sent patients back to care homes without tests which was a tragedy totally avoidable.





You are not dealing with facts, you are dealing with fabricated media driven facts.



How many of our elderly died as a result of the NHS implementing a national strategy of end of life pathway for our infirm who were going to die this year anyway but panicked because we wanted to clear out all the wards. To make matters worse those who were not going die near term but were infected were kicked into care homes to infect the residents inside them, resulting in widespread deaths. We were told to applaud these actions.



Might explain why now we have extremely low all death rate as most have already been killed off.



A shit strategy and one effectively based on genocide.

I agree with a lot of that, but please do not label it as the NHS, it was the Government who issued the instructions and I do believe they panicked and caused bigger issues. They refer to NHS test and trace but it is wholly a private enterprise headed up by Dido Harding who has no health background just knows people.



There was a rush to empty beds without tests which did lead to a preventable disaster. At the time there were also reports of instructions to update end of life care plans, the ones I saw appeared to suggest Care Home/Vulnerable people would not be helped in event of infection. If true I would happily support the Death Penalty for those responsible as they appeared to calculate we need the Ventilators for people not in Care Homes.



You are also correct that if you kill a whole load of extra seriously ill people in April over the next six months deaths are lower as 10% each month are already dead. Most countries have had lower than average deaths in later months.



I have no objection to the charge that Boris and his Cabal caused Genocide.



I still state the actual number of registered Deaths is a Fact as it is not a Government Number and to be honest even I was shocked when I looked up the figures. It is one of the few reliable figures in this truth bending new world.



40,000 Extra/above average/whatever deaths in England in April 2020 (Just England/Just April) and today apparently the official Covid Deaths for the UK stand at 41,759. Fucking Lying Bastards (Truth Benders)



And now they are clearing space in Hospitals again by sending patients back to care homes. Send them to the Nightingale Hospitals FFS that's what they are for to keep COVID in one place and treat where possible. This allows hospitals to continue with other treatments. (Yes another panic failure).



RANT OVER except come the inquiry if all message's are lost because 2 Laptops were wiped I will believe

we are the most corrupt country on the planet.



Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 622 Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #44 on: Today at 09:59:04 PM » One of the lads up in Aberdeen posted this today.



So is anyone else having a nightmare with Tac Healthcare in Dyce? I done a covid 19 test there last Tuesday (15th) I came back positive so i went home Wednesday morning after getting the positive call Tuesday night. I was showing no symptoms and decided on Wednesday when I got home to go to a nhs test centre and do a test there.. The test results came back Thursday as negative. My partner done the nhs test on the Wednesday before I arrived home and got the same negative result. So I was positive at tac on Tuesday then negative on Wednesday at a nhs drive through test centre. I am self employed so I lost that trip. On the Friday (2 days later after my negative test) I got a phonecall offering me a trip to mob Monday (21st) and to do a covid 19 test on Sunday at Tac Healthcare again. So I done the test at Tac yesterday morning and got the phonecall Sunday at 5pm to say I am positive. So I have went from positive Tuesday (at tac) to negative Wednesday (at nhs) to positive again (at tac) in the space of 6 days and still not showing 1 symptom. From what I have been told this is happening to a lot of people getting tested at Tac healthcare. Coming back positive then going home doing an nhs test and its coming back negative.. Have also been informed from someone in HR (for a company I wont name) that since Tac have moved to that new facility in Dyce there is nothing but problems. Rumours of cross contamination etc Anyone else had any problems up there???? Logged