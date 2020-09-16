|
Uncle Marbles
Propaganda machines are in full flow now.
Realisation that the greatest fuck up and overreaction that the world has ever seen has taken place, and need to cover their tracks..Sweden must be pissing themselves....
Edit probably the second greatest overreaction ....the death of Lady Di might have been number 1.
|
myboro
Deaths Registered in England for Month of April over the last six years
2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)
2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)
2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)
2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)
2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)
2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)
Deaths are registered by Local Authorities, these are not Government figures although they are available here Death Data for England and Wales
Lets not wait to the beds are filling up again, only an idiot would repeat a mistake like that.
|
CapsDave
Pretty conclusive
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Uncle Marbles
In a years time, that figure will have doubled, and then tripled in a couple of years...and on and on ..not from Covid, but from undiagnosed and untreated cancers, heart problems, increased diabetes, starvation, mental illness, alcoholism, civil unrest, massive unemployment, ....all brought on, by the biggest fucking overreaction in the history of mankind....PROTECT THE VULNERABLE AND ELDERLY...AND LET THE BASTED THING RUN ITS COURSE...FOR FUCKSAKES
Wee_Willie
how many died by End of Life pathwat administered too early? Might explain why all cause death rate is well down year on year. Stinks of genocide
MyBoro, nobody is disputing that the virus exists or that is deadly to the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
The point I'm making is that there is zero evidence, scientific or otherwise that removing personal freedoms from a society is an effective way to treat a pandemic and in particular this pandemic.
Sweden is the clear and obvious evidence. No second wave and the lowest rate of positive tests in Europe.
We locked down on March 23rd but Deaths only peaked in April as people were already infected when we locked down (too late). I would say there is loads of evidence both scientific and otherwise that lockdown did halt the pandemic both here and across the world. The virus has no legs and only moves when someone with the virus moves.
Sadly we locked down too late and ended up with the worst deaths data (and economic data) in Europe.
Sweden fared very badly on both those measures as well. The epidemiologist who came up with Swedens response has apologized and admitted to many people died in Sweden. He made a mistake and said he made a mistake. Wish we had anybody here man enough to admit they fucked it up for England
If people die it is a tragedy, to say yes but they were old anyway or they had other issues is really not a good look if you want to be Humane.
We locked down on March 23rd but Deaths only peaked in April as people were already infected when we locked down (too late). I would say there is loads of evidence both scientific and otherwise that lockdown did halt the pandemic both here and across the world. The virus has no legs and only moves when someone with the virus moves.
Every post of yours is a strawman. I never said it didn't halt the pandemic, of course if you take such draconian measures the virus slows almost to a stop.
I said there was no evidence of that being an effective way to treat a pandemic.
We'll always come back to Sweden where heard immunity has been reached, no lockdowns and now the lowest rate of infections in Europe. The proof quite literally is in the pudding.
Sadly we locked down too late and ended up with the worst deaths data (and economic data) in Europe.
The bit you don't seem to understand is that when you lockdown a second and possibly even third and fourth waves then becomes inevitable. The virus hasn't gone anywhere.
We should have adopted a Sweden plus model, protect the elderly and the vulnerable but let the virus burn through the rest of the population. Just like Sweden, now we'd be opening our country back up again and there would be practically no risk of a second wave.
Sweden fared very badly on both those measures as well. The epidemiologist who came up with Swedens response has apologized and admitted to many people died in Sweden. He made a mistake and said he made a mistake. Wish we had anybody here man enough to admit they fucked it up for England
You're cheering a win when it isn't even half time yet.
Yes Sweden's deaths per 100k of population was high, but nowhere near the highest in Europe (Belgium) or some of the more nasty outbreaks (Spain, Italy and the UK). The reality is that Sweden's body count has now stopped while the rest of Europe now braces for the 2nd and 3rd waves. When the full time whistle goes it'll be the lockdown countries which have the largest body piles and failing economies.
I can see why you might believe the carefully manipulated media lies about Tegnell but he doesn't regret Sweden's approach at all: https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20200911-sweden-s-chief-epidemiologist-we-are-happy-with-our-strategy-on-covid-19
He admitted the mistake in not protecting the care homes and those with underlying conditions, which is something every country has been guilty of but he is very happy what they did and wouldn't impose a lockdown if it happened again.
If people die it is a tragedy, to say yes but they were old anyway or they had other issues is really not a good look if you want to be Humane.
If someone gets run over by a bus and you count that as a Covid death its not only dishonest but outright fraud, and yet that is exactly what is happening.
