Media desperate for second lockdown
Screaming "LOOK AT ALL THE POSITIVE CASES...."





Are the hospitals full? No. As quiet as they've ever been.

Are we running out of beds? Nope, 40% empty.

Are hundreds dying everyday? No. Less than 1 a day, literally more people are dying of flu.



Who is pushing this narrative? Why are all the media complicit? Why are the voices in the scientific community who are calling this nonsense for what it is being silenced and banned from social media?



Let me remind you all - Sweden had no lockdown and now has the lowest rate of recorded infections in Europe.



Media and scientists have been bought off same as they have for man made climate change

- It comes as the WHO warns of "alarming rates of transmission" across Europe, with fears death rates will rise significantly





This is the same WHO that said there was no evidence of human to human transmission, this is the same WHO that said prohibiting travel to Wuhan was racist.



The WHO should be held accountable for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, it could have contained the outbreak in China but instead it actively encouraged travel to the region.



Fuck the media

Bunch of wankers

I'll still wear a make where and when required though as I'm a law abiding citizen and doesn't really hurt anyone does it?



Bunch of wankers



I'll still wear a make where and when required though as I'm a law abiding citizen and doesn't really hurt anyone does it?



Travelled home from Norway yesterday, masked up all the way apart from when I was drinking



Saw a few tiddlies in Schiphol with full haz mat suits and face masks and goggles on

Propaganda machines are in full flow now.

Realisation that the greatest fuck up and overreaction that the world has ever seen has taken place, and need to cover their tracks..Sweden must be pissing themselves....

Edit probably the second greatest overreaction ....the death of Lady Di might have been number 1.

Posts: 4 112 Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:32:48 PM » Additional restrictions = removal of freedoms.



What would justify the removal of freedoms?



I suppose we might understand it if the hospitals in those regions were overcrowded, if they couldn't burn the bodies fast enough in the morgues. But this is just not a reality, there are no full or overcrowded hospitals.



There is roughly 1 death a day they can attribute to Covid, 60x more people are dying from flu.















Deaths Registered in England for Month of April over the last six years



2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)

2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)

2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)

2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)

2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)

2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)



Deaths are registered by Local Authorities, these are not Government figures although they are available here



Deaths are registered by Local Authorities, these are not Government figures although they are available here

Lets not wait to the beds are filling up again, only an idiot would repeat a mistake like that.

In a years time, that figure will have doubled, and then tripled in a couple of years...and on and on ..not from Covid, but from undiagnosed and untreated cancers, heart problems, increased diabetes, starvation, mental illness, alcoholism, civil unrest, massive unemployment, ....all brought on, by the biggest fucking overreaction in the history of mankind....PROTECT THE VULNERABLE AND ELDERLY...AND LET THE BASTED THING RUN ITS COURSE...FOR FUCKSAKES

OP should say media and teachers ...

the latter are desperate for another lockdown as their tans are now fading now and their income stream from private tutoring has dried up



the latter are desperate for another lockdown as their tans are now fading now and their income stream from private tutoring has dried up Logged

At the peak death/hospitalisation rate the NHS was only at 60% of capacity.

When did the beds fill up? In your imagination when you were out clapping for the NHS?



At the peak death/hospitalisation rate the NHS was only at 60% of capacity.







When did the beds fill up? In your imagination when you were out clapping for the NHS?At the peak death/hospitalisation rate the NHS was only at 60% of capacity.

These are just how many deaths each month. All Births, Marriages and Deaths are registered by the local authority, the Government cannot change this data. It only covers England and if you follow the link every authority in the country is in the dataset. However in the last 5 years April 2020 is the highest month recorded at 83,504 double the five year average. The next Highest is January 2018 when 60,075 deaths were registered.



These are just how many deaths each month. All Births, Marriages and Deaths are registered by the local authority, the Government cannot change this data. It only covers England and if you follow the link every authority in the country is in the dataset. However in the last 5 years April 2020 is the highest month recorded at 83,504 double the five year average. The next Highest is January 2018 when 60,075 deaths were registered.

You have a Birth Certificate, when Married you get a Marriage Certificate and when you die a doctor states you are dead and a Death Certificate is issued and registered. Or is every registrar in every local authority in England part of a Conspiracy.

My figures are just deaths, not COVID deaths just the total deaths. I know the daily COVID totals are fake, but why did so many people die in England (just England) in 1 month. We locked down too late and they sent patients back to care homes without tests which was a tragedy totally avoidable.

Logged

Posts: 4 112 Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:37:31 PM » MyBoro, nobody is disputing that the virus exists or that is deadly to the elderly and those with underlying conditions.



The point I'm making is that there is zero evidence, scientific or otherwise that removing personal freedoms from a society is an effective way to treat a pandemic and in particular this pandemic.

Sweden is the clear and obvious evidence. No second wave and the lowest rate of positive tests in Europe.



