Uncle Marbles
Propaganda machines are in full flow now.
Realisation that the greatest fuck up and overreaction that the world has ever seen has taken place, and need to cover their tracks..Sweden must be pissing themselves....
Edit probably the second greatest overreaction ....the death of Lady Di might have been number 1.
myboro
Deaths Registered in England for Month of April over the last six years
2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)
2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)
2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)
2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)
2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)
2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)
Deaths are registered by Local Authorities, these are not Government figures although they are available here Death Data for England and Wales
Lets not wait to the beds are filling up again, only an idiot would repeat a mistake like that.
CapsDave
Pretty conclusive
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Uncle Marbles
In a years time, that figure will have doubled, and then tripled in a couple of years...and on and on ..not from Covid, but from undiagnosed and untreated cancers, heart problems, increased diabetes, starvation, mental illness, alcoholism, civil unrest, massive unemployment, ....all brought on, by the biggest fucking overreaction in the history of mankind....PROTECT THE VULNERABLE AND ELDERLY...AND LET THE BASTED THING RUN ITS COURSE...FOR FUCKSAKES
Wee_Willie
how many died by End of Life pathwat administered too early? Might explain why all cause death rate is well down year on year. Stinks of genocide
myboro
MyBoro, nobody is disputing that the virus exists or that is deadly to the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
The point I'm making is that there is zero evidence, scientific or otherwise that removing personal freedoms from a society is an effective way to treat a pandemic and in particular this pandemic.
Sweden is the clear and obvious evidence. No second wave and the lowest rate of positive tests in Europe.
We locked down on March 23rd but Deaths only peaked in April as people were already infected when we locked down (too late). I would say there is loads of evidence both scientific and otherwise that lockdown did halt the pandemic both here and across the world. The virus has no legs and only moves when someone with the virus moves.
Sadly we locked down too late and ended up with the worst deaths data (and economic data) in Europe.
Sweden fared very badly on both those measures as well. The epidemiologist who came up with Swedens response has apologized and admitted to many people died in Sweden. He made a mistake and said he made a mistake. Wish we had anybody here man enough to admit they fucked it up for England
If people die it is a tragedy, to say yes but they were old anyway or they had other issues is really not a good look if you want to be Humane.
