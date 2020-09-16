|
Uncle Marbles
Propaganda machines are in full flow now.
Realisation that the greatest fuck up and overreaction that the world has ever seen has taken place, and need to cover their tracks..Sweden must be pissing themselves....
Edit probably the second greatest overreaction ....the death of Lady Di might have been number 1.
myboro
Deaths Registered in England for Month of April over the last six years
2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)
2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)
2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)
2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)
2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)
2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)
Deaths are registered by Local Authorities, these are not Government figures although they are available here Death Data for England and Wales
Lets not wait to the beds are filling up again, only an idiot would repeat a mistake like that.
Pretty conclusive
Logged
