September 18, 2020, 09:39:33 PM
Author Topic: Media desperate for second lockdown  (Read 317 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 109


« on: Today at 09:38:51 AM »
Screaming "LOOK AT ALL THE POSITIVE CASES...."


Are the hospitals full? No. As quiet as they've ever been.
Are we running out of beds? Nope, 40% empty.
Are hundreds dying everyday? No. Less than 1 a day, literally more people are dying of flu.

Who is pushing this narrative? Why are all the media complicit? Why are the voices in the scientific community who are calling this nonsense for what it is being silenced and banned from social media?

Let me remind you all - Sweden had no lockdown and now has the lowest rate of recorded infections in Europe.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
Posts: 791


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:40:53 AM »
Media and scientists have been bought off same as they have for man made climate change
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 575


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:00:11 AM »
MSM are laughable. All they are interested in is click bait. No one takes much notice anymore.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 109


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:08:11 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:00:11 AM
MSM are laughable. All they are interested in is click bait. No one takes much notice anymore.

The idea that we have a free press is laughable. People don't know that MI5 has an office in Broadcasting House. There's a reason our 3 broadcast news organisations all present the exact same message in every broadcast they put out.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 109


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:00:47 PM »
- It comes as the WHO warns of "alarming rates of transmission" across Europe, with fears death rates will rise significantly


This is the same WHO that said there was no evidence of human to human transmission, this is the same WHO that said prohibiting travel to Wuhan was racist. 

The WHO should be held accountable for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, it could have contained the outbreak in China but instead it actively encouraged travel to the region.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 121



« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:02:12 PM »
Youve never mentioned Covid before; why the sudden interest  :nige:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 575


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:12:16 PM »
Yes he has.
tunstall
Posts: 3 754


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:19:31 PM »
Fuck the media

Bunch of wankers

I'll still wear a make where and when required though as I'm a law abiding citizen and doesn't really hurt anyone does it?

Travelled home from Norway yesterday, masked up all the way apart from when I was drinking

Saw a few tiddlies in Schiphol with full haz mat suits and face masks and goggles on
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 575


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:24:55 PM »
World has gone mad.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 062


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:36:43 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:12:16 PM
Yes he has.

 mick
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle Marbles

Posts: 7


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:41:56 PM »
Propaganda machines are in full flow now.
Realisation that the greatest fuck up and overreaction that the world has ever seen has taken place, and need to cover their tracks..Sweden must be pissing themselves....
Edit probably the second greatest overreaction ....the death of Lady Di might have been number 1.  
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 109


« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:32:48 PM »
Additional restrictions = removal of freedoms.

What would justify the removal of freedoms?

I suppose we might understand it if the hospitals in those regions were overcrowded, if they couldn't burn the bodies fast enough in the morgues. But this is just not a reality, there are no full or overcrowded hospitals.

There is roughly 1 death a day they can attribute to Covid, 60x more people are dying from flu.

 

 



 
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 563


Not big and not clever


« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:44:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:36:43 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:12:16 PM
Yes he has.

 mick

 charles
CoB scum
myboro
Posts: 899


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:50:56 PM »
Deaths Registered in England for Month of April over the last six years

2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)
2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)
2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)
2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)
2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)
2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)

Deaths are registered by Local Authorities, these are not Government figures although they are available here Death Data for England and Wales

Lets not wait to the beds are filling up again, only an idiot would repeat a mistake like that.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 109


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:16:52 PM »
When did the beds fill up? In your imagination when you were out clapping for the NHS?

At the peak death/hospitalisation rate the NHS was only at 60% of capacity.


Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 109


« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:26:20 PM »
Here's something our government will not allow in the UK media.

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/501082-uk-lockdown-covid-deaths/
CapsDave
Posts: 5 255


« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:34:19 PM »
Quote from: myboro on Today at 08:50:56 PM
Deaths Registered in England for Month of April over the last six years

2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)
2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)
2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)
2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)
2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)
2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)

Deaths are registered by Local Authorities, these are not Government figures although they are available here Death Data for England and Wales

Lets not wait to the beds are filling up again, only an idiot would repeat a mistake like that.

Pretty conclusive  :like:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
