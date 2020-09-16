Bobupanddown

Media desperate for second lockdown
Screaming "LOOK AT ALL THE POSITIVE CASES...."





Are the hospitals full? No. As quiet as they've ever been.

Are we running out of beds? Nope, 40% empty.

Are hundreds dying everyday? No. Less than 1 a day, literally more people are dying of flu.



Who is pushing this narrative? Why are all the media complicit? Why are the voices in the scientific community who are calling this nonsense for what it is being silenced and banned from social media?



Let me remind you all - Sweden had no lockdown and now has the lowest rate of recorded infections in Europe.



Don pepe

Bobupanddown

- It comes as the WHO warns of "alarming rates of transmission" across Europe, with fears death rates will rise significantly





This is the same WHO that said there was no evidence of human to human transmission, this is the same WHO that said prohibiting travel to Wuhan was racist.



The WHO should be held accountable for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, it could have contained the outbreak in China but instead it actively encouraged travel to the region.



tunstall

Posts: 3 754 Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:19:31 PM » Fuck the media



Bunch of wankers



I'll still wear a make where and when required though as I'm a law abiding citizen and doesn't really hurt anyone does it?



Travelled home from Norway yesterday, masked up all the way apart from when I was drinking



Uncle Marbles

Posts: 7 Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:41:56 PM » Propaganda machines are in full flow now.

Realisation that the greatest fuck up and overreaction that the world has ever seen has taken place, and need to cover their tracks..Sweden must be pissing themselves....

Bobupanddown

Posts: 4 109 Re: Media desperate for second lockdown « Reply #11 on: Today at 04:32:48 PM » Additional restrictions = removal of freedoms.



What would justify the removal of freedoms?



I suppose we might understand it if the hospitals in those regions were overcrowded, if they couldn't burn the bodies fast enough in the morgues. But this is just not a reality, there are no full or overcrowded hospitals.



There is roughly 1 death a day they can attribute to Covid, 60x more people are dying from flu.















