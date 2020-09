RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 878



UTB





Posts: 9 878UTB If you could have one Super Power « on: Today at 08:31:30 AM »



Invisibility for me, could get up to all kinds of shit with that. Would rob all the daft cunts with big watches for starters



What would it be, and it can be anything but only one. Also, how would you use this power to better the world, or would you use it to for your own gainInvisibility for me, could get up to all kinds of shit with that. Would rob all the daft cunts with big watches for starters Logged

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 494





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 494Pack o cunts Re: If you could have one Super Power « Reply #17 on: Today at 03:22:56 PM »



Would have great fun with opposition goalies.



That pre-supposes we could actually have a shot on target in the first place.



Better have same power for their strikers as well just in case



...and Referees



Mine would be to make people go temporarily blindWould have great fun with opposition goalies.That pre-supposes we could actually have a shot on target in the first place.Better have same power for their strikers as well just in case...and Referees Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 718





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 718Pull your socks up Tel. Re: If you could have one Super Power « Reply #18 on: Today at 03:40:30 PM »



Just think of the lumping on you could do.



Time travel for me.Just think of the lumping on you could do. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures