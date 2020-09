Holgateoldskool

Can anyone make a credible reason why we can beat Bournemouth? « on: Today at 07:38:29 AM » Defence- piss poor. Midfield- devoid of creativity- strikers- starved of receiving the amount of chances needed to convert . Warnock missing due to Covid. Not scored in the last 2 games.



Normally, with these factors at play- it would be typical Boro - and we would win! Just cant see it though.

Re: Can anyone make a credible reason why we can beat Bournemouth? « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:33:25 AM » 1. We have the better manager

2. We were decent in our first game without reward

3. They will still be fragile from relegation and losing key players.

4. They concede goals

5. We have a couple of players coming into the squad to improve us.



Five good reasons right there.



Re: Can anyone make a credible reason why we can beat Bournemouth? « Reply #13 on: Today at 05:47:47 PM »



Top Trophy game this



In years to come attendance will have swollen to 65000



If anybody still gives a fuck



We have no chance but I don't care cos I'll be there to see us get mullered!Top Trophy game thisIn years to come attendance will have swollen to 65000If anybody still gives a fuck