September 18, 2020, 03:25:28 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Are the hospital full?
Author
Topic: Are the hospital full? (Read 33 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 099
Are the hospital full?
«
on:
Today
at 01:14:19 AM »
and if not, why would we be restricting freedoms based on test results?
Surely what's important is protecting essential services?
Oh. What's that? This has fuck all to do with protecting anything and everything to do with enslaving the stupid sheep masses.
You get what you fucking deserve.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 329
Re: Are the hospital full?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:49:13 AM »
I hope you fucking get it after all this whinging on.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
