Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 18, 2020, 01:50:15 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Are the hospital full?  (Read 7 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 099


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:14:19 AM »
and if not, why would we be restricting freedoms based on test results?
Surely what's important is protecting essential services?

Oh. What's that? This has fuck all to do with protecting anything and everything to do with enslaving the stupid sheep masses.

You get what you fucking deserve.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 329



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:49:13 AM »
I hope you fucking get it after all this whinging on.

 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 