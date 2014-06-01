Welcome,
September 18, 2020
RIK MAYALL
Did you know
That you can only catch Covid in a pub/club/restaurant between the hours of 10pm and 5am.
Its true, our government said so......
Minge
Re: Did you know
Generally people get the pissed effect from 10pm until throwing out time, when pissed people will be more hands on and closer to others .
The downside is, people will drink faster or go out earlier to get the pissed effect
