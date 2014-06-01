Minge

Online



Posts: 9 623



Superstar





Posts: 9 623Superstar

Re: Did you know « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:59:20 AM » Generally people get the pissed effect from 10pm until throwing out time, when pissed people will be more hands on and closer to others .



The downside is, people will drink faster or go out earlier to get the pissed effect