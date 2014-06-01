Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Did you know  (Read 49 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Yesterday at 10:56:17 PM »
That you can only catch Covid in a pub/club/restaurant between the hours of 10pm and 5am.

Its true, our government said so......
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:59:20 AM »
Generally people get the pissed effect from 10pm until throwing out time, when pissed people will be more hands on and closer to others .

The downside is, people will drink faster or go out earlier to get the pissed effect
