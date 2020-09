clag01

« on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 PM »



Got to be the greatest war documentary ever.



It still holds up now almost fifty years after it was made.



There was stuff that was still classified then. Like the breaking of the enigma code etc..but it still stands up today.







Just watching it again for the first time in ages.

Got to be the greatest war documentary ever.

It still holds up now almost fifty years after it was made.

There was stuff that was still classified then. Like the breaking of the enigma code etc..but it still stands up today.

Sir Laurence Olivier's narration makes it more dramatic than it actually is. I've seen far better and more informative WW2 documentaries since that was first aired.





« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:39:08 PM »

Sir Laurence Olivier's narration makes it more dramatic than it actually is. I've seen far better and more informative WW2 documentaries since that was first aired.



« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:43:07 PM » They couldn't make a documentary like that these days. It would be full of dramatic reconstructions and a queue of people waiting to describe how traumatised they were by it.

« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:09:32 PM » Watched it first time it was shown. More than fair to say greatest documentary series ever.

« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:26:47 PM » I enjoy watching the Yesterday channel if I am sat in watching telly. All the stuff on WWII

« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:04:28 PM »







Good it got made while all the main players involved were alive and lucid enough to be interviewed.

And Laurence Olivier's narration

« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:09:42 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:42:55 PM Last night watched download off iplayer about Eric "Winkle" Brown, top stuff!









Yes a true heroic gentleman I wonder what the fuck he would be thinking today after this Transvestite just got let off in court with a £630.00 fine for vandalising the RAF Bomber Command statue



She/ He / It said : she did not remember defacing the memorial and was a champion of the Black Lives Matter movement.









Read:

http://diazhub.com/latest-stories/drunk-woman-31-who-daubed-all-lives-matter-on-a-londons-raf-memorial-gets-630-fine/





See what leftist scum does to our hero's

« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:41:23 PM »

Memorial to honour the 55,573 who died while serving in the Bomber Command during the Second World War.



That's like a full St James park worth of people all gave their lives for us .



So that piece of shite could chuck a bucket of gloss over the memorial





Memorial to honour the 55,573 who died while serving in the Bomber Command during the Second World War.

That's like a full St James park worth of people all gave their lives for us .

So that piece of shite could chuck a bucket of gloss over the memorial

« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:17:10 PM » What ya reckon Johnny T,yeah/nahh,fuck it,I would.Any port in a storm n'all that (chuckling charlie).

« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:09:24 PM » Why would you do that? Why?? Nothing but gratitude and respect for them and anyone who has served in the forces



Agree that Laurence oliviers narration of TWAW takes it to another level but the interviews with those directky involved in all sides, at least of the european conflict, are incredible. Ive not watched it all ever i dont think, does it do much on the war in the east and north africa? Wouldve been good to get some japs, anzacs and soldiers of the wider commonwealth as well as black us soldiers interviewed too



Wasnt there one done on the "great war" too, also made in the 60s/70s



Logged

« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:21:22 PM »



'World war 2 in colour' on Netflix is definitely worth a watch.

Everything is so much easier to relate to in colour, better than you'd think.