clag01

Online



Posts: 210





Posts: 210 The world at war. « on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 PM »



Got to be the greatest war documentary ever.



It still holds up now almost fifty years after it was made.



There was stuff that was still classified then. Like the breaking of the enigma code etc..but it still stands up today.







Just watching it again for the first time in ages.Got to be the greatest war documentary ever.It still holds up now almost fifty years after it was made.There was stuff that was still classified then. Like the breaking of the enigma code etc..but it still stands up today. Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 898





Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 898Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: The world at war. « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:39:08 PM » Quote from: clag01 on Yesterday at 10:52:45 PM



Got to be the greatest war documentary ever.



It still holds up now almost fifty years after it was made.



There was stuff that was still classified then. Like the breaking of the enigma code etc..but it still stands up today.







Sir Laurence Olivier's narration makes it more dramatic than it actually is. I've seen far better and more informative WW2 documentaries since that was first aired.





Just watching it again for the first time in ages.Got to be the greatest war documentary ever.It still holds up now almost fifty years after it was made.There was stuff that was still classified then. Like the breaking of the enigma code etc..but it still stands up today.Sir Laurence Olivier's narration makes it more dramatic than it actually is. I've seen far better and more informative WW2 documentaries since that was first aired. Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 9 562





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 562Not big and not clever Re: The world at war. « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:43:07 PM » They couldn't make a documentary like that these days. It would be full of dramatic reconstructions and a queue of people waiting to describe how traumatised they were by it. Logged CoB scum

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 6 932





Posts: 6 932 Re: The world at war. « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:09:32 PM » Watched it first time it was shown. More than fair to say greatest documentary series ever. Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 588





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 588TRUMP 2020 Re: The world at war. « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:26:47 PM » I enjoy watching the Yesterday channel if I am sat in watching telly. All the stuff on WWII Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 43 061





Posts: 43 061 Re: The world at war. « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:04:28 PM »







And Laurence Olivierís narration Good it got made while all the main players involved were alive and lucid enough to be interviewed.And Laurence Olivierís narration Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.