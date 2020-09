Pile

Re: Stopped my tv licence a few weeks ago now « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:37:47 PM » Iíve been tempted to do the same. Iíve never really watched BBC and now I pretty much dislike everything about them. I know my luck though, the kids would let them in and Iíd get a £1000 fine.

Re: Stopped my tv licence a few weeks ago now « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:50:44 PM » Binned them off 6 months back and not even bothered attempting to watch it. Enough on streaming to keep me occupied. Zoe ball loses god knows how many listeners, and gets paid more for doing so. In the commercial world she would have got her p45. Fatty feltz, paid 400k plus, and for what, all she does is stand in or other DJ s.

Re: Stopped my tv licence a few weeks ago now « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:15:08 AM » Worst /best case scenario,bloke knock on ya door "ello,have ya got a tv licence" you. ........Fuck off or I'll give ya brain brain damage,Bloke ,,okey dokey,I'll take that as a yes then,problem solved,easy when ya know how .shabba.

Re: Stopped my tv licence a few weeks ago now « Reply #11 on: Today at 05:51:53 AM » I was fined £1k years ago for not having one. It was the first house Iíd bought and been in for 2 days, still sorting rooms out etc... the tv was with everything else grouped together in the dining room waiting to be placed. Knock on the door, opened it and tv man, he could see the tv from the open door .. Have you got a licience, no I say Iíve just moved in as you can see.. He was fine and said no problem he understood. Got a fine . Cunt I was in the gazette scales of justice

Re: Stopped my tv licence a few weeks ago now « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:16:47 AM » Thatís bollocks. They have to see the TV in use or at least plumbed in. Otherwise you could just use it to watch videos. Hope you didnít pay ?