Iíve been tempted to do the same. Iíve never really watched BBC and now I pretty much dislike everything about them. I know my luck though, the kids would let them in and Iíd get a £1000 fine.

Binned them off 6 months back and not even bothered attempting to watch it. Enough on streaming to keep me occupied. Zoe ball loses god knows how many listeners, and gets paid more for doing so. In the commercial world she would have got her p45. Fatty feltz, paid 400k plus, and for what, all she does is stand in or other DJ s.

Been a couple year since ive had a tv licence. Wont pay it ever again, fuck em - hope the bbc chokes on its own bullshit

I thought it was something like that.I remember upgrading to a colour tv but still paying for a black & white.Occasionally peeking through the curtains when a van went past.Fell for the the detector van, hook line & sinker.

Worst /best case scenario,bloke knock on ya door "ello,have ya got a tv licence" you. ........Fuck off or I'll give ya brain brain damage,Bloke ,,okey dokey,I'll take that as a yes then,problem solved,easy when ya know how .shabba.