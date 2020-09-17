Welcome,
September 17, 2020, 10:39:18 PM
Stopped my tv licence a few weeks ago now
Author
Topic: Stopped my tv licence a few weeks ago now (Read 8 times)
RiversideRifle
Stopped my tv licence a few weeks ago now
Today
at 10:34:34 PM »
And my tv still works perfectly it's fucking amazing
Pile
Re: Stopped my tv licence a few weeks ago now
Today
at 10:37:47 PM »
Ive been tempted to do the same. Ive never really watched BBC and now I pretty much dislike everything about them. I know my luck though, the kids would let them in and Id get a £1000 fine.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
