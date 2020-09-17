Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 17, 2020, 10:39:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Stopped my tv licence a few weeks ago now  (Read 8 times)
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 817


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:34:34 PM »
And my tv still works perfectly it's fucking amazing  :ponce:
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 832



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:37:47 PM »
Ive been tempted to do the same. Ive never really watched BBC and now I pretty much dislike everything about them. I know my luck though, the kids would let them in and Id get a £1000 fine.  oleary
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 