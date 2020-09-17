Minge

How expensive was your watch ?
« on: September 17, 2020, 07:00:03 PM »



Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simple



Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simple

« Reply #6 on: September 17, 2020, 07:40:17 PM » Watches are a very good investment, started collecting about 5 years ago, ranging from £100-£5500, the watch I wear on my wrist is a Casio F91W

« Reply #12 on: September 18, 2020, 12:29:38 AM » Time is abstract construct,really,well I didn't know that,just when I though I knew it all.....please do enlighten me .loads a sids t you gadge x



"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

« Reply #17 on: September 18, 2020, 06:37:23 AM » The common rolexes, like sea dweller and submariner are dull as fuck. Literallynothing about them aesthetically and purely bought by morons who want everyone to see theyve got the instantly recognisable rolex on their wrist. Its basically an entry level rolex anyway. Theres far better looking watched out there.

« Reply #25 on: September 18, 2020, 09:44:14 AM » I've had my Planet Ocean Chronograph for 13 years now, my wife bought me it for my 40th.

I take it off only when I go to sleep or to get it serviced every three years (where it is now).

It's priceless to me.

« Reply #28 on: September 18, 2020, 10:29:27 AM » I have a Gucci 111m which the missus bought me for my 40th.

Also have a Raymond Weil Othello which I've had for about 30 years now.

« Reply #29 on: September 18, 2020, 10:31:53 AM » No idea. I just wear whatever my fashion consultant sources for me.

I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time

Love it when people say this as if theyre so avant garde



A watch can be much more than something that simply tells the time same as a the shoes you wear or more than something you walk about in



« Reply #35 on: September 18, 2020, 10:29:34 PM »
Love it when people say this as if theyre so avant garde

A watch can be much more than something that simply tells the time same as a the shoes you wear or more than something you walk about in

Its the one piece of jewellery thats acceptable for men, doesn't have to he expensive - got my eye on a sekonda as much as ive got it on a brietling

Yep



It has fuck all to do with need.



and everything to do with.....





































WANT







« Reply #37 on: September 18, 2020, 10:49:51 PM »
Yep

It has fuck all to do with need.

and everything to do with.....

WANT

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

« Reply #42 on: September 19, 2020, 03:19:43 PM »

My first house was £29,000 for fuck sake

Ive seen some Rolex subblahmerblah thing at £29,000
My first house was £29,000 for fuck sake
Id have to wrap my arm in bubblewrap so it didnt get a scratch