September 17, 2020, 07:00:03 PM
How expensive was your watch ?
Minge
Posts: 9 649
How expensive was your watch ?
«
on:
September 17, 2020, 07:00:03 PM »
Has this ever been asked ?
Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simple
Bit like...
RiversideRifle
Posts: 850
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #1 on:
September 17, 2020, 07:05:53 PM
Quote from: Minge on September 17, 2020, 07:00:03 PM
Has this ever been asked ?
Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simple
Bit like...
I have an omega speedmaster which was £5500
Bob_Ender
Posts: 571
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #2 on:
September 17, 2020, 07:24:44 PM
Sid Lisbon Sid
38red
Posts: 445
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #3 on:
September 17, 2020, 07:28:05 PM
£1.99
sockets
Posts: 1 601
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #4 on:
September 17, 2020, 07:29:37 PM
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 584
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #5 on:
September 17, 2020, 07:35:31 PM
10 US Dollars.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 850
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #6 on:
September 17, 2020, 07:40:17 PM
Watches are a very good investment, started collecting about 5 years ago, ranging from £100-£5500, the watch I wear on my wrist is a Casio F91W
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 395
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #7 on:
September 17, 2020, 07:59:51 PM
Which one?
El Capitan
Posts: 43 085
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #8 on:
September 17, 2020, 08:01:17 PM
Dont own one. Time is an abstract construct.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 142
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #9 on:
September 17, 2020, 08:05:34 PM
I own a Fiat
Jethro Tull
Posts: 10 214
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #10 on:
September 17, 2020, 08:15:01 PM
Never wear one.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 935
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #11 on:
September 17, 2020, 08:41:31 PM
The one that belonged to my Grandad is priceless!
Bob_Ender
Posts: 571
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #12 on:
September 18, 2020, 12:29:38 AM
Time is abstract construct,really,well I didn't know that,just when I though I knew it all.....please do enlighten me .loads a sids t you gadge x
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 283
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #13 on:
September 18, 2020, 12:37:04 AM
iPhone 11 Pro
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 144
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #14 on:
September 18, 2020, 12:48:18 AM
£0.00
I don't wear a watch. Never have, never will.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 395
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #15 on:
September 18, 2020, 01:05:45 AM
I currently have around 30.
Minge
Posts: 9 649
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #16 on:
September 18, 2020, 05:45:09 AM
I appreciate how good the Rolex watches are, and Id have one if only they werent so thick
Don pepe
Posts: 799
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #17 on:
September 18, 2020, 06:37:23 AM
The common rolexes, like sea dweller and submariner are dull as fuck. Literallynothing about them aesthetically and purely bought by morons who want everyone to see theyve got the instantly recognisable rolex on their wrist. Its basically an entry level rolex anyway. Theres far better looking watched out there.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 142
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #18 on:
September 18, 2020, 06:50:50 AM
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 368
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #19 on:
September 18, 2020, 06:58:08 AM
Garmin Fenix S
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 395
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #20 on:
September 18, 2020, 07:01:41 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 18, 2020, 06:50:50 AM
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.
Minge
Posts: 9 649
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #21 on:
September 18, 2020, 07:09:31 AM
That daft twat wants a bat for many reasons, but the boots !!! For fuck sake mate
Don pepe
Posts: 799
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #22 on:
September 18, 2020, 07:16:05 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 18, 2020, 06:50:50 AM
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.
Depends how big you wrists and hands are. Ive had watches 44-46mm width that i thought would be too big but looked absolutely fine on
Im happy with smart watch now, fenix watches look good but ive fell into the apple habit so will just upgrade that
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 925
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #23 on:
September 18, 2020, 07:32:10 AM
I'm fancying the Fenix 6 Pro myself.
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 16
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #24 on:
September 18, 2020, 08:53:51 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 18, 2020, 06:50:50 AM
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.
Mustangs are great cars and unlike a watch not likely to be lost or stolen.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 732
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #25 on:
September 18, 2020, 09:44:14 AM
I've had my Planet Ocean Chronograph for 13 years now, my wife bought me it for my 40th.
I take it off only when I go to sleep or to get it serviced every three years (where it is now).
It's priceless to me.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 925
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #26 on:
September 18, 2020, 10:21:45 AM
Nice watches them Tez lad.
nekder365
Posts: 2 325
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #27 on:
September 18, 2020, 10:24:51 AM
Dont use 1 but have a Benson half hunter pocket watch that the auld fella left me.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 925
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #28 on:
September 18, 2020, 10:29:27 AM
I have a Gucci 111m which the missus bought me for my 40th.
Also have a Raymond Weil Othello which I've had for about 30 years now.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 577
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #29 on:
September 18, 2020, 10:31:53 AM
No idea. I just wear whatever my fashion consultant sources for me.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 925
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #30 on:
September 18, 2020, 10:32:38 AM
Flar
Posts: 5 468
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #31 on:
September 18, 2020, 10:38:07 AM
Who needs a watch these days?
I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time
nekder365
Posts: 2 325
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #32 on:
September 18, 2020, 12:46:18 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on September 18, 2020, 10:29:27 AM
I have a Gucci 111m which the missus bought me for my 40th.
Also have a Raymond Weil Othello which I've had for about 30 years now.
Love the Raymond Weil watches...Classy JT....
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 925
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #33 on:
September 18, 2020, 12:51:05 PM
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 368
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #34 on:
September 18, 2020, 09:59:58 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on September 18, 2020, 09:44:14 AM
I've had my Planet Ocean Chronograph for 13 years now, my wife bought me it for my 40th.
I take it off only when I go to sleep or to get it serviced every three years (where it is now).
It's priceless to me.
Are you 53 Tez?
Don pepe
Posts: 799
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #35 on:
September 18, 2020, 10:29:34 PM
Quote from: Flar on September 18, 2020, 10:38:07 AM
Who needs a watch these days?
I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time
Love it when people say this as if theyre so avant garde
A watch can be much more than something that simply tells the time same as a the shoes you wear or more than something you walk about in
Its the one piece of jewellery thats acceptable for men, doesn't have to he expensive - got my eye on a sekonda as much as ive got it on a brietling
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 732
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #36 on:
September 18, 2020, 10:38:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on September 18, 2020, 09:59:58 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on September 18, 2020, 09:44:14 AM
I've had my Planet Ocean Chronograph for 13 years now, my wife bought me it for my 40th.
I take it off only when I go to sleep or to get it serviced every three years (where it is now).
It's priceless to me.
Are you 53 Tez?
That's fucking uncanny that like.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 395
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #37 on:
September 18, 2020, 10:49:51 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on September 18, 2020, 10:29:34 PM
Quote from: Flar on September 18, 2020, 10:38:07 AM
Who needs a watch these days?
I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time
Love it when people say this as if theyre so avant garde
A watch can be much more than something that simply tells the time same as a the shoes you wear or more than something you walk about in
Its the one piece of jewellery thats acceptable for men, doesn't have to he expensive - got my eye on a sekonda as much as ive got it on a brietling
Yep
It has fuck all to do with need.
and everything to do with.....
WANT
Oldfield
Posts: 973
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #38 on:
September 18, 2020, 11:40:39 PM
As with alot of these types of threads, Money talks, usually loudly, wealth whispers
Ben G
Posts: 4 037
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #39 on:
September 19, 2020, 09:21:13 AM
Whatever the cost of an apple watch series 4 was on release.
Minge
Posts: 9 649
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #40 on:
September 19, 2020, 10:46:58 AM
Ive checked them fenix 6 things out , for fitness daft cunts
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 925
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #41 on:
September 19, 2020, 11:17:53 AM
Minge
Posts: 9 649
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #42 on:
September 19, 2020, 03:19:43 PM
Ive seen some Rolex subblahmerblah thing at £29,000
My first house was £29,000 for fuck sake
Id have to wrap my arm in bubblewrap so it didnt get a scratch
nekder365
Posts: 2 325
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #43 on:
September 19, 2020, 03:25:51 PM
31.1 million dollars for a Patek watch.....Mental.......
V6
Posts: 2 112
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 09:17:16 AM »
Garmin 235 was around £230 when i bought it 2-3 yr ago smashed the screen on it last week pissed tho
Technician
Posts: 78
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 09:23:55 AM »
Fitbit Charge 3 (monitors sleep pattern as well) or a Garmin Approach G10 when I'm playing golf.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 537
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 09:24:36 AM »
GOT A ROLEX SEA DWELLER WHICH I HARDLY WEAR AS IT'S TOO CHUNKY..... COST ME 9K... THINKING OF SELLING IT....
I WEAR A TAG HUER FORMULA 1 WHICH I PAID 1250 FOR 👍
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 258
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 03:52:13 PM »
4 euros in Benidorm market,
never lost a second,,
YET,
nekder365
Posts: 2 325
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 04:34:12 PM »
My prized collection of Swiss watches were stolen whilst on holiday in Spain. Every single one of em.
Adios Omegas................
nekder365
Posts: 2 325
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 04:37:11 PM »
I had my birthday last week so my wife bought me one of those exercise smart watches.
So far I've wanked 15 miles.......................................
