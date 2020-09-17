Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 19, 2020, 03:26:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: How expensive was your watch ?  (Read 632 times)
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 631

Superstar


View Profile
« on: September 17, 2020, 07:00:03 PM »
Has this ever been asked ? 

Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simple

Bit like...
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 827


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: September 17, 2020, 07:05:53 PM »
Quote from: Minge on September 17, 2020, 07:00:03 PM
Has this ever been asked ? 

Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simple

Bit like...

I have an omega speedmaster which was £5500
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 563


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: September 17, 2020, 07:24:44 PM »
Sid Lisbon Sid
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 441


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: September 17, 2020, 07:28:05 PM »
£1.99
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 589


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: September 17, 2020, 07:29:37 PM »
 charles charles
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 578


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: September 17, 2020, 07:35:31 PM »
10 US Dollars.
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 827


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: September 17, 2020, 07:40:17 PM »
Watches are a very good investment, started collecting about 5 years ago, ranging from £100-£5500, the watch I wear on my wrist is a Casio F91W 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 357



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: September 17, 2020, 07:59:51 PM »
Which one?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 066


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: September 17, 2020, 08:01:17 PM »
Dont own one. Time is an abstract construct.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 126



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: September 17, 2020, 08:05:34 PM »
I own a Fiat
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 214



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: September 17, 2020, 08:15:01 PM »
Never wear one.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 932


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: September 17, 2020, 08:41:31 PM »
The one that belonged to my Grandad is priceless!
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 563


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:29:38 AM »
Time is abstract construct,really,well I didn't know that,just when I though I knew it all.....please do enlighten me .loads a sids t you gadge x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 279


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:37:04 AM »
iPhone 11 Pro
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 118


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:48:18 AM »
£0.00

I don't wear a watch. Never have, never will. 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 357



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:05:45 AM »
I currently have around 30.

 :mido:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 631

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:45:09 AM »
I appreciate how good the Rolex watches are, and Id have one if only they werent so thick
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 794


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:37:23 AM »
The common rolexes, like sea dweller and submariner are dull as fuck. Literallynothing about them aesthetically and purely bought by morons who want everyone to see theyve got the instantly recognisable rolex on their wrist. Its basically an entry level rolex anyway. Theres far better looking watched out there.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 126



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:50:50 AM »
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 364



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:58:08 AM »
Garmin Fenix S
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 357



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:01:41 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:50:50 AM
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.



 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 631

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:09:31 AM »
That daft twat wants a bat for many reasons, but the boots !!! For fuck sake mate  lost
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 794


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:16:05 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:50:50 AM
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.

Depends how big you wrists and hands are. Ive had watches 44-46mm width that i thought would be too big but looked absolutely fine on

Im happy with smart watch now, fenix watches look good but ive fell into the apple habit so will just upgrade that
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 909


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:32:10 AM »
I'm fancying the Fenix 6 Pro myself.


 :like:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 14


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:53:51 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:50:50 AM
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.

Mustangs are great cars and unlike a watch not likely to be lost or stolen.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 720


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:44:14 AM »
I've had my Planet Ocean Chronograph for 13 years now, my wife bought me it for my 40th.
I take it off only when I go to sleep or to get it serviced every three years (where it is now).
It's priceless to me.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 909


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:21:45 AM »
Nice watches them Tez lad.



 :like:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 260


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:24:51 AM »
Dont use 1 but have a Benson half hunter pocket watch that the auld fella left me.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 909


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:29:27 AM »
I have a Gucci 111m which the missus bought me for my 40th.
Also have a Raymond Weil Othello which I've had for about 30 years now.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 564


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:31:53 AM »
No idea.  I just wear whatever my fashion consultant sources for me.
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 909


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:32:38 AM »
 



 :pd:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Flar
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 467

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:38:07 AM »
Who needs a watch these days?

I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 260


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 12:46:18 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 10:29:27 AM
I have a Gucci 111m which the missus bought me for my 40th.
Also have a Raymond Weil Othello which I've had for about 30 years now.

Love the Raymond Weil watches...Classy JT....
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 909


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 12:51:05 PM »
 



 jc
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 364



View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:59:58 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:44:14 AM
I've had my Planet Ocean Chronograph for 13 years now, my wife bought me it for my 40th.
I take it off only when I go to sleep or to get it serviced every three years (where it is now).
It's priceless to me.

Are you 53 Tez?
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 794


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 PM »
Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 10:38:07 AM
Who needs a watch these days?

I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time

Love it when people say this as if theyre so avant garde

A watch can be much more than something that simply tells the time same as a the shoes you wear or more than something you walk about in

Its the one piece of jewellery thats acceptable for men, doesn't have to he expensive - got my eye on a sekonda as much as ive got it on a brietling
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 720


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:38:57 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:59:58 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:44:14 AM
I've had my Planet Ocean Chronograph for 13 years now, my wife bought me it for my 40th.
I take it off only when I go to sleep or to get it serviced every three years (where it is now).
It's priceless to me.

Are you 53 Tez?

That's fucking uncanny that like.
 jc
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 357



View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:49:51 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:29:34 PM
Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 10:38:07 AM
Who needs a watch these days?

I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time

Love it when people say this as if theyre so avant garde

A watch can be much more than something that simply tells the time same as a the shoes you wear or more than something you walk about in

Its the one piece of jewellery thats acceptable for men, doesn't have to he expensive - got my eye on a sekonda as much as ive got it on a brietling

Yep

It has fuck all to do with need.

and everything to do with.....


















WANT

 

 :homer: :homer: :homer:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 968



View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:40:39 PM »
As with alot of these types of threads, Money talks, usually loudly, wealth whispers
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 029


View Profile WWW
« Reply #39 on: Today at 09:21:13 AM »
Whatever the cost of an apple watch series 4 was on release.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 631

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:46:58 AM »
Ive checked them fenix 6 things out , for fitness daft cunts  :unlike:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 909


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:17:53 AM »
 charles
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 631

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:19:43 PM »
Ive seen some Rolex subblahmerblah thing at £29,000
My first house was £29,000 for fuck sake  souey
Id have to wrap my arm in bubblewrap so it didnt get a scratch
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 260


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:25:51 PM »
31.1 million dollars for a Patek watch.....Mental.......
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 