Minge

Online



Posts: 9 631



Superstar





Posts: 9 631Superstar How expensive was your watch ? « on: September 17, 2020, 07:00:03 PM »



Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simple



Bit like... Has this ever been asked ?Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simpleBit like... Logged

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 827





Posts: 827 Re: How expensive was your watch ? « Reply #6 on: September 17, 2020, 07:40:17 PM » Watches are a very good investment, started collecting about 5 years ago, ranging from £100-£5500, the watch I wear on my wrist is a Casio F91W Logged

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 563





Posts: 563 Re: How expensive was your watch ? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:29:38 AM » Time is abstract construct,really,well I didn't know that,just when I though I knew it all.....please do enlighten me .loads a sids t you gadge x



Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 794





Posts: 794 Re: How expensive was your watch ? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:37:23 AM » The common rolexes, like sea dweller and submariner are dull as fuck. Literallynothing about them aesthetically and purely bought by morons who want everyone to see theyve got the instantly recognisable rolex on their wrist. Its basically an entry level rolex anyway. Theres far better looking watched out there. Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 794





Posts: 794 Re: How expensive was your watch ? « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:16:05 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:50:50 AM Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.



Depends how big you wrists and hands are. Ive had watches 44-46mm width that i thought would be too big but looked absolutely fine on



Im happy with smart watch now, fenix watches look good but ive fell into the apple habit so will just upgrade that Depends how big you wrists and hands are. Ive had watches 44-46mm width that i thought would be too big but looked absolutely fine onIm happy with smart watch now, fenix watches look good but ive fell into the apple habit so will just upgrade that Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 720





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 720Pull your socks up Tel. Re: How expensive was your watch ? « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:44:14 AM » I've had my Planet Ocean Chronograph for 13 years now, my wife bought me it for my 40th.

I take it off only when I go to sleep or to get it serviced every three years (where it is now).

It's priceless to me. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 909





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 909Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: How expensive was your watch ? « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:29:27 AM » I have a Gucci 111m which the missus bought me for my 40th.

Also have a Raymond Weil Othello which I've had for about 30 years now. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 9 564





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 564Not big and not clever Re: How expensive was your watch ? « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:31:53 AM » No idea. I just wear whatever my fashion consultant sources for me. Logged CoB scum

Flar

Offline



Posts: 5 467



I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone





Posts: 5 467I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone Re: How expensive was your watch ? « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:38:07 AM » Who needs a watch these days?



I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 794





Posts: 794 Re: How expensive was your watch ? « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 PM » Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 10:38:07 AM Who needs a watch these days?



I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time



Love it when people say this as if theyre so avant garde



A watch can be much more than something that simply tells the time same as a the shoes you wear or more than something you walk about in



Its the one piece of jewellery thats acceptable for men, doesn't have to he expensive - got my eye on a sekonda as much as ive got it on a brietling Love it when people say this as if theyre so avant gardeA watch can be much more than something that simply tells the time same as a the shoes you wear or more than something you walk about inIts the one piece of jewellery thats acceptable for men, doesn't have to he expensive - got my eye on a sekonda as much as ive got it on a brietling Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 357







Posts: 15 357 Re: How expensive was your watch ? « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:49:51 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:29:34 PM Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 10:38:07 AM Who needs a watch these days?



I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time



Love it when people say this as if theyre so avant garde



A watch can be much more than something that simply tells the time same as a the shoes you wear or more than something you walk about in



Its the one piece of jewellery thats acceptable for men, doesn't have to he expensive - got my eye on a sekonda as much as ive got it on a brietling

Love it when people say this as if theyre so avant gardeA watch can be much more than something that simply tells the time same as a the shoes you wear or more than something you walk about inIts the one piece of jewellery thats acceptable for men, doesn't have to he expensive - got my eye on a sekonda as much as ive got it on a brietling

Yep



It has fuck all to do with need.



and everything to do with.....





































WANT







YepIt has fuck all to do with need.and everything to do with..... Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion