September 18, 2020, 11:10:33 PM
How expensive was your watch ?
Topic: How expensive was your watch ? (Read 504 times)
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 625
Superstar
How expensive was your watch ?
Yesterday
at 07:00:03 PM »
Has this ever been asked ?
Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simple
Bit like...
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 825
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Yesterday
at 07:05:53 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 07:00:03 PM
Has this ever been asked ?
Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simple
Bit like...
I have an omega speedmaster which was £5500
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 563
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Yesterday
at 07:24:44 PM »
Sid Lisbon Sid
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
38red
Offline
Posts: 440
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Yesterday
at 07:28:05 PM »
£1.99
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 589
TRUMP 2020
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Yesterday
at 07:29:37 PM »
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 575
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Yesterday
at 07:35:31 PM »
10 US Dollars.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 825
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Yesterday
at 07:40:17 PM »
Watches are a very good investment, started collecting about 5 years ago, ranging from £100-£5500, the watch I wear on my wrist is a Casio F91W
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 344
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Yesterday
at 07:59:51 PM »
Which one?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 062
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Yesterday
at 08:01:17 PM »
Dont own one. Time is an abstract construct.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 121
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Yesterday
at 08:05:34 PM »
I own a Fiat
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 214
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Yesterday
at 08:15:01 PM »
Never wear one.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 932
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Yesterday
at 08:41:31 PM »
The one that belonged to my Grandad is priceless!
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 563
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 12:29:38 AM »
Time is abstract construct,really,well I didn't know that,just when I though I knew it all.....please do enlighten me .loads a sids t you gadge x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 277
Once in every lifetime
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Today
at 12:37:04 AM »
iPhone 11 Pro
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 112
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 12:48:18 AM »
£0.00
I don't wear a watch. Never have, never will.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 344
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Today
at 01:05:45 AM »
I currently have around 30.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 625
Superstar
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Today
at 05:45:09 AM »
I appreciate how good the Rolex watches are, and Id have one if only they werent so thick
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 794
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Today
at 06:37:23 AM »
The common rolexes, like sea dweller and submariner are dull as fuck. Literallynothing about them aesthetically and purely bought by morons who want everyone to see theyve got the instantly recognisable rolex on their wrist. Its basically an entry level rolex anyway. Theres far better looking watched out there.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 121
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Today
at 06:50:50 AM »
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 359
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 06:58:08 AM »
Garmin Fenix S
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 344
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 07:01:41 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 06:50:50 AM
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 625
Superstar
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Today
at 07:09:31 AM »
That daft twat wants a bat for many reasons, but the boots !!! For fuck sake mate
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 794
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 07:16:05 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 06:50:50 AM
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.
Depends how big you wrists and hands are. Ive had watches 44-46mm width that i thought would be too big but looked absolutely fine on
Im happy with smart watch now, fenix watches look good but ive fell into the apple habit so will just upgrade that
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Today
at 07:32:10 AM »
I'm fancying the Fenix 6 Pro myself.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 14
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 08:53:51 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 06:50:50 AM
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.
Mustangs are great cars and unlike a watch not likely to be lost or stolen.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 719
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
Today
at 09:44:14 AM »
I've had my Planet Ocean Chronograph for 13 years now, my wife bought me it for my 40th.
I take it off only when I go to sleep or to get it serviced every three years (where it is now).
It's priceless to me.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 10:21:45 AM »
Nice watches them Tez lad.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 244
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 10:24:51 AM »
Dont use 1 but have a Benson half hunter pocket watch that the auld fella left me.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 10:29:27 AM »
I have a Gucci 111m which the missus bought me for my 40th.
Also have a Raymond Weil Othello which I've had for about 30 years now.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 563
Not big and not clever
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 10:31:53 AM »
No idea. I just wear whatever my fashion consultant sources for me.
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 10:32:38 AM »
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Flar
Offline
Posts: 5 467
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 10:38:07 AM »
Who needs a watch these days?
I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 244
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 12:46:18 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:29:27 AM
I have a Gucci 111m which the missus bought me for my 40th.
Also have a Raymond Weil Othello which I've had for about 30 years now.
Love the Raymond Weil watches...Classy JT....
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 12:51:05 PM »
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 359
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 09:59:58 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 09:44:14 AM
I've had my Planet Ocean Chronograph for 13 years now, my wife bought me it for my 40th.
I take it off only when I go to sleep or to get it serviced every three years (where it is now).
It's priceless to me.
Are you 53 Tez?
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 794
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 10:29:34 PM »
Quote from: Flar on
Today
at 10:38:07 AM
Who needs a watch these days?
I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time
Love it when people say this as if theyre so avant garde
A watch can be much more than something that simply tells the time same as a the shoes you wear or more than something you walk about in
Its the one piece of jewellery thats acceptable for men, doesn't have to he expensive - got my eye on a sekonda as much as ive got it on a brietling
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 719
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 10:38:57 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 09:59:58 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 09:44:14 AM
I've had my Planet Ocean Chronograph for 13 years now, my wife bought me it for my 40th.
I take it off only when I go to sleep or to get it serviced every three years (where it is now).
It's priceless to me.
Are you 53 Tez?
That's fucking uncanny that like.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 344
Re: How expensive was your watch ?
«
Today
at 10:49:51 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 10:29:34 PM
Quote from: Flar on
Today
at 10:38:07 AM
Who needs a watch these days?
I have one of those flash phones that also tells the time
Love it when people say this as if theyre so avant garde
A watch can be much more than something that simply tells the time same as a the shoes you wear or more than something you walk about in
Its the one piece of jewellery thats acceptable for men, doesn't have to he expensive - got my eye on a sekonda as much as ive got it on a brietling
Yep
It has fuck all to do with need.
and everything to do with.....
WANT
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
