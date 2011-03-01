Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: How expensive was your watch ?  (Read 322 times)
Minge
« on: Yesterday at 07:00:03 PM »
Has this ever been asked ? 

Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simple

Bit like...
RiversideRifle
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:05:53 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:00:03 PM
Has this ever been asked ? 

Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simple

Bit like...

I have an omega speedmaster which was £5500
Bob_Ender
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:24:44 PM »
Sid Lisbon Sid
38red
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:28:05 PM »
£1.99
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:29:37 PM »
 charles charles
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:35:31 PM »
10 US Dollars.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:40:17 PM »
Watches are a very good investment, started collecting about 5 years ago, ranging from £100-£5500, the watch I wear on my wrist is a Casio F91W 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:59:51 PM »
Which one?

 :pd:
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:01:17 PM »
Dont own one. Time is an abstract construct.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:05:34 PM »
I own a Fiat
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:15:01 PM »
Never wear one.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:41:31 PM »
The one that belonged to my Grandad is priceless!
Bob_Ender
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:29:38 AM »
Time is abstract construct,really,well I didn't know that,just when I though I knew it all.....please do enlighten me .loads a sids t you gadge x
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:37:04 AM »
iPhone 11 Pro
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:48:18 AM »
£0.00

I don't wear a watch. Never have, never will. 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:05:45 AM »
I currently have around 30.

 :mido:
Minge
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:45:09 AM »
I appreciate how good the Rolex watches are, and Id have one if only they werent so thick
Don pepe
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:37:23 AM »
The common rolexes, like sea dweller and submariner are dull as fuck. Literallynothing about them aesthetically and purely bought by morons who want everyone to see theyve got the instantly recognisable rolex on their wrist. Its basically an entry level rolex anyway. Theres far better looking watched out there.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:50:50 AM »
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:58:08 AM »
Garmin Fenix S
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:01:41 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 06:50:50 AM
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.



 klins
Minge
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:09:31 AM »
That daft twat wants a bat for many reasons, but the boots !!! For fuck sake mate  lost
Don pepe
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:16:05 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 06:50:50 AM
Fekkin great big watches are like Ford Mustangs. No class.

Depends how big you wrists and hands are. Ive had watches 44-46mm width that i thought would be too big but looked absolutely fine on

Im happy with smart watch now, fenix watches look good but ive fell into the apple habit so will just upgrade that
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:32:10 AM »
I'm fancying the Fenix 6 Pro myself.


 :like:
