September 18, 2020, 06:27:45 AM
Author Topic: How expensive was your watch ?  (Read 249 times)
Minge
« on: Yesterday at 07:00:03 PM »
Has this ever been asked ? 

Ive a sold gold 18c omega, 1978 de-ville , old plain and simple

Bit like...
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:05:53 PM »
I have an omega speedmaster which was £5500
Logged
Bob_Ender
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:24:44 PM »
Sid Lisbon Sid
Logged
38red
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:28:05 PM »
£1.99
Logged
sockets
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:29:37 PM »
 charles charles
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:35:31 PM »
10 US Dollars.
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:40:17 PM »
Watches are a very good investment, started collecting about 5 years ago, ranging from £100-£5500, the watch I wear on my wrist is a Casio F91W 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:59:51 PM »
Which one?

 :pd:
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:01:17 PM »
Dont own one. Time is an abstract construct.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:05:34 PM »
I own a Fiat
Logged
Jethro Tull
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:15:01 PM »
Never wear one.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:41:31 PM »
The one that belonged to my Grandad is priceless!
Logged
Bob_Ender
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:29:38 AM »
Time is abstract construct,really,well I didn't know that,just when I though I knew it all.....please do enlighten me .loads a sids t you gadge x
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:37:04 AM »
iPhone 11 Pro
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:48:18 AM »
£0.00

I don't wear a watch. Never have, never will. 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:05:45 AM »
I currently have around 30.

 :mido:
Logged
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:45:09 AM »
I appreciate how good the Rolex watches are, and Id have one if only they werent so thick
Logged
