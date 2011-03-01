Welcome,
September 18, 2020, 02:03:36 PM
Just been tested for Covid
Author
Topic: Just been tested for Covid (Read 443 times)
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 157
Just been tested for Covid
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:13:32 PM »
Two days (hopefully) isolation until the results are available. Had to go to Durham for it.
Few days off work I suppose.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 625
Superstar
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:02:46 PM »
Done correctly the nose swab is suppose to be quite uncomfortable,
Was that so ?
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 491
Pack o cunts
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:04:36 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 05:02:46 PM
Done correctly the nose swab is suppose to be quite uncomfortable,
Was that so ?
Giant Q tip stuck into your brain just about sums it up
Makes your eyes water
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 118
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:30:44 PM »
had one last week. Was offered Scarborough and ended up at Redcar a few days later. Really difficult to get booked in but the place was nearly empty. Anyway, I've got an hour to live (shouldn't joke at my age
)
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 157
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:32:16 PM »
It was a self administered test. Both sides of tonsils for me and one nostril. Wasn't too bad to be honest.
Hardest part was testing the two year old and five year old. They only had to have both nostrils due to their age although the testing guy did say that the back of the throat is the most accurate. No way would they have done the back of the throat though.
Sat at home bored already. Reckon it will be Monday now before we get the results.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 157
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:34:30 PM »
All of this fuck on because the youngest had a temperature and a bit of a cough this morning at nursery and they called me out of work to go and get him. I'm 99% certain the tests will come back negative but I understand the need for precaution.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 118
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:35:46 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 05:34:30 PM
but I understand the need for precaution.
Not a popular view around these parts
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 157
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:57:17 PM »
Each to their own
:ThumbsUp-)
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 575
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:36:44 PM »
Young children are always getting coughs etc. Stop pannicking.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 08:12:56 PM by Bill Buxton
»
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 157
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:56 PM »
Not panicking one bit. Got the tests done because they aren't allowed back into nursery/school until they show negative test results.
Logged
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 14
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:52:12 AM »
I booked the test online, was tested the same day. Results within 36 hours. No idea what everybody is moaning about.
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 873
UTB
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:54:05 AM »
I was tested two weeks ago, booked a home test online, came the next day, results within 48hrs.
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 790
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:44:48 AM »
Had a few tests now - unpleasant experience. Not sure how youre supposed to do it Self administered
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 157
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:20:10 AM »
All three tests negative. Kids back in school just over 24 hours after taking them out. Can't do much better than that.
Easy process although the test is a bit unpleasant.
Like others have mentioned, I can't understand what all the fuss is about. Professional victims.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 896
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 11:34:04 AM »
I tried for 5 days to get a test and never managed to get through once either on the phone number or website.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 058
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 11:44:00 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 11:34:04 AM
I tried for 5 days to get a test and never managed to get through once either on the phone number or website.
Youre normally fucking great with technology as well
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 873
UTB
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:09:24 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 09:44:48 AM
Had a few tests now - unpleasant experience. Not sure how youre supposed to do it Self administered
Simple, follow the instructions given
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 896
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 12:35:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:44:00 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 11:34:04 AM
I tried for 5 days to get a test and never managed to get through once either on the phone number or website.
Youre normally fucking great with technology as well
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 148
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 12:35:44 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 10:08:56 PM
Not panicking one bit. Got the tests done because they aren't allowed back into nursery/school until they show negative test results.
Did you have symptoms Livefast? Thought you were only supposed to get a test if you yourself have symptoms. If family have it you are just suppose to self isolate until their test is back? Thats what we were told anyway
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 244
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 12:43:04 PM »
Am i wrong but at the start of all this were children said to be immune?
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 157
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 12:48:42 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 12:35:44 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 10:08:56 PM
Not panicking one bit. Got the tests done because they aren't allowed back into nursery/school until they show negative test results.
Did you have symptoms Livefast? Thought you were only supposed to get a test if you yourself have symptoms. If family have it you are just suppose to self isolate until their test is back? Thats what we were told anyway
I had a cough but not as bad as my son's. My daughter was fine and had no symptoms other than she had had a sore stomach the previous day but I got told on the phone to get her tested. My son had a high temperature and a continuous cough. Just followed all the advise I was given over the phone.
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 244
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 12:51:39 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:43:04 PM
Am i wrong but at the start of all this were children said to be immune?
ps not inferring anything Livefast just not heard anything had changed....
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Online
Posts: 619
Re: Just been tested for Covid
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 01:56:11 PM »
One of the North Sea oil platforms has got sick of personnel with symptoms having to be sent onshore for testing and coming back negative that theyve decided to invest in their own blue Peter testing kit themselves.
Its a joke
Logged
