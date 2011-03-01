livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 157





Posts: 1 157 Just been tested for Covid « on: Yesterday at 04:13:32 PM » Two days (hopefully) isolation until the results are available. Had to go to Durham for it.



Few days off work I suppose. Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 491





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 491Pack o cunts Re: Just been tested for Covid « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:04:36 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:02:46 PM Done correctly the nose swab is suppose to be quite uncomfortable,

Was that so ?



Giant Q tip stuck into your brain just about sums it up



Makes your eyes water



Giant Q tip stuck into your brain just about sums it upMakes your eyes water Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 157





Posts: 1 157 Re: Just been tested for Covid « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:32:16 PM » It was a self administered test. Both sides of tonsils for me and one nostril. Wasn't too bad to be honest.



Hardest part was testing the two year old and five year old. They only had to have both nostrils due to their age although the testing guy did say that the back of the throat is the most accurate. No way would they have done the back of the throat though.



Sat at home bored already. Reckon it will be Monday now before we get the results. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 157





Posts: 1 157 Re: Just been tested for Covid « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:34:30 PM » All of this fuck on because the youngest had a temperature and a bit of a cough this morning at nursery and they called me out of work to go and get him. I'm 99% certain the tests will come back negative but I understand the need for precaution. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 157





Posts: 1 157 Re: Just been tested for Covid « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:08:56 PM » Not panicking one bit. Got the tests done because they aren't allowed back into nursery/school until they show negative test results. Logged

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 873



UTB





Posts: 9 873UTB Re: Just been tested for Covid « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:54:05 AM » I was tested two weeks ago, booked a home test online, came the next day, results within 48hrs. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 157





Posts: 1 157 Re: Just been tested for Covid « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:20:10 AM » All three tests negative. Kids back in school just over 24 hours after taking them out. Can't do much better than that.



Easy process although the test is a bit unpleasant.



Like others have mentioned, I can't understand what all the fuss is about. Professional victims. Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 896





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 896Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Just been tested for Covid « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:34:04 AM » I tried for 5 days to get a test and never managed to get through once either on the phone number or website. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 148







Posts: 4 148 Re: Just been tested for Covid « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:35:44 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 10:08:56 PM Not panicking one bit. Got the tests done because they aren't allowed back into nursery/school until they show negative test results.



Did you have symptoms Livefast? Thought you were only supposed to get a test if you yourself have symptoms. If family have it you are just suppose to self isolate until their test is back? Thats what we were told anyway Did you have symptoms Livefast? Thought you were only supposed to get a test if you yourself have symptoms. If family have it you are just suppose to self isolate until their test is back? Thats what we were told anyway Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 244





Posts: 2 244 Re: Just been tested for Covid « Reply #19 on: Today at 12:43:04 PM » Am i wrong but at the start of all this were children said to be immune? Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 157





Posts: 1 157 Re: Just been tested for Covid « Reply #20 on: Today at 12:48:42 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:35:44 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 10:08:56 PM Not panicking one bit. Got the tests done because they aren't allowed back into nursery/school until they show negative test results.



Did you have symptoms Livefast? Thought you were only supposed to get a test if you yourself have symptoms. If family have it you are just suppose to self isolate until their test is back? Thats what we were told anyway

Did you have symptoms Livefast? Thought you were only supposed to get a test if you yourself have symptoms. If family have it you are just suppose to self isolate until their test is back? Thats what we were told anyway

I had a cough but not as bad as my son's. My daughter was fine and had no symptoms other than she had had a sore stomach the previous day but I got told on the phone to get her tested. My son had a high temperature and a continuous cough. Just followed all the advise I was given over the phone. I had a cough but not as bad as my son's. My daughter was fine and had no symptoms other than she had had a sore stomach the previous day but I got told on the phone to get her tested. My son had a high temperature and a continuous cough. Just followed all the advise I was given over the phone. Logged