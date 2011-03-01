Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 18, 2020, 02:03:36 PM
Author Topic: Just been tested for Covid  (Read 443 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Yesterday at 04:13:32 PM »
Two days (hopefully) isolation until the results are available. Had to go to Durham for it.

Few days off work I suppose.
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:02:46 PM »
Done correctly the nose swab is suppose to be quite uncomfortable,
Was that so ?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:04:36 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:02:46 PM
Done correctly the nose swab is suppose to be quite uncomfortable,
Was that so ?

Giant Q tip stuck into your brain just about sums it up

Makes your eyes water

 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:30:44 PM »
had one last week. Was offered Scarborough and ended up at Redcar a few days later. Really difficult to get booked in but the place was nearly empty. Anyway, I've got an hour to live (shouldn't joke at my age  klins :jackanory:)
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:32:16 PM »
It was a self administered test. Both sides of tonsils for me and one nostril. Wasn't too bad to be honest.

Hardest part was testing the two year old and five year old. They only had to have both nostrils due to their age although the testing guy did say that the back of the throat is the most accurate. No way would they have done the back of the throat though.

Sat at home bored already. Reckon it will be Monday now before we get the results.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:34:30 PM »
All of this fuck on because the youngest had a temperature and a bit of a cough this morning at nursery and they called me out of work to go and get him. I'm 99% certain the tests will come back negative but I understand the need for precaution.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:35:46 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 05:34:30 PM
but I understand the need for precaution.

Not a popular view around these parts 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:57:17 PM »
Each to their own

:ThumbsUp-)
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:36:44 PM »
Young children are always getting coughs etc. Stop pannicking.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:08:56 PM »
Not panicking one bit. Got the tests done because they aren't allowed back into nursery/school until they show negative test results.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:52:12 AM »
I booked the test online, was tested the same day. Results within 36 hours. No idea what everybody is moaning about.
RedSteel
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:54:05 AM »
I was tested two weeks ago, booked a home test online, came the next day, results within 48hrs.  :like:
Don pepe
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:44:48 AM »
Had a few tests now - unpleasant experience. Not sure how youre supposed to do it Self administered
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:20:10 AM »
All three tests negative. Kids back in school just over 24 hours after taking them out. Can't do much better than that.

Easy process although the test is a bit unpleasant.

Like others have mentioned, I can't understand what all the fuss is about. Professional victims.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:34:04 AM »
I tried for 5 days to get a test and never managed to get through once either on the phone number or website.
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:44:00 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:34:04 AM
I tried for 5 days to get a test and never managed to get through once either on the phone number or website.


Youre normally fucking great with technology as well
RedSteel
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:09:24 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 09:44:48 AM
Had a few tests now - unpleasant experience. Not sure how youre supposed to do it Self administered

Simple, follow the instructions given  :like:
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:35:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:44:00 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:34:04 AM
I tried for 5 days to get a test and never managed to get through once either on the phone number or website.


Youre normally fucking great with technology as well



 
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:35:44 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 10:08:56 PM
Not panicking one bit. Got the tests done because they aren't allowed back into nursery/school until they show negative test results.

Did you have symptoms Livefast? Thought you were only supposed to get a test if you yourself have symptoms. If family have it you are just suppose to self isolate until their test is back? Thats what we were told anyway
nekder365
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:43:04 PM »
Am i wrong but at the start of all this were children said to be immune?
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:48:42 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:35:44 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 10:08:56 PM
Not panicking one bit. Got the tests done because they aren't allowed back into nursery/school until they show negative test results.

Did you have symptoms Livefast? Thought you were only supposed to get a test if you yourself have symptoms. If family have it you are just suppose to self isolate until their test is back? Thats what we were told anyway

I had a cough but not as bad as my son's. My daughter was fine and had no symptoms other than she had had a sore stomach the previous day but I got told on the phone to get her tested. My son had a high temperature and a continuous cough. Just followed all the advise I was given over the phone.
nekder365
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:51:39 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:43:04 PM
Am i wrong but at the start of all this were children said to be immune?

ps not inferring anything Livefast just not heard anything had changed....
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:56:11 PM »
One of the North Sea oil platforms has got sick of personnel with symptoms having to be sent onshore for testing and coming back negative that theyve decided to invest in their own blue Peter testing kit themselves.

Its a joke
