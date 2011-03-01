Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Just been tested for Covid  (Read 97 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 04:13:32 PM »
Two days (hopefully) isolation until the results are available. Had to go to Durham for it.

Few days off work I suppose.
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:02:46 PM »
Done correctly the nose swab is suppose to be quite uncomfortable,
Was that so ?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:04:36 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:02:46 PM
Done correctly the nose swab is suppose to be quite uncomfortable,
Was that so ?

Giant Q tip stuck into your brain just about sums it up

Makes your eyes water

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:30:44 PM »
had one last week. Was offered Scarborough and ended up at Redcar a few days later. Really difficult to get booked in but the place was nearly empty. Anyway, I've got an hour to live (shouldn't joke at my age  klins :jackanory:)
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:32:16 PM »
It was a self administered test. Both sides of tonsils for me and one nostril. Wasn't too bad to be honest.

Hardest part was testing the two year old and five year old. They only had to have both nostrils due to their age although the testing guy did say that the back of the throat is the most accurate. No way would they have done the back of the throat though.

Sat at home bored already. Reckon it will be Monday now before we get the results.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:34:30 PM »
All of this fuck on because the youngest had a temperature and a bit of a cough this morning at nursery and they called me out of work to go and get him. I'm 99% certain the tests will come back negative but I understand the need for precaution.
