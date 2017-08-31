CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 327







Posts: 15 327 Re: Should Snitch Get Banned « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:55:14 PM »















Seriously - each and every time that shit is done should be an automatic 1 week ban.



Each and every time - by anyone.



If it is a ban per paedo accusation it looks like CROCKEY'S 3 bans might have been a bit light.Seriously - each and every time that shit is done should be an automatic 1 week ban.Each and every time - by anyone. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 046





Posts: 11 046 Re: Should Snitch Get Banned « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:59:02 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:55:14 PM















Seriously - each and every time that shit is done should be an automatic 1 week ban.



Each and every time - by anyone.





If it is a ban per paedo accusation it looks like CROCKEY'S 3 bans might have been a bit light.Seriously - each and every time that shit is done should be an automatic 1 week ban.Each and every time - by anyone. MATTY GETS AWAY WITH EVERYTHING ON ERE I THINK HE IS BUMMING BEN Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 273





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 273Once in every lifetime Re: Should Snitch Get Banned « Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:29:14 PM » With all these quote posts from matty, we finally know who Bruce is Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 585





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 585TRUMP 2020 Re: Should Snitch Get Banned « Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:03:40 PM » put up .



Reading through the various threads in almost all cases I was chatting away no bother and always pops up or Capscock to start some animosity with me. Always the same pattern .





In one thread caps says :



Quote from: CapsDave on May 04, 2019, 07:49:51 AM

Youre just annoyed about your daughter shacking up with Ahmed arent you? One race one love, your grandkids might even be Muslims





To which Tommy Cooper the control room lad says



Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on May 04, 2019, 09:07:18 AM

He calls you,you call him,what's his daughter got to do with it. The salesman resorted to those tactics when he couldn't get to Trotsky any other way.

[/quote]



















And he's exactly right Cappio used to do exactly the same thing .





Matty / Cappio thick as thieves





One day capscock forgot he was not on his Monster account right click to enlarge says it all.













Monster only appeared on here after crazy Cappio got the chop



Him and snitch have been wrecking the site on purpose . And allowed to do it as well. Had a look through all them links thereput up .Reading through the various threads in almost all cases I was chatting away no bother andalways pops up or Capscock to start some animosity with me. Always the same pattern .In one thread caps says :To which Tommy Cooperthe control room lad saysHe calls you,you call him,what's his daughter got to do with it.[/quote]And he's exactly right Cappio used to do exactly the same thing .Matty / Cappio thick as thievesOne day capscock forgot he was not on his Monster account right click to enlarge says it all.Monster only appeared on here after crazy Cappio got the chopHim and snitch have been wrecking the site on purpose . And allowed to do it as well. Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 254





Posts: 5 254 Re: Should Snitch Get Banned « Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:11:40 PM » FAO Clem Fandango.... Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 254





Posts: 5 254 Re: Should Snitch Get Banned « Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:19:34 PM » Am I Beerson and Rifle? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 559





Posts: 559 Re: Should Snitch Get Banned « Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:29:53 PM » Fuck all this shit,if he weighs more than a duck burn the motherfuker.if he weighs less than a duck,well...put him on the ducking stool,if he drowns he's innocent,if he lives....he's a witch...that's justice .shabba Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 327







Posts: 15 327 Re: Should Snitch Get Banned « Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:38:03 PM »















Conditions: I insist you stare into my eyes throughout and I don't have to bathe first.

BUMCAT - before you leave can I have a final gobble?Conditions: I insist you stare into my eyes throughout and I don't have to bathe first. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion