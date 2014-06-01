Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 17, 2020, 10:39:13 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Should Snitch Get Banned
Poll
Question:
For calling a poster Ian Watkins the baby raper (Voting closes: September 19, 2020, 02:07:41 PM)
Yes for life
8 (30.8%)
Yes for 2 weeks
7 (26.9%)
Yes for 1 month
11 (42.3%)
Total Voters: 26
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Should Snitch Get Banned (Read 602 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 323
Re: Should Snitch Get Banned
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 09:55:14 PM »
If it is a ban per paedo accusation it looks like CROCKEY'S 3 bans might have been a bit light.
Seriously - each and every time that shit is done should be an automatic 1 week ban.
Each and every time - by anyone.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 046
Re: Should Snitch Get Banned
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 09:59:02 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 09:55:14 PM
If it is a ban per paedo accusation it looks like CROCKEY'S 3 bans might have been a bit light.
Seriously - each and every time that shit is done should be an automatic 1 week ban.
Each and every time - by anyone.
MATTY GETS AWAY WITH EVERYTHING ON ERE I THINK HE IS BUMMING BEN
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 272
Once in every lifetime
Re: Should Snitch Get Banned
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 10:14:00 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 06:59:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:50:17 PM
Quote from: sockets on April 13, 2020, 10:04:34 AM
Any idea ROLF
Quote from: Sockets on April 26, 2019, 05:34:40 PM
Rolf you are not in the least bit funny. Least Matty has some humour now n again.
Quote from: Sockets on April 27, 2019, 09:03:45 AM
ROLF
You're a pervert
Towz you're a lying ball sack
Quote from: Sockets on March 24, 2019, 08:41:28 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on March 24, 2019, 08:39:39 AM
Flounced over £20 now going to internet flounce over £18
what ever you say ROLF
Quote from: Sockets on May 04, 2019, 07:19:41 AM
I am calling for you to be banned . No shame in saying it you ruin the board for every one rolf . Steve ban all of rolf troll accounts thanks
Quote from: Sockets on May 06, 2019, 10:34:27 PM
Anywhere in the world Rolf .
Quote from: Sockets on May 06, 2019, 10:39:26 PM
Usual Nonce behaviour pouring out of Rolf . What a creepy cunt
Quote from: sockets on June 01, 2020, 06:37:56 PM
ROLF
Quote from: sockets on September 14, 2020, 11:03:26 PM
UP POPS BORING ROLF
Quote from: Sockets on June 06, 2019, 10:28:26 PM
Keep your beak out of my business Rolf
Quote from: Sockets on June 06, 2019, 10:47:34 PM
I'd seriously break a lot of bones in your face Rolf
Why don't you log off and never come back on here again
Quote from: sockets on April 13, 2020, 12:04:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 13, 2020, 12:01:43 PM
Did some good grassing?
Stop spoiling threads ROLF
Quote from: Sockets on April 20, 2019, 06:58:05 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 20, 2019, 06:52:00 AM
I was in the Stap all day yesterday and you didnt show Crocket
Keyboard warrior
You'd be in coma with pipes stuffed up your beak if I did show up Rolf
Quote from: Sockets on February 16, 2019, 08:59:01 PM
Say's the boards Rolf Harris
fucking sex case
Dont worry matty the mad bastard has swapped the poll vote around. He must be white at the mouth becuase his poll never went to plan. Rik's been repping fuck out out of the whole episode all day.
I can only conclude they've both got it bad for you.....
Dont you have any dead baby jokes to crack....
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 817
Re: Should Snitch Get Banned
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 10:18:40 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:14:00 PM
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 06:59:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:50:17 PM
Quote from: sockets on April 13, 2020, 10:04:34 AM
Any idea ROLF
Quote from: Sockets on April 26, 2019, 05:34:40 PM
Rolf you are not in the least bit funny. Least Matty has some humour now n again.
Quote from: Sockets on April 27, 2019, 09:03:45 AM
ROLF
You're a pervert
Towz you're a lying ball sack
Quote from: Sockets on March 24, 2019, 08:41:28 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on March 24, 2019, 08:39:39 AM
Flounced over £20 now going to internet flounce over £18
what ever you say ROLF
Quote from: Sockets on May 04, 2019, 07:19:41 AM
I am calling for you to be banned . No shame in saying it you ruin the board for every one rolf . Steve ban all of rolf troll accounts thanks
Quote from: Sockets on May 06, 2019, 10:34:27 PM
Anywhere in the world Rolf .
Quote from: Sockets on May 06, 2019, 10:39:26 PM
Usual Nonce behaviour pouring out of Rolf . What a creepy cunt
Quote from: sockets on June 01, 2020, 06:37:56 PM
ROLF
Quote from: sockets on September 14, 2020, 11:03:26 PM
UP POPS BORING ROLF
Quote from: Sockets on June 06, 2019, 10:28:26 PM
Keep your beak out of my business Rolf
Quote from: Sockets on June 06, 2019, 10:47:34 PM
I'd seriously break a lot of bones in your face Rolf
Why don't you log off and never come back on here again
Quote from: sockets on April 13, 2020, 12:04:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 13, 2020, 12:01:43 PM
Did some good grassing?
Stop spoiling threads ROLF
Quote from: Sockets on April 20, 2019, 06:58:05 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 20, 2019, 06:52:00 AM
I was in the Stap all day yesterday and you didnt show Crocket
Keyboard warrior
You'd be in coma with pipes stuffed up your beak if I did show up Rolf
Quote from: Sockets on February 16, 2019, 08:59:01 PM
Say's the boards Rolf Harris
fucking sex case
Dont worry matty the mad bastard has swapped the poll vote around. He must be white at the mouth becuase his poll never went to plan. Rik's been repping fuck out out of the whole episode all day.
I can only conclude they've both got it bad for you.....
Dont you have any dead baby jokes to crack....
Takes a coward to bring children into anything, Matty wouldn't see the light of day again if he mentioned my daughter
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 272
Once in every lifetime
Re: Should Snitch Get Banned
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 10:29:14 PM »
With all these quote posts from matty, we finally know who Bruce is
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 832
Re: Should Snitch Get Banned
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 10:30:47 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:29:14 PM
With all these quote posts from matty, we finally know who Bruce is
The bookmark kid.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 817
Re: Should Snitch Get Banned
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 10:33:18 PM »
Imagine being unravelled that much in 24 hours, what a fucking shitbum
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 832
Re: Should Snitch Get Banned
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 10:34:15 PM »
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...