

Any idea ROLF



Any idea ROLF

Rolf you are not in the least bit funny. Least Matty has some humour now n again.









You're a pervert



Towz you're a lying ball sack



ROLFYou're a pervertTowz you're a lying ball sack

Quote from: CapsDave on March 24, 2019, 08:39:39 AM

Flounced over £20 now going to internet flounce over £18











what ever you say ROLF









what ever you say ROLF



I am calling for you to be banned . No shame in saying it you ruin the board for every one rolf . Steve ban all of rolf troll accounts thanks

Anywhere in the world Rolf .





Usual Nonce behaviour pouring out of Rolf . What a creepy cunt

Usual Nonce behaviour pouring out of Rolf . What a creepy cunt

ROLF





UP POPS BORING ROLF



Keep your beak out of my business Rolf





Why don't you log off and never come back on here again

I'd seriously break a lot of bones in your face RolfWhy don't you log off and never come back on here again

Quote from: CapsDave on April 13, 2020, 12:01:43 PM Did some good grassing?







Stop spoiling threads ROLF

Stop spoiling threads ROLF

Quote from: CapsDave on April 20, 2019, 06:52:00 AM



Keyboard warrior

I was in the Stap all day yesterday and you didnt show CrocketKeyboard warrior

You'd be in coma with pipes stuffed up your beak if I did show up Rolf

You'd be in coma with pipes stuffed up your beak if I did show up Rolf