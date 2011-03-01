Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Poll
Question: For calling a poster Ian Watkins the baby raper  (Voting closes: September 19, 2020, 02:07:41 PM)
Yes for life - 6 (27.3%)
Yes for 2 weeks - 7 (31.8%)
Yes for 1 month - 9 (40.9%)
Total Voters: 22

Author Topic: Should Snitch Get Banned  (Read 400 times)
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 581


TRUMP 2020


« on: Today at 02:07:41 PM »
Deleted the Boycot COB thread have a vote you all know what he said and has done in the past

Ill vote for Life so he has to snivel his way back on with a new account  :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 111



« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:09:20 PM »
A clear wind-up.  :bc:
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 863


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:17:39 PM »
Fuckin burned at the stake the cunt.



 
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 556


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:28:04 PM »
I read that as bummed an a steak,ehhh,that's not punishment,that's a reward.anyway,,hang im.    (King charlie).
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 863


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:32:39 PM »
 :mido:
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 736


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:59:25 PM »
He probably should just have a little break from here. Clearly it's getting to him.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 321



« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:04:25 PM »
We need evidence before we can pass sentence.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 269


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:12:29 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:04:25 PM
We need evidence before we can pass sentence.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 321



« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:16:35 PM »
 mick
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 581


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:42:29 PM »
Well done Rik for capturing this  :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 111



« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:08:27 PM »
Do you get banned for calling Capsdave a paedo? Asking for a friend.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 152


« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:10:37 PM »
Bob's ok but he does love a bit of hypocritical bum licking

Sid Sid Sid
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 152


« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:11:11 PM »
Oh and I have no idea what any of this is about
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 581


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:13:39 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:08:27 PM
Do you get banned for calling Capsdave a paedo? Asking for a friend.




Yeah 3 times I got banned for it


Did he get banned for saying my daughter swallows packistani cocks ... No he never


you fucking wanker
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 111



« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:23:15 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:13:39 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:08:27 PM
Do you get banned for calling Capsdave a paedo? Asking for a friend.




Yeah 3 times I got banned for it


Did he get banned for saying my daughter swallows packistani cocks ... No he never


you fucking wanker

He should not have said that and I have stated that before. Every time you come back you continue with pretty shitty insults all the time. I have no idea how you last more than 20 minutes every time.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 152


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:25:22 PM »
Who's said what??????
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 581


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:26:49 PM »
Told you not long ago

I had nowt to do with caplock at all I never bothered him then one day he started talking about my daughter he started all that shit off now here you are having a pop at me


we all know what side u back
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 581


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:29:35 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:25:22 PM
Who's said what??????



On my Fishing thread last night . bit of chit chat about fish then  :matty: came on to slag me off then he called Don Pepe Ian Watkins the baby raper .


Ben helped him out by deleting it for him with all the other quotes on it .


photo snip of it is above
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 152


« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:32:15 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:42:29 PM
Well done Rik for capturing this  :like:







Not like bumcat to say stuff like that. Must have been pissed but no excuse. I take it he is banned then. That's fair enough. He will just have to take his medicine like everyone else does when they step over the mark.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 581


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:33:24 PM »
No he's not banned

He's been on posting as usual .


reeks  :unlike:
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 810


« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:40:19 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:32:15 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:42:29 PM
Well done Rik for capturing this  :like:







Not like bumcat to say stuff like that. Must have been pissed but no excuse. I take it he is banned then. That's fair enough. He will just have to take his medicine like everyone else does when they step over the mark.

Fucking stinks, I got banned and account deleted for a lot less than that, maybe he's board royalty 
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 581


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:42:09 PM »
Board Parasite is what he is . Get a kick out of it all  :unlike:

Probably been acting the same way from the very start all them years ago.
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 810


« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:45:30 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:42:09 PM
Board Parasite is what he is . Get a kick out of it all  :unlike:

Probably been acting the same way from the very start all them years ago.

I'd rather have smalltown back
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 152


« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:47:46 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:33:24 PM
No he's not banned

He's been on posting as usual .


reeks  :unlike:

Clearly sucked enough cock to be immune to bans.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 043


« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:48:45 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:33:24 PM
No he's not banned

He's been on posting as usual .


reeks  :unlike:
GOLDBY BANNED ME FOR A WEEK BECAUSE I HAD A POP AT WOODGATE  
MATTY SHOULD GET A 2 WEEK BAN ATLEAST  
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 846

UTB


« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:52:36 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:48:45 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:33:24 PM
No he's not banned

He's been on posting as usual .


reeks  :unlike:
GOLDBY BANNED ME FOR A WEEK BECAUSE I HAD A POP AT WOODGATE  
MATTY SHOULD GET A 2 WEEK BAN ATLEAST  

I got a weeks ban for saying some noggy cunt was a queer cunt for sticking up for the asylum that raped him!

 charles
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 321



« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:52:43 PM »
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 713


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:57:33 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 04:45:30 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:42:09 PM
Board Parasite is what he is . Get a kick out of it all  :unlike:

Probably been acting the same way from the very start all them years ago.

I'd rather have smalltown back

 mick
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 553


Not big and not clever


« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:53:14 PM »
I decided not to ban Matty because he is polite.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 047


« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:50:17 PM »
Quote from: sockets on April 13, 2020, 10:04:34 AM

Any idea ROLF 



Quote from: Sockets on April 26, 2019, 05:34:40 PM
Rolf you are not in the least bit funny. Least Matty has some humour now n again.



Quote from: Sockets on April 27, 2019, 09:03:45 AM
ROLF

You're a pervert  :unlike:

Towz you're a lying ball sack  :unlike:



Quote from: Sockets on March 24, 2019, 08:41:28 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on March 24, 2019, 08:39:39 AM
Flounced over £20 now going to internet flounce over £18  souey






                what ever you say ROLF






Quote from: Sockets on May 04, 2019, 07:19:41 AM
I am calling for you to be banned . No shame in saying it you ruin the board for every one rolf . Steve ban all of rolf troll accounts thanks  :like:


Quote from: Sockets on May 06, 2019, 10:34:27 PM
Anywhere in the world Rolf .


Quote from: Sockets on May 06, 2019, 10:39:26 PM

Usual Nonce behaviour pouring out of Rolf . What a creepy cunt  :wanker:


Quote from: sockets on June 01, 2020, 06:37:56 PM
ROLF 


Quote from: sockets on September 14, 2020, 11:03:26 PM
UP POPS BORING ROLF  oleary


Quote from: Sockets on June 06, 2019, 10:28:26 PM
Keep your beak out of my business Rolf  :wanker:


Quote from: Sockets on June 06, 2019, 10:47:34 PM
I'd seriously break a lot of bones in your face Rolf  :like:

Why don't you log off and never come back on here again  :like:


Quote from: sockets on April 13, 2020, 12:04:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 13, 2020, 12:01:43 PM
Did some good grassing?



Stop spoiling threads ROLF  :unlike: :unlike:


Quote from: Sockets on April 20, 2019, 06:58:05 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 20, 2019, 06:52:00 AM
I was in the Stap all day yesterday and you didnt show Crocket 

Keyboard warrior  :wanker:

You'd be in coma with pipes stuffed up your beak if I did show up Rolf 


Quote from: Sockets on February 16, 2019, 08:59:01 PM
Say's the boards Rolf Harris  :wanker:

fucking sex case 

sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 581


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:56:33 PM »
All that's irreverent paid my due's with the 3 bans


Take your well deserved ban now 
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 574


« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:59:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:50:17 PM
Quote from: sockets on April 13, 2020, 10:04:34 AM

Any idea ROLF 



Quote from: Sockets on April 26, 2019, 05:34:40 PM
Rolf you are not in the least bit funny. Least Matty has some humour now n again.



Quote from: Sockets on April 27, 2019, 09:03:45 AM
ROLF

You're a pervert  :unlike:

Towz you're a lying ball sack  :unlike:



Quote from: Sockets on March 24, 2019, 08:41:28 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on March 24, 2019, 08:39:39 AM
Flounced over £20 now going to internet flounce over £18  souey






                what ever you say ROLF






Quote from: Sockets on May 04, 2019, 07:19:41 AM
I am calling for you to be banned . No shame in saying it you ruin the board for every one rolf . Steve ban all of rolf troll accounts thanks  :like:


Quote from: Sockets on May 06, 2019, 10:34:27 PM
Anywhere in the world Rolf .


Quote from: Sockets on May 06, 2019, 10:39:26 PM

Usual Nonce behaviour pouring out of Rolf . What a creepy cunt  :wanker:


Quote from: sockets on June 01, 2020, 06:37:56 PM
ROLF 


Quote from: sockets on September 14, 2020, 11:03:26 PM
UP POPS BORING ROLF  oleary


Quote from: Sockets on June 06, 2019, 10:28:26 PM
Keep your beak out of my business Rolf  :wanker:


Quote from: Sockets on June 06, 2019, 10:47:34 PM
I'd seriously break a lot of bones in your face Rolf  :like:

Why don't you log off and never come back on here again  :like:


Quote from: sockets on April 13, 2020, 12:04:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 13, 2020, 12:01:43 PM
Did some good grassing?



Stop spoiling threads ROLF  :unlike: :unlike:


Quote from: Sockets on April 20, 2019, 06:58:05 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 20, 2019, 06:52:00 AM
I was in the Stap all day yesterday and you didnt show Crocket 

Keyboard warrior  :wanker:

You'd be in coma with pipes stuffed up your beak if I did show up Rolf 


Quote from: Sockets on February 16, 2019, 08:59:01 PM
Say's the boards Rolf Harris  :wanker:

fucking sex case 


 monkey monkey monkey

Dont worry matty the mad bastard has swapped the poll vote around. He must be white at the mouth becuase his poll never went to plan. Rik's been repping fuck out out of the whole episode all day.  klins

I can only conclude they've both got it bad for you.....  :like:
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 810


« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:01:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:50:17 PM
Quote from: sockets on April 13, 2020, 10:04:34 AM

Any idea ROLF 



 mick


Quote from: Sockets on April 26, 2019, 05:34:40 PM
Rolf you are not in the least bit funny. Least Matty has some humour now n again.



Quote from: Sockets on April 27, 2019, 09:03:45 AM
ROLF

You're a pervert  :unlike:

Towz you're a lying ball sack  :unlike:



Quote from: Sockets on March 24, 2019, 08:41:28 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on March 24, 2019, 08:39:39 AM
Flounced over £20 now going to internet flounce over £18  souey






                what ever you say ROLF






Quote from: Sockets on May 04, 2019, 07:19:41 AM
I am calling for you to be banned . No shame in saying it you ruin the board for every one rolf . Steve ban all of rolf troll accounts thanks  :like:


Quote from: Sockets on May 06, 2019, 10:34:27 PM
Anywhere in the world Rolf .


Quote from: Sockets on May 06, 2019, 10:39:26 PM

Usual Nonce behaviour pouring out of Rolf . What a creepy cunt  :wanker:


Quote from: sockets on June 01, 2020, 06:37:56 PM
ROLF 


Quote from: sockets on September 14, 2020, 11:03:26 PM
UP POPS BORING ROLF  oleary


Quote from: Sockets on June 06, 2019, 10:28:26 PM
Keep your beak out of my business Rolf  :wanker:


Quote from: Sockets on June 06, 2019, 10:47:34 PM
I'd seriously break a lot of bones in your face Rolf  :like:

Why don't you log off and never come back on here again  :like:


Quote from: sockets on April 13, 2020, 12:04:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 13, 2020, 12:01:43 PM
Did some good grassing?



Stop spoiling threads ROLF  :unlike: :unlike:


Quote from: Sockets on April 20, 2019, 06:58:05 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 20, 2019, 06:52:00 AM
I was in the Stap all day yesterday and you didnt show Crocket 

Keyboard warrior  :wanker:

You'd be in coma with pipes stuffed up your beak if I did show up Rolf 


Quote from: Sockets on February 16, 2019, 08:59:01 PM
Say's the boards Rolf Harris  :wanker:

fucking sex case 

sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 581


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:04:08 PM »
Must have took yonks digging all that spent fuel out the site  charles charles charles


what a waste of time 





El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 047


« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:05:55 PM »
With the search function it was actually a lot quicker then photoshopping ginger Downs syndrome faces onto gay porn pics... and I do that MUCH more often
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 581


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:12:42 PM »
This it then the best you got ?

Old posts that got me banned and some crack about photo shopping 



That nappy ripper comment deserves a ban why should you get off with it .

delete your account anyway . the poll shows we all want you banned.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 047


« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:15:58 PM »
The poll was a crushing defeat for the Crocket propaganda machine, which is why you had to edit.




Ive held my hands up, admitted I was well in the wrong, and apologised to the person in question. Your inability to ever do so is why youre constantly in and out of COB gulag.



Keep up the Mary Whitehouse act though
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 581


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:19:09 PM »
Rules are rules


you know em you spout em more than any one . Why you so upset can you not live with out logging in here if it is that bad and this is your life I pitty you snitch  lost
