RIK MAYALL
« on: Yesterday at 10:17:19 AM »
Where's the great leader disappeared?
He was gonna swing the axe in July, a monumental change in cob, then come July 31st, he vanishes.
In the run up to goldby's disappearance he was dishing out weekly bans for fun, some much deserved, others like clem's, for absolutely fuck all.
Now in the last week, we've had ROLF and Teenager Daughter Sucking Cock insults, Dead Baby jokes and Baby Raping insults and the punishment for it, is post deletions.
Ben, i know you've got the shit end of the stick having to mod this site on your own, but surely you can issue weekly bans for such disgusting behaviour? Or is it one rule for some, and another rule for the rest?
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Gramsci
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:51:53 PM »
Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.
Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx
If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.
Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it)
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:10:03 PM »
Fair play Bob.
That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
sockets
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:15:58 PM »
Fair play Bob.
That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.
Yes late last night
I didnt see what he put but I have no time for paedo accusations from anyone, if thats what it was
Earlier in the night on the fishing thread moments after the nappy ripper post
Account might have been hacked
Gramsci
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:23:40 PM »
Fair play Bob.
That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.
Who is Bob Rik, that was me, but hey, I think that is the first time you have been vaguely pleasant to me. Keep it up...I like the new you
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:17:04 PM »
Fair play Bob.
That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.
Who is Bob Rik, that was me, but hey, I think that is the first time you have been vaguely pleasant to me. Keep it up...I like the new you
Sorry Oldfield
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Gramsci
Fair play Bob.
That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.
Who is Bob Rik, that was me, but hey, I think that is the first time you have been vaguely pleasant to me. Keep it up...I like the new you
Sorry Oldfield
BoroPE
Only really come on when at work and rostered off at the moment so this is my first look in for a few days. Looks like ive missed the same old shit. Maybe Goldby has gave up and abandoned the place ?
RedSteel
Only really come on when at work and rostered off at the moment so this is my first look in for a few days. Looks like ive missed the same old shit. Maybe Goldby has gave up and abandoned the place ?
Brown bread according to Pally
