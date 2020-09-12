Welcome,
September 18, 2020, 03:34:46 PM
Goldby
Author
Topic: Goldby (Read 822 times)
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 274
Once in every lifetime
Goldby
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:19 AM »
Where's the great leader disappeared?
He was gonna swing the axe in July, a monumental change in cob, then come July 31st, he vanishes.
In the run up to goldby's disappearance he was dishing out weekly bans for fun, some much deserved, others like clem's, for absolutely fuck all.
Now in the last week, we've had ROLF and Teenager Daughter Sucking Cock insults, Dead Baby jokes and Baby Raping insults and the punishment for it, is post deletions.
Ben, i know you've got the shit end of the stick having to mod this site on your own, but surely you can issue weekly bans for such disgusting behaviour? Or is it one rule for some, and another rule for the rest?
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:20:56 AM »
And you should be banning cunts for swearing in thread titles ye fuckin useless cunt.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 105
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:08 AM »
He doesn't mod the site on his own
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 754
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:46 AM »
Daft cunt probably banned himself by mistake
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 967
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:26 AM »
He was only banning people when he had advertising revenue to worry about. Heard he was trying to sell the board..... has
bought in?
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 585
TRUMP 2020
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:49:48 PM »
Say's this place is worth about $1500.00 on one of them how much is my web site worth
He might get 400 quid .
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 585
TRUMP 2020
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:53:56 PM »
Feel a bit sorry for Goldby actually if he is selling up . Be brought on by a drop in traffic caused by
and his fake troll accounts so it looks like the snitch has won . Wonder where he will spend all his time if this closes down. fucking rat snake welching prick
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 119
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 04:06:25 PM »
This is as tedious as Southern Cross Rollarounds
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 585
TRUMP 2020
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 04:11:39 PM »
It's not though looking back on it all.
Goldby has tried to make a decent board and granted some of us are right wingers who say our bit
The lefties like you Bob just come on to act the cunt spoiling threads , I think that Mad Mick poster was right as well when he talked about sex case types coming on here. that was years ago from what I read and it's still going on today.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 158
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 04:11:56 PM »
Goldby promised me he had big plans for this board. I've been let down badly so far.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 119
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 05:34:20 PM »
What on earth does that mean? Are you suggesting that I and others who have different views to you are in some way a 'sex case', whatever that is?
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 274
Once in every lifetime
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 05:44:46 PM »
Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.
Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 280
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 05:48:41 PM »
What do you do Sockets - chuck around threats that you are gonna, what was it, snap my fucking nose.
Think about it lad, you threatened someone on a message board, mainly for pulling you up on your appalling grammar. And you say that people like Bob spoil threads. Grow up and fuck off
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 280
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 05:51:53 PM »
If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.
Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it)
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 05:53:24 PM by Gramsci
»
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 585
TRUMP 2020
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 06:06:10 PM »
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 274
Once in every lifetime
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 06:10:03 PM »
Fair play Bob.
That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 585
TRUMP 2020
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 06:15:58 PM »
Yes late last night
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 280
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:40 PM »
Who is Bob Rik, that was me, but hey, I think that is the first time you have been vaguely pleasant to me. Keep it up...I like the new you
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 254
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:29 PM »
Rik I already stated I didnt see it but think any such accusations are out of order no matter who makes them
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 274
Once in every lifetime
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:04 PM »
Who is Bob Rik, that was me, but hey, I think that is the first time you have been vaguely pleasant to me. Keep it up...I like the new you
Sorry Oldfield
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 280
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:58 PM »
Sorry Oldfield
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 14
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:04:29 AM »
Goldby died of Covid 12/9/20/ RIP
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 873
UTB
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:13:18 AM »
Is that supposed to be a joke?
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 10:22:43 AM »
Don't worry Red lad. Pally will delete it presently.
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 399
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 10:30:30 AM »
Only really come on when at work and rostered off at the moment so this is my first look in for a few days. Looks like ive missed the same old shit. Maybe Goldby has gave up and abandoned the place ?
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 873
UTB
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 10:37:26 AM »
Brown bread according to Pally
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 897
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 11:29:39 AM »
Goldby has deep fried?
Didn't see that coming.
R.I.P Steve.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 11:37:20 AM »
If this doesn't bring the cunt back, fuck all will.
Can't beat a good COB resurrection after a fuckin solid flounce.
Eh Goldby.................
Ye cunt.
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 558
Not big and not clever
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 12:09:27 PM »
Died on stage a few times...
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 244
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 12:20:36 PM »
Anybody ever seen Goldby as a kid in Emmerdale???.......
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 12:34:34 PM »
I guess it's Goldby's turn for a fuckin good slippering today.
Off the hook Matty lad.
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 244
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 12:35:44 PM »
Noooo i think he was about 10/11 years old........
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 336
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 01:51:38 PM »
It was the pout that got him in the end.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 822
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 03:06:09 PM »
Was that the storyline where he was bullied by paddy and Marlon Dingle
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Goldby
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 03:16:23 PM »
No. He was being bullied by some other girls.
Logged
