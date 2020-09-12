Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 18, 2020, 09:29:57 AM
Author Topic: Goldby  (Read 596 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: Yesterday at 10:17:19 AM »
Where's the great leader disappeared?

He was gonna swing the axe in July, a monumental change in cob, then come July 31st, he vanishes.

In the run up to goldby's disappearance he was dishing out weekly bans for fun, some much deserved, others like clem's, for absolutely fuck all.

Now in the last week, we've had ROLF and Teenager Daughter Sucking Cock insults, Dead Baby jokes and Baby Raping insults and the punishment for it, is post deletions.

Ben, i know you've got the shit end of the stick having to mod this site on your own, but surely you can issue weekly bans for such disgusting behaviour? Or is it one rule for some, and another rule for the rest?
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:20:56 AM »
And you should be banning cunts for swearing in thread titles ye fuckin useless cunt.




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:31:08 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:17:19 AM
Ben, i know you've got the shit end of the stick having to mod this site on your own, but surely you can issue weekly bans for such disgusting behaviour? Or is it one rule for some, and another rule for the rest?

He doesn't mod the site on his own  :pd:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
tunstall
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:33:46 AM »
Daft cunt probably banned himself by mistake
Oldfield
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:40:26 AM »
He was only banning people when he had advertising revenue to worry about. Heard he was trying to sell the board..... has  :matty: bought in?
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:49:48 PM »
Say's this place is worth about $1500.00 on one of them how much is my web site worth

He might get 400 quid .
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:53:56 PM »
Feel a bit sorry for Goldby actually if he is selling up . Be brought on by a drop in traffic caused by  :matty: and his fake troll accounts so it looks like the snitch has won . Wonder where he will spend all his time if this closes down. fucking rat snake welching prick
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:06:25 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 03:53:56 PM
Feel a bit sorry for Goldby actually if he is selling up . Be brought on by a drop in traffic caused by  :matty: and his fake troll accounts so it looks like the snitch has won . Wonder where he will spend all his time if this closes down. fucking rat snake welching prick

 

This is as tedious as Southern Cross Rollarounds

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM »
It's not though looking back on it all.

Goldby has tried to make a decent board and granted some of us are right wingers who say our bit

The lefties like you Bob just come on to act the cunt spoiling threads , I think that Mad Mick poster was right as well when he talked about sex case types coming on here. that was years ago from what I read and it's still going on today.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:11:56 PM »
Goldby promised me he had big plans for this board. I've been let down badly so far.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:34:20 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM
It's not though looking back on it all.

Goldby has tried to make a decent board and granted some of us are right wingers who say our bit

The lefties like you Bob just come on to act the cunt spoiling threads , I think that Mad Mick poster was right as well when he talked about sex case types coming on here. that was years ago from what I read and it's still going on today.

What on earth does that mean? Are you suggesting that I and others who have different views to you are in some way a 'sex case', whatever that is?
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM »
Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.

Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Gramsci
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:48:41 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM
It's not though looking back on it all.

Goldby has tried to make a decent board and granted some of us are right wingers who say our bit

The lefties like you Bob just come on to act the cunt spoiling threads , I think that Mad Mick poster was right as well when he talked about sex case types coming on here. that was years ago from what I read and it's still going on today.

What do you do Sockets - chuck around threats that you are gonna, what was it, snap my fucking nose.
Think about it lad, you threatened someone on a message board, mainly for pulling you up on your appalling grammar. And you say that people like Bob spoil threads. Grow up and fuck off  :wanker:
Gramsci
*****
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:51:53 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM
Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.

Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx

If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.

Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it)  :like:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:53:24 PM by Gramsci » Logged
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:06:10 PM »
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:10:03 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:51:53 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM
Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.

Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx

If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.

Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it)  :like:

Fair play Bob. :like:

That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:15:58 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:10:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:51:53 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM
Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.

Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx

If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.

Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it)  :like:

Fair play Bob. :like:

That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.










Yes late last night

Quote from: CapsDave on September 16, 2020, 10:36:46 PM


I didnt see what he put but I have no time for paedo accusations from anyone, if thats what it was  :unlike:
[/quote]




Earlier in the night on the fishing thread moments after  the nappy ripper post

Quote from: CapsDave on September 16, 2020, 10:01:34 PM
Account might have been hacked  :unlike:
Gramsci
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:23:40 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:10:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:51:53 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM
Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.

Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx

If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.

Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it)  :like:

Fair play Bob. :like:

That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.

Who is Bob Rik, that was me, but hey, I think that is the first time you have been vaguely pleasant to me. Keep it up...I like the new you 
CapsDave
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:13:29 PM »
Rik I already stated I didnt see it but think any such accusations are out of order no matter who makes them 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:17:04 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:23:40 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:10:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:51:53 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM
Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.

Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx

If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.

Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it)  :like:

Fair play Bob. :like:

That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.

Who is Bob Rik, that was me, but hey, I think that is the first time you have been vaguely pleasant to me. Keep it up...I like the new you 

Sorry Oldfield  mcl
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Gramsci
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:13:58 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:17:04 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:23:40 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:10:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:51:53 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM
Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.

Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx

If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.

Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it)  :like:

Fair play Bob. :like:

That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.

Who is Bob Rik, that was me, but hey, I think that is the first time you have been vaguely pleasant to me. Keep it up...I like the new you 

Sorry Oldfield  mcl

 monkey
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:04:29 AM »
Goldby died of Covid 12/9/20/ RIP
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:13:18 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:04:29 AM
Goldby died of Covid 12/9/20/ RIP

Is that supposed to be a joke?
