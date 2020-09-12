RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 274





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 274Once in every lifetime Goldby « on: Yesterday at 10:17:19 AM » Where's the great leader disappeared?



He was gonna swing the axe in July, a monumental change in cob, then come July 31st, he vanishes.



In the run up to goldby's disappearance he was dishing out weekly bans for fun, some much deserved, others like clem's, for absolutely fuck all.



Now in the last week, we've had ROLF and Teenager Daughter Sucking Cock insults, Dead Baby jokes and Baby Raping insults and the punishment for it, is post deletions.



Ben, i know you've got the shit end of the stick having to mod this site on your own, but surely you can issue weekly bans for such disgusting behaviour? Or is it one rule for some, and another rule for the rest? Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 870





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 870Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Goldby « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:20:56 AM »









And you should be banning cunts for swearing in thread titles ye fuckin useless cunt. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 752





Posts: 3 752 Re: Goldby « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:33:46 AM » Daft cunt probably banned himself by mistake Logged

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 967







Posts: 967 Re: Goldby « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:40:26 AM » bought in? He was only banning people when he had advertising revenue to worry about. Heard he was trying to sell the board..... hasbought in? Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 585





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 585TRUMP 2020 Re: Goldby « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:49:48 PM » Say's this place is worth about $1500.00 on one of them how much is my web site worth



He might get 400 quid . Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 585





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 585TRUMP 2020 Re: Goldby « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:53:56 PM » and his fake troll accounts so it looks like the snitch has won . Wonder where he will spend all his time if this closes down. fucking rat snake welching prick Feel a bit sorry for Goldby actually if he is selling up . Be brought on by a drop in traffic caused byand his fake troll accounts so it looks like the snitch has won . Wonder where he will spend all his time if this closes down. fucking rat snake welching prick Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 15 117







Posts: 15 117 Re: Goldby « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:06:25 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 03:53:56 PM and his fake troll accounts so it looks like the snitch has won . Wonder where he will spend all his time if this closes down. fucking rat snake welching prick

Feel a bit sorry for Goldby actually if he is selling up . Be brought on by a drop in traffic caused byand his fake troll accounts so it looks like the snitch has won . Wonder where he will spend all his time if this closes down. fucking rat snake welching prick





This is as tedious as Southern Cross Rollarounds



This is as tedious as Southern Cross Rollarounds Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 585





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 585TRUMP 2020 Re: Goldby « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM » It's not though looking back on it all.



Goldby has tried to make a decent board and granted some of us are right wingers who say our bit



The lefties like you Bob just come on to act the cunt spoiling threads , I think that Mad Mick poster was right as well when he talked about sex case types coming on here. that was years ago from what I read and it's still going on today. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 154





Posts: 1 154 Re: Goldby « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:11:56 PM » Goldby promised me he had big plans for this board. I've been let down badly so far. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 15 117







Posts: 15 117 Re: Goldby « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:34:20 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM It's not though looking back on it all.



Goldby has tried to make a decent board and granted some of us are right wingers who say our bit



The lefties like you Bob just come on to act the cunt spoiling threads , I think that Mad Mick poster was right as well when he talked about sex case types coming on here. that was years ago from what I read and it's still going on today.



What on earth does that mean? Are you suggesting that I and others who have different views to you are in some way a 'sex case', whatever that is? What on earth does that mean? Are you suggesting that I and others who have different views to you are in some way a 'sex case', whatever that is? Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 274





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 274Once in every lifetime Re: Goldby « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM » Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.



Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 280







Posts: 8 280 Re: Goldby « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:48:41 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM It's not though looking back on it all.



Goldby has tried to make a decent board and granted some of us are right wingers who say our bit



The lefties like you Bob just come on to act the cunt spoiling threads , I think that Mad Mick poster was right as well when he talked about sex case types coming on here. that was years ago from what I read and it's still going on today.



What do you do Sockets - chuck around threats that you are gonna, what was it, snap my fucking nose.

Think about it lad, you threatened someone on a message board, mainly for pulling you up on your appalling grammar. And you say that people like Bob spoil threads. Grow up and fuck off What do you do Sockets - chuck around threats that you are gonna, what was it, snap my fucking nose.Think about it lad, you threatened someone on a message board, mainly for pulling you up on your appalling grammar. And you say that people like Bob spoil threads. Grow up and fuck off Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 280







Posts: 8 280 Re: Goldby « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:51:53 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.



Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx



If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.



Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it) If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it) « Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:53:24 PM by Gramsci » Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 585





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 585TRUMP 2020 Re: Goldby « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:06:10 PM » Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 274





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 274Once in every lifetime Re: Goldby « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:10:03 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:51:53 PM Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.



Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx



If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.



Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it)

If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it)

Fair play Bob.



That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread. Fair play Bob.That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 280







Posts: 8 280 Re: Goldby « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:23:40 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:10:03 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:51:53 PM Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM Maybe he is saying if this it was myself, lids, crocket, Lenin or madmick who posted what matty posted yesterday, you, matty, capstroll, monster, squarewheelbike and others would be all over us like a cheap suit.



Yet when its matty or one of your lot its ohhh matty you were a silly boy, dont do it again xx



If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.



Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it)

If Matty posted what people say he did, then that is fucking low and in very bad taste. Apparently he is my mate....never really engaged with him on here apart from some decent cricket chat. Any paedo insinuations deserve a ban according to the board rules and rightly so.Personally Rik, I wouldn't condone any of that kind of shit, if he did say that (didn't see it)

Fair play Bob.



That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.

Fair play Bob.That excuse doesnt wash with caps troll who claimed he didnt see it, but posted just a minute after monkeyman quoted matty in the thread.

Who is Bob Rik, that was me, but hey, I think that is the first time you have been vaguely pleasant to me. Keep it up...I like the new you Who is Bob Rik, that was me, but hey, I think that is the first time you have been vaguely pleasant to me. Keep it up...I like the new you Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 254





Posts: 5 254 Re: Goldby « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:13:29 PM » Rik I already stated I didnt see it but think any such accusations are out of order no matter who makes them Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

