September 17, 2020, 12:09:47 PM
Author Topic: Warnock has Covid  (Read 224 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Today at 09:20:15 AM »
Or in other words, a head cold
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:47:58 AM »
Speedy recovery hopefully.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:56:10 AM »
Get well soon Colin
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:12:28 AM »
I wonder how he managed to get a fuckin test.



 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
tunstall
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:32:58 AM »
He's been over the border

ITK
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:37:31 AM »
I did wonder why he was in the stands on Tuesday.
Up yours
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:15:46 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:47:58 AM
Speedy recovery hopefully.

 :like:

He looks fit but he IS in his 70s..
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:45:45 AM »
I wonder if he has flown back down south while I am fuckin locked up?

 


Why aren't the full fuckin club on lockdown? Fuck this regular private testing shite. They should all be in quarantine. This is a text I received from the track and trace automated system:


Quote
Isolation Follow-Up: 6 days to go

You have been asked to self-isolate by NHS Test & Trace. This means that you should not leave your home.

Count down the days, but make sure the days count!

If you feel well, take stock of how you've spent the time. Self-isolation may give you a rare chance to focus on your interests.

If you are feeling low or worried, check out these tips and advice: https://www.nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters/.

You may develop symptoms up to 14 days after contact with a coronavirus case. Stay alert for symptoms and check any that you notice on NHS 111 online https://111.nhs.uk/covid-19/. You may have the virus but have no symptoms. Continue self-isolating to protect others.

To opt out reply STOP




Why the fuck should I stay in this fuckin house one second longer?


Because I am thinking of the rest of the community.

Fuckin football wankers.


 :wanker:
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:53:14 AM »
Didn't know he was after signing Him 🤔
