Author Topic: State of this  (Read 436 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 08:29:42 AM »
 rava

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18725389.award-winning-artist-middlesbrough-gets-creative-lockdown/
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:32:15 AM »
£20 says that's  :matty:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:39:21 AM »
His works include Manhandle, 2020 (concrete block, steel grab handle, screws)





That sounds a fuckin fantastic piece.





 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:52:27 AM »
Here it is.. really, this is it.



 souey
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:58:41 AM »
 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:59:44 AM »
Seen better examples in spacker toilets.




 
Skinz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:03:32 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 08:52:27 AM
Here it is.. really, this is it.



 souey

Cordless iron?

Another of his/hers:

lost

Some daft cunt liberal would pay a million for that shite
Skinz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:05:06 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:59:44 AM
Seen better examples in spacker toilets.




 

Handicapped mice 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:06:33 AM »
Bet hes seen a fair few manhandles !
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:15:03 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 08:52:27 AM
Here it is.. really, this is it.



 souey


I wonder if the fuckin stupid lefty tree dwelling scruffy matted hair cunt sat planning this for 6 months before hiring a workshop to 'construct' these examples.

Fuckin chopper.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:19:40 AM »
Definitely has blocks on the brain.
Probably because he likes to be blocked by gadgies.
Nailed on shitstabber.












 rava
Itchy_ring
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:43:50 AM »
I'm all for a bit of individuality and creativity but FFS I've seen more artistic sculptures knocked up by lads having a laugh onsite.
Bernie
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:49:48 AM »
You know, there is a serious point to this.

This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.

Also, when you look at his website you see things like this

It is imperative for gender identity is taught in schools. I understand these ideas are new, particularly in the school curriculum, but to teach children that they dont need to be constrained by structured ideas of gender can only be beneficial. There are many ways of starting the conversation in an informal way, and I think that art is a way to address issues in a less direct, but equally engaging way.

Another lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female  souey
Skinz
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:14:17 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:49:48 AM
You know, there is a serious point to this.

This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.

Also, when you look at his website you see things like this

It is imperative for gender identity is taught in schools. I understand these ideas are new, particularly in the school curriculum, but to teach children that they dont need to be constrained by structured ideas of gender can only be beneficial. There are many ways of starting the conversation in an informal way, and I think that art is a way to address issues in a less direct, but equally engaging way.

Another lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female  souey

My daughters history teacher told the class that Trump was worse than Hitler just before this epidemic. Told her to tell him to stop talking shite or I'll go in and teach him some history. The shit these hippie twats are putting in kids heads is disgusting.

Anyway, she's not got him now  :ponce:
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:15:34 AM »
Oway Bernie lad. Let us rip into the cunt a bit more before you turn it al sensible and educated.

It is COB yer know.



 



 jc
Bernie
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:21:52 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:15:34 AM
Oway Bernie lad. Let us rip into the cunt a bit more before you turn it al sensible and educated.

It is COB yer know.



 



 jc

Rip away  mcl
nekder365
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:10:11 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 10:14:17 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:49:48 AM
You know, there is a serious point to this.

This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.

Also, when you look at his website you see things like this

It is imperative for gender identity is taught in schools. I understand these ideas are new, particularly in the school curriculum, but to teach children that they dont need to be constrained by structured ideas of gender can only be beneficial. There are many ways of starting the conversation in an informal way, and I think that art is a way to address issues in a less direct, but equally engaging way.

Another lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female  souey

My daughters history teacher told the class that Trump was worse than Hitler just before this epidemic. Told her to tell him to stop talking shite or I'll go in and teach him some history. The shit these hippie twats are putting in kids heads is disgusting.

Anyway, she's not got him now  :ponce:

Not a fan of grassing Skinz but that knob needed reporting....Worse than Hitler???......Fucking spanner......
Skinz
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:19:36 AM »
  :bc:
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:20:11 AM »
 
nekder365
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:27:26 AM »
I cant fault the geezer tbh. He knows some lefty liberal knobhead will pay big bucks for his collection of scaffy poles and bricks. Expect artwork from Jimmy Mac next.......
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:40:34 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 11:19:36 AM
  :bc:

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
Don pepe
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:47:54 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:49:48 AM
You know, there is a serious point to this.

This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.

Also, when you look at his website you see things like this

It is imperative for gender identity is taught in schools. I understand these ideas are new, particularly in the school curriculum, but to teach children that they dont need to be constrained by structured ideas of gender can only be beneficial. There are many ways of starting the conversation in an informal way, and I think that art is a way to address issues in a less direct, but equally engaging way.

Another lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female  souey

Should also do away with structured ideas of funding then eh. Thats a thing with this cunts, they all spout shite about radical ideas but try and get radical with their money and they lose their shit. Just as much capitalist fuck pigs as the rest of us
nekder365
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:07:33 PM »
Damien Hirst worth £300 million. Tracy Emming £175 million,Jeff Koons £350 million.....Not that daft getting into shit art that Russian oligarchs go nuts over........
Bobupanddown
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:32:53 PM »
This is art



This is just some random shit





Questions?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:38:56 PM »
Seen this cunt's twitter page  :unlike:

All for BLM  :unlike:

All for LGTBXYZ  :unlike:


Weirdo

Johnny Thunder
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:44:59 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:32:53 PM
This is art



This is just a fuckin breeze block with a yellow handle screwed on





Questions?





 :like:
sockets
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:57:41 PM »
Some one has wrote : Above one of his master pieces





So much going on with tension and dead weight, refusal to move and the vivid rope has so many connotations!
Jethro Tull
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:03:26 PM »
To be fair there was no breeze blocks in Michelangelo's day or he may have been better than he was.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:12:48 PM »
 charles
Bob_Ender
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:21:03 PM »
The vivid rope has so many connotations,Aye,the main one being it's the cheapest he could find.£3.99 in aldi,I've got one in my boot .
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:22:45 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 02:21:03 PM
The vivid rope has so many connotations,Aye,the main one being it's the cheapest he could find.£3.99 in aldi,I've got one in my boot .


Is it for towing cars or tying women up Bob lad?




 




 mcl
Bob_Ender
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:37:21 PM »
Nahh,just couldn't let a bargain like that pass,was cheaper than the bananas it was next to.Feckin strange shop that is.

Got a bag of tie-wraps for the women.    (Charles 3rd).
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:55:07 PM »
 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:03:17 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:59:44 AM
Seen better examples in spacker toilets.




 

Erm... why were you hanging about in spacker toilets?

 klins
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:11:06 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 11:19:36 AM
  :bc:

 jc
Minge
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:06:49 PM »
He wants beating to death with his creation .
Fag fuck waste of spunk
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:13:49 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:06:49 PM
He wants beating to death with his creation .
Fag fuck waste of spunk

I see the Sunday Times art section has gone down hill a bit.
