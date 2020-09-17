|
Skinz
You know, there is a serious point to this.
This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.
Also, when you look at his website you see things like thisIt is imperative for gender identity is taught in schools. I understand these ideas are new, particularly in the school curriculum, but to teach children that they dont need to be constrained by structured ideas of gender can only be beneficial. There are many ways of starting the conversation in an informal way, and I think that art is a way to address issues in a less direct, but equally engaging way.
Another lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female
My daughters history teacher told the class that Trump was worse than Hitler just before this epidemic. Told her to tell him to stop talking shite or I'll go in and teach him some history. The shit these hippie twats are putting in kids heads is disgusting.
Anyway, she's not got him now
Logged
nekder365
Not a fan of grassing Skinz but that knob needed reporting....Worse than Hitler???......Fucking spanner......
|