Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 894





Posts: 5 894 State of this « on: Today at 08:29:42 AM »



https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18725389.award-winning-artist-middlesbrough-gets-creative-lockdown/ Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 856





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 856Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: State of this « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:39:21 AM »











That sounds a fuckin fantastic piece.











His works include Manhandle, 2020 (concrete block, steel grab handle, screws)That sounds a fuckin fantastic piece. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 710





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 710Pull your socks up Tel. Re: State of this « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:52:27 AM »







Here it is.. really, this is it. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 856





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 856Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: State of this « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:59:44 AM »









Seen better examples in spacker toilets. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 856





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 856Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: State of this « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:15:03 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 08:52:27 AM









Here it is.. really, this is it.



I wonder if the fuckin stupid lefty tree dwelling scruffy matted hair cunt sat planning this for 6 months before hiring a workshop to 'construct' these examples.



Fuckin chopper.



I wonder if the fuckin stupid lefty tree dwelling scruffy matted hair cunt sat planning this for 6 months before hiring a workshop to 'construct' these examples.Fuckin chopper. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 856





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 856Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: State of this « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:19:40 AM »

Probably because he likes to be blocked by gadgies.

Nailed on shitstabber.

























Definitely has blocks on the brain.Probably because he likes to be blocked by gadgies.Nailed on shitstabber. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 749





Posts: 1 749 Re: State of this « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:43:50 AM » I'm all for a bit of individuality and creativity but FFS I've seen more artistic sculptures knocked up by lads having a laugh onsite. Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 894





Posts: 5 894 Re: State of this « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:49:48 AM »



This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.



Also, when you look at his website you see things like this



It is imperative for gender identity is taught in schools. I understand these ideas are new, particularly in the school curriculum, but to teach children that they dont need to be constrained by structured ideas of gender can only be beneficial. There are many ways of starting the conversation in an informal way, and I think that art is a way to address issues in a less direct, but equally engaging way.



Another lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female You know, there is a serious point to this.This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.Also, when you look at his website you see things like thisAnother lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 461





Posts: 2 461 Re: State of this « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:14:17 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:49:48 AM



This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.



Also, when you look at his website you see things like this



It is imperative for gender identity is taught in schools. I understand these ideas are new, particularly in the school curriculum, but to teach children that they dont need to be constrained by structured ideas of gender can only be beneficial. There are many ways of starting the conversation in an informal way, and I think that art is a way to address issues in a less direct, but equally engaging way.



Another lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female

You know, there is a serious point to this.This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.Also, when you look at his website you see things like thisAnother lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female

My daughters history teacher told the class that Trump was worse than Hitler just before this epidemic. Told her to tell him to stop talking shite or I'll go in and teach him some history. The shit these hippie twats are putting in kids heads is disgusting.



Anyway, she's not got him now My daughters history teacher told the class that Trump was worse than Hitler just before this epidemic. Told her to tell him to stop talking shite or I'll go in and teach him some history. The shit these hippie twats are putting in kids heads is disgusting.Anyway, she's not got him now Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 856





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 856Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: State of this « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:15:34 AM »



It is COB yer know.















Oway Bernie lad. Let us rip into the cunt a bit more before you turn it al sensible and educated.It is COB yer know. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 229





Posts: 2 229 Re: State of this « Reply #16 on: Today at 11:10:11 AM » Quote from: Skinz on Today at 10:14:17 AM Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:49:48 AM



This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.



Also, when you look at his website you see things like this



It is imperative for gender identity is taught in schools. I understand these ideas are new, particularly in the school curriculum, but to teach children that they dont need to be constrained by structured ideas of gender can only be beneficial. There are many ways of starting the conversation in an informal way, and I think that art is a way to address issues in a less direct, but equally engaging way.



Another lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female

You know, there is a serious point to this.This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.Also, when you look at his website you see things like thisAnother lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female

My daughters history teacher told the class that Trump was worse than Hitler just before this epidemic. Told her to tell him to stop talking shite or I'll go in and teach him some history. The shit these hippie twats are putting in kids heads is disgusting.



Anyway, she's not got him now

My daughters history teacher told the class that Trump was worse than Hitler just before this epidemic. Told her to tell him to stop talking shite or I'll go in and teach him some history. The shit these hippie twats are putting in kids heads is disgusting.Anyway, she's not got him now

Not a fan of grassing Skinz but that knob needed reporting....Worse than Hitler???......Fucking spanner...... Not a fan of grassing Skinz but that knob needed reporting....Worse than Hitler???......Fucking spanner...... Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 229





Posts: 2 229 Re: State of this « Reply #19 on: Today at 11:27:26 AM » I cant fault the geezer tbh. He knows some lefty liberal knobhead will pay big bucks for his collection of scaffy poles and bricks. Expect artwork from Jimmy Mac next....... Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 783





Posts: 783 Re: State of this « Reply #21 on: Today at 11:47:54 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:49:48 AM



This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.



Also, when you look at his website you see things like this



It is imperative for gender identity is taught in schools. I understand these ideas are new, particularly in the school curriculum, but to teach children that they dont need to be constrained by structured ideas of gender can only be beneficial. There are many ways of starting the conversation in an informal way, and I think that art is a way to address issues in a less direct, but equally engaging way.



Another lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female

You know, there is a serious point to this.This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.Also, when you look at his website you see things like thisAnother lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female

Should also do away with structured ideas of funding then eh. Thats a thing with this cunts, they all spout shite about radical ideas but try and get radical with their money and they lose their shit. Just as much capitalist fuck pigs as the rest of us Should also do away with structured ideas of funding then eh. Thats a thing with this cunts, they all spout shite about radical ideas but try and get radical with their money and they lose their shit. Just as much capitalist fuck pigs as the rest of us Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 229





Posts: 2 229 Re: State of this « Reply #22 on: Today at 12:07:33 PM » Damien Hirst worth £300 million. Tracy Emming £175 million,Jeff Koons £350 million.....Not that daft getting into shit art that Russian oligarchs go nuts over........ Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 558





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 558TRUMP 2020 Re: State of this « Reply #24 on: Today at 01:38:56 PM »



All for BLM



All for LGTBXYZ





Weirdo



Seen this cunt's twitter pageAll for BLMAll for LGTBXYZWeirdo Logged