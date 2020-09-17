Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 17, 2020, 10:08:04 AM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: State of this  (Read 124 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 08:29:42 AM »
 rava

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18725389.award-winning-artist-middlesbrough-gets-creative-lockdown/
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:32:15 AM »
£20 says that's  :matty:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:39:21 AM »
His works include Manhandle, 2020 (concrete block, steel grab handle, screws)





That sounds a fuckin fantastic piece.





 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:52:27 AM »
Here it is.. really, this is it.



 souey
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:58:41 AM »
 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:59:44 AM »
Seen better examples in spacker toilets.




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Skinz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:03:32 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 08:52:27 AM
Here it is.. really, this is it.



 souey

Cordless iron?

Another of his/hers:

lost

Some daft cunt liberal would pay a million for that shite
Skinz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:05:06 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:59:44 AM
Seen better examples in spacker toilets.




 

Handicapped mice 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:06:33 AM »
Bet hes seen a fair few manhandles !
Tory Cunt
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:15:03 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 08:52:27 AM
Here it is.. really, this is it.



 souey


I wonder if the fuckin stupid lefty tree dwelling scruffy matted hair cunt sat planning this for 6 months before hiring a workshop to 'construct' these examples.

Fuckin chopper.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:19:40 AM »
Definitely has blocks on the brain.
Probably because he likes to be blocked by gadgies.
Nailed on shitstabber.












 rava
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:43:50 AM »
I'm all for a bit of individuality and creativity but FFS I've seen more artistic sculptures knocked up by lads having a laugh onsite.
Bernie
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:49:48 AM »
You know, there is a serious point to this.

This nob will have no doubt got £££ in public money from various arts bodies and quangos that fund him to do this dog shit.

Also, when you look at his website you see things like this

It is imperative for gender identity is taught in schools. I understand these ideas are new, particularly in the school curriculum, but to teach children that they dont need to be constrained by structured ideas of gender can only be beneficial. There are many ways of starting the conversation in an informal way, and I think that art is a way to address issues in a less direct, but equally engaging way.

Another lefty who wants to spend his time teaching kids that there is no such thing as male & female  souey
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
