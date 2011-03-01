Welcome,
September 18, 2020, 03:34:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Help for Heroes
Author
Topic: Help for Heroes (Read 257 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 119
Help for Heroes
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:13:12 AM »
Short of money, laying off staff, demand higher than ever
Get your standing orders set up. Tenner a month, less than £2.50/ week
To our forces
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 897
Re: Help for Heroes
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:16:57 AM »
Shutting their recovery centres, including the one in Catterick
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 822
Re: Help for Heroes
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:04:57 AM »
Or donate to my regiments charity
https://theriflesnetwork.co.uk/page/care-for-casualties
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 301
Re: Help for Heroes
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:20:32 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:13:12 AM
Short of money, laying off staff, demand higher than ever
Get your standing orders set up. Tenner a month, less than £2.50/ week
To our forces
Suffering due to lefty liberals calling all soldiers baby murdering far right thugs
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 119
Re: Help for Heroes
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:15 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 07:20:32 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:13:12 AM
Short of money, laying off staff, demand higher than ever
Get your standing orders set up. Tenner a month, less than £2.50/ week
To our forces
Suffering due to lefty liberals calling all soldiers baby murdering far right thugs
Fuck off bringing babies up again
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 822
Re: Help for Heroes
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:42 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 07:20:32 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:13:12 AM
Short of money, laying off staff, demand higher than ever
Get your standing orders set up. Tenner a month, less than £2.50/ week
To our forces
Suffering due to lefty liberals calling all soldiers baby murdering far right thugs
I've also been accused of being a rapist, racist murdering tyrant
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Help for Heroes
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:25:15 AM »
And a cunt.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 822
Re: Help for Heroes
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:30:46 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 12:30:22 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:25:15 AM
And a cunt.
Guilty
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Help for Heroes
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:31:21 PM »
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 336
Re: Help for Heroes
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:53:23 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:13:12 AM
Get your standing orders set up. Tenner a month, less than £2.50/ week
Thanks for doing the maths for us.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 898
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Help for Heroes
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:18:06 PM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 119
Re: Help for Heroes
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:11:05 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 01:53:23 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:13:12 AM
Get your standing orders set up. Tenner a month, less than £2.50/ week
Thanks for doing the maths for us.
Send an address for the bill..
