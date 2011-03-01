Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Help for Heroes  (Read 199 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 08:13:12 AM »
Short of money, laying off staff, demand higher than ever

Get your standing orders set up. Tenner a month, less than £2.50/ week

 jc jc To our forces
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:16:57 AM »
Shutting their recovery centres, including the one in Catterick  souey
RiversideRifle
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:04:57 AM »
Or donate to my regiments charity  :like:


https://theriflesnetwork.co.uk/page/care-for-casualties
Snoozy
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:20:32 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:13:12 AM
Short of money, laying off staff, demand higher than ever

Get your standing orders set up. Tenner a month, less than £2.50/ week

 jc jc To our forces

Suffering due to lefty liberals calling all soldiers baby murdering far right thugs
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:38:15 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 07:20:32 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:13:12 AM
Short of money, laying off staff, demand higher than ever

Get your standing orders set up. Tenner a month, less than £2.50/ week

 jc jc To our forces

Suffering due to lefty liberals calling all soldiers baby murdering far right thugs

Fuck off bringing babies up again
RiversideRifle
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:38:42 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 07:20:32 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:13:12 AM
Short of money, laying off staff, demand higher than ever

Get your standing orders set up. Tenner a month, less than £2.50/ week

 jc jc To our forces

Suffering due to lefty liberals calling all soldiers baby murdering far right thugs

I've also been accused of being a rapist, racist murdering tyrant  
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:25:15 AM »
And a cunt.



 
RiversideRifle
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:30:46 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 12:30:22 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:25:15 AM
And a cunt.



 

Guilty
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:31:21 PM »
 mcl


 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:53:23 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:13:12 AM

Get your standing orders set up. Tenner a month, less than £2.50/ week


Thanks for doing the maths for us.

 jc
