Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 17, 2020, 03:50:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FAO EL CAPTAIN  (Read 325 times)
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 845

UTB


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:38:53 AM »
Come on lad own up and take what's coming on the chin. No place on here for what you said last night.

A simple apology to Don for calling him you know what 

An Apology to Crocket for ruining a good fishing thread.

Most of all an apology to the COB family that you have let down big time.

A weeks break is what you need, taking that time to look in the mirror and reflect what truly has been a bad week for you.

We will all be here in a week waiting for you brother, waiting for the new, a better you to emerge.
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 806


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:11:17 PM »
Well spoken me owld chyna, straight from the heart  :ponce:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 863


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:24:00 PM »
Matty lad ye fuckin naughty cunt.

Are ye becoming a fuckin rightie?



 




 charles
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 569


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:08:21 PM »
There are libel laws.
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 452


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:12:12 PM »
I reckon its because some of his accounts are banned so he has nowhere to vent.

The only reason he feels the need to have these multiple personalities is because his actual real personality is pretty shit and he is not very likeable.

As much as the monster is an unfunny boring cunt.  Id be tempted to let him back.  Class it as some kind of counselling service for El Capitan.

Then maybe we wont have as many of these disgusting outbursts from him.
Logged
WLM
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 489


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:21:56 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 01:12:12 PM
I reckon its because some of his accounts are banned so he has nowhere to vent.

The only reason he feels the need to have these multiple personalities is because his actual real personality is pretty shit and he is not very likeable.

As much as the monster is an unfunny boring cunt.  Id be tempted to let him back.  Class it as some kind of counselling service for El Capitan.

Then maybe we wont have as many of these disgusting outbursts from him.

Fuck off - that daft cunt Queerson was destroying the board

Matty as El Capitan is a minor annoyance by comparison and easily ignored
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 452


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:30:15 PM »
Queerson is more easily ignored.

When he is having an episode El Capitan is dangerous and disgusting.

I ignore them both generally but when others are talking about how disgusting he is.   Its worth sticking the boot in.

Im still dubious about the fact he has learning difficulties/is on the spectrum. .  I think it might be an act he puts on to deflect from what a sad fucker he is.
Logged
WLM
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 562


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:33:12 PM »
You know the score Maggie  :like: :like:

Matty has had loads banned

Welched on bets

Posts with fake accounts to spoil the board

Grassed posters up for saying far less than he did last night

And he gets away with it all


WHY
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 452


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:33:42 PM »
If he is on the spectrum (as a lot of people seem to think) I think we should lay off him.  
Logged
WLM
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 562


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:36:27 PM »
What's this spectrum stuff I don't have a clue what you are talking about
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 845

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:37:18 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 12:11:17 PM
Well spoken me owld chyna, straight from the heart  :ponce:

I knew it would play on your heart strings, you're just a big softie me owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 845

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:39:42 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:27 PM
What's this spectrum stuff I don't have a clue what you are talking about


He's saying  :matty: has got the Tism
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 562


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:42:18 PM »
Gonna have to draw me a picture cos I still have no idea what you are going on about .

spectrum / Tism ?   You trying to say he's a fucking retard ? just say it
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 863


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:43:05 PM »
Everyone who is regularly involved in the various feuds running on here will occasionally lose their cool and overstep the mark.

It's just how it works.

When Lids, Rick, Crocky etc. go overboard then Bob, Bernie, Matty etc. start booting off.

And obviously when wearing the other shoe...............




Just stop fuckin bickering.




 jc
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 845

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:44:04 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:42:18 PM
Gonna have to draw me a picture cos I still have no idea what you are going on about .

spectrum / Tism ?   You trying to say he's a fucking retard ? just say it

Tism= Autism
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 863


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:46:30 PM »
Matty's fuckin good at sums and that.




 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 452


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:46:58 PM »
Autism/Aspergers is the general feeling
Logged
WLM
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 562


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:48:42 PM »
He's obviously got summing missing upstairs








Ruined a good thread about my days fishing  :unlike: :unlike:


Needs a few weeks in the cooler . but Ben has let him off the hook
Logged
Tommy Cooper
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 255


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:53:22 PM »
Fuck the excuses he is just
a vile cunt when it suits,
Logged
just like that
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 562


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:58:28 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Today at 01:53:22 PM
Fuck the excuses he is just
a vile cunt when it suits,










YES  :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:

YES YES YES  :like: :like: :like:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 293


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:06:53 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:58:28 PM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Today at 01:53:22 PM
Fuck the excuses he is just
a vile cunt when it suits,










YES  :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:

YES YES YES  :like: :like: :like:

Did you just cum?
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 562


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:08:52 PM »
No I am just going  :like:

To the Town 
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 806


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:09:16 PM »
Matty reminds of that kid from dead man's shoes, the spastic one  :ponce:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 845

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:10:56 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:09:16 PM
Matty reminds of that kid from dead man's shoes, the spastic one  :ponce:

 mick
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 863


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:14:07 PM »
 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 863


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:34:38 PM »
I think he said he already has like.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 318



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:05:48 PM »
Please can someone take him to Saltburn?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 