Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 17, 2020, 12:09:36 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BOYCOTT COB  (Read 522 times)
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 553


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 10:59:22 PM »
This fella here  :matty:

Not a week goes by with out him typing he has " REPORTED" some one or other trying to get em banned

This fella here  :matty:

Not a week goes by with out him reminding everyone peado accusations are a BIG NO NO on here 

This fella here  :matty:

Was in euphoria when I got banned 3 times 

This same fella here  :matty:

Called Don Pepe Ian Wadkins the baby raper tonight .

All evidence got deleted and no action taken  :wanker:


Not coming back on unless justice is served
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 804


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:00:54 PM »
I missed the Ian Watkins thing, if true he has to go  :redcard: and take all his other accounts with him  :wanker: he's no owld fruit of mine
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 263


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:03 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 11:00:54 PM
I missed the Ian Watkins thing, if true he has to go  :redcard: and take all his other accounts with him  :wanker: he's no owld fruit of mine

Its true, Ive got it screen captured.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 449


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:21:28 AM »
Place will be better.   Dangerous criminal crook conman and their.

Plus some of the stuff he has said recently has been very suspect klins
Logged
WLM
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 786


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:24:35 AM »
Yep, its true

Lets see how admin handle that one

One things for sure he can not complain if anyone dishes out the same to him

He wqs reeled in yet again, narrowback on the end if my line yet again  :meltdown:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 042


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:10:48 AM »
I REPLIED TO THAT THREAD TELLING HIM I AM REPORTING HIM BUT I DID NOT HAVE TIME HE PULLED IT INSTANTLY 
ITS TIME FOR HIM TO LEAVE FOR A WHILE  oleary
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 577


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:51:31 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:10:48 AM
I REPLIED TO THAT THREAD TELLING HIM I AM REPORTING HIM BUT I DID NOT HAVE TIME HE PULLED IT INSTANTLY 
ITS TIME FOR HIM TO LEAVE FOR A WHILE  oleary

I've had you down as a few things monkeyman but a 'snout' wasn't one of them...... who learnt you that trick or need i ask.....
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 577


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:34:35 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:06:03 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 11:00:54 PM
I missed the Ian Watkins thing, if true he has to go  :redcard: and take all his other accounts with him  :wanker: he's no owld fruit of mine

Its true, Ive got it screen captured.



Not like you to miss a chance of hitting the quote function Rik in order to capture your man, U need to up your game gadge. May i suggest you stay logged in rather than browse from the outside. Or will you lose your street cred if your logged in too long... Still at least you manged to get your two penneth in with your screen capture comment,,

Not like you that Ricky boy.....
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 616

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:56:09 AM »
And I thought wife beater Geoffrey had joined,  oh well
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 107



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:10:26 AM »
The fucking stuff that is posted here day after day after day. Some of the least reserved posters are now in a feeding frenzy said something disgraceful.

Crack on, you fucking hypocrites

 :bc: :bc: :bc:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 895


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:18:11 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:56:09 AM
And I thought wife beater Geoffrey had joined,  oh well

Me too!! Can you imagine him posting on here !  rava
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 895


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:19:17 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RleE--HDBiU
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 577


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:27:36 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:18:11 AM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:56:09 AM
And I thought wife beater Geoffrey had joined,  oh well

Me too!! Can you imagine him posting on here !  rava

 monkey
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 097


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:35:30 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:19:17 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RleE--HDBiU



 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 577


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:37:45 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:19:17 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RleE--HDBiU



 monkey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 107



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:39:05 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:19:17 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RleE--HDBiU



 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 14


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:01:51 AM »
It is really simple. There are three groups.

1. Those of us find that kind of behaviour so terrible we'd never make a remark like that.

2. Those who do it as a matter of course and are only offended when it is somebody they don't like.
3. Some do it very rarely when they lose their temper.

So if you're in group 1 please raise your objections. If you fall into category 2 or 3 which I believe everybody on this thread apart from Bob, Monkeyman, Riversiderifle, Don Pepe, MaggieThatcher, Minge and maybe Bobupanddown and myself do then you have no right to be offended until you look at yourself first.
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 970



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:42:02 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:01:51 AM
It is really simple. There are three groups.

1. Those of us find that kind of behaviour so terrible we'd never make a remark like that.

2. Those who do it as a matter of course and are only offended when it is somebody they don't like.
3. Some do it very rarely when they lose their temper.

So if you're in group 1 please raise your objections. If you fall into category 2 or 3 which I believe everybody on this thread apart from Bob, Monkeyman, Riversiderifle, Don Pepe, MaggieThatcher, Minge and maybe Bobupanddown and myself do then you have no right to be offended until you look at yourself first.

Matty speaks .......

 :matty: monkey
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 14


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:53:58 AM »
I'm not Matty but your post does make my point for me, so much appreciated. The context of what is said is secondary to who has said it on here. The hypocrisy and lack of standards is nothing new but the faux outrage is amusing, at best psychotic at worst.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 234


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:03:03 AM »
Fuck me its turning into Boreme on here we are infested............ :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 786


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:08:46 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:53:58 AM
I'm not Matty but your post does make my point for me, so much appreciated. The context of what is said is secondary to who has said it on here. The hypocrisy and lack of standards is nothing new but the faux outrage is amusing, at best psychotic at worst.

To he honest, it was entirely out of context which made it significantly worse. Not saying it because it was directed at me - i just thought it turned a relatively good natured, by cob standards, thread into something unacceptable. I dont think matty is normally that abusive so i imagine it was down to drink.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 14


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:11:50 AM »
Didn't see it, so can't comment on this specific incident. Just feels a bit like a load of bagheads standing outside the court shouting hang em at the drop kicks being sent down.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 234


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:15:46 AM »
I didnt see it but its out of character for Matty....but not Monster.....Gonna fess up Matty?.......
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 970



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:21:02 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:53:58 AM
I'm not Matty but your post does make my point for me, so much appreciated. The context of what is said is secondary to who has said it on here. The hypocrisy and lack of standards is nothing new but the faux outrage is amusing, at best psychotic at worst.

Hmmm.......let me see the irony (given i havent called for Mattys banning)

1.)  you trot on everytime Matty is in trouble, obfuscating, deflecting and defending for him every single time.....

2.) you run automatic defence for him

3.) you come on here automatically attacking anyone who disagrees with him

4.) you deleted all your posts on your account to start again

5,) your account reeks of a sock puppet account

Please spare me your hypocritical bullshit
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 234


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:23:19 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:21:02 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:53:58 AM
I'm not Matty but your post does make my point for me, so much appreciated. The context of what is said is secondary to who has said it on here. The hypocrisy and lack of standards is nothing new but the faux outrage is amusing, at best psychotic at worst.

Hmmm.......let me see the irony (given i havent called for Mattys banning)

1.)  you trot on everytime Matty is in trouble, obfuscating, deflecting and defending for him every single time.....

2.) you run automatic defence for him

3.) you come on here automatically attacking anyone who disagrees with him

4.) you deleted all your posts on your account to start again

5,) your account reeks of a sock puppet account

Please spare me your hypocritical bullshit

O.M.G 1st time i have ever agreed with you Oldfield....Reading between the lines are you saying Matty is Pally??? 
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 970



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:27:46 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:23:19 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:21:02 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:53:58 AM
I'm not Matty but your post does make my point for me, so much appreciated. The context of what is said is secondary to who has said it on here. The hypocrisy and lack of standards is nothing new but the faux outrage is amusing, at best psychotic at worst.

Hmmm.......let me see the irony (given i havent called for Mattys banning)

1.)  you trot on everytime Matty is in trouble, obfuscating, deflecting and defending for him every single time.....

2.) you run automatic defence for him

3.) you come on here automatically attacking anyone who disagrees with him

4.) you deleted all your posts on your account to start again

5,) your account reeks of a sock puppet account

Please spare me your hypocritical bullshit

O.M.G 1st time i have ever agreed with you Oldfield....Reading between the lines are you saying Matty is Pally??? 

 monkey i can live with polite disagreement

Ive told you he has textbook narcissistic personality disorder .... look it up....The symptoms are all there... with all the multi accounts/ multiple personalities he is venturing into schizophrenia

The only thing this board needs to do is ban the multi accounts.



Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 107



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:32:34 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:27:46 AM


The only thing this board needs to do is ban the multi accounts.


two in one day!!!!! Couldn't agree more  :like:
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 14


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:33:10 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:21:02 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:53:58 AM
I'm not Matty but your post does make my point for me, so much appreciated. The context of what is said is secondary to who has said it on here. The hypocrisy and lack of standards is nothing new but the faux outrage is amusing, at best psychotic at worst.

Hmmm.......let me see the irony (given i havent called for Mattys banning)

1.)  you trot on everytime Matty is in trouble, obfuscating, deflecting and defending for him every single time.....

2.) you run automatic defence for him

3.) you come on here automatically attacking anyone who disagrees with him

4.) you deleted all your posts on your account to start again

5,) your account reeks of a sock puppet account

Please spare me your hypocritical bullshit

1. Untrue
2. Untrue
3. Untrue
4. true.
5. I don't know what that means.

I am not defending Matty or anybody else. I am simply highlighting the hypocrisy of the 'boyz' on here.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 234


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:33:20 AM »
I see your point. I have had "normal" convos with Matty as "Matty" and found him to be really funny and not stupid but there has been other times i could have reached through and choked him....Im going to watch Glass to get an insight into mpd... :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 045


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:36:38 AM »
Crocky was on about an 8lb fish or something that he caught, to which don said that was Mattys weight last time I reeled him in. I replied with something like ***Ian Watkins Alert***

Obviously way over the line, and Ive apologised to Don about it
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 786


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:39:57 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:36:38 AM
Crocky was on about an 8lb fish or something that he caught, to which don said that was Mattys weight last time I reeled him in. I replied with something like ***Ian Watkins Alert***

Obviously way over the line, and Ive apologised to Don about it

Apology accepted

Time to move along
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 970



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:40:20 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:32:34 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:27:46 AM


The only thing this board needs to do is ban the multi accounts.


two in one day!!!!! Couldn't agree more  :like:

Did you just respond on your other account? Nekder 😂😂😂😂
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 234


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:01:54 PM »
Noooo i am unique 1 name.I read this board for years before i joined so have a good memory of previous posters guises.And tbh i dont think me and Bob Bitch could be further apart in views etc.......


Or is it a double bluff???......
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 553


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:05:27 PM »
Never mind apology accepted time to move along  :unlike:

This fuck stick  :matty: goes out his way to fuck up every single thread whether its the Matty account or one of his fakes

I have said above he has had numerous people banned from here by reporting them  :wanker:

Every week you see him with the " That's a big no no on COB Reported "  :unlike:

As for you snitch you bet welching cunt  :matty:

It was a nice harmless thread  thread then sure as shite you came on being a funny cunt with me then you wrote


Do you like reeling in new born babies ?

Urrrrrgh Ian Watkind alert  klins klins klins



Rik pulled you up on it due to your hypocrisy you cunt then Ben the so called moderator deleted your sicko post and the post Rik had quoted showing what you said  :wanker:


You're a fucking slime cunt weasel always out to spoil the board and Ben has given you the green light to do it


Lefty wank stains  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:


I won't be posting anymore you should have been banned like I got banned 3 times and all the other lads for fuck all..




Reminder :

Quote from: Steve Göldby on May 17, 2020, 02:17:19 PM


The only spite involved was in the original remarks - the ones where people who get more slack on here than they get anywhere else chose to abuse that and cross lines.

Do you really think I am going to let vile hate speech go unchecked because the visitor figures will drop? No way - no remorse, no surrender.
[/quote]


 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 