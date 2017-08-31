sockets



BOYCOTT COB « on: Yesterday at 10:59:22 PM »



Not a week goes by with out him typing he has " REPORTED" some one or other trying to get em banned



Not a week goes by with out him reminding everyone peado accusations are a BIG NO NO on here



Was in euphoria when I got banned 3 times



Called Don Pepe Ian Wadkins the baby raper tonight .



All evidence got deleted and no action taken





Not coming back on unless justice is served

RiversideRifle

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:00:54 PM » and take all his other accounts with him he's no owld fruit of mine I missed the Ian Watkins thing, if true he has to goand take all his other accounts with himhe's no owld fruit of mine

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:03 AM »

I missed the Ian Watkins thing, if true he has to goand take all his other accounts with himhe's no owld fruit of mine

Its true, Ive got it screen captured.



Its true, Ive got it screen captured.

maggiethatcherrulesok

WLM





Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:21:28 AM »



Place will be better. Dangerous criminal crook conman and their.Plus some of the stuff he has said recently has been very suspect

Don pepe

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:24:35 AM »



Lets see how admin handle that one



One things for sure he can not complain if anyone dishes out the same to him



Yep, its trueLets see how admin handle that oneOne things for sure he can not complain if anyone dishes out the same to himHe wqs reeled in yet again, narrowback on the end if my line yet again

monkeyman

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:10:48 AM »

ITS TIME FOR HIM TO LEAVE FOR A WHILE I REPLIED TO THAT THREAD TELLING HIM I AM REPORTING HIM BUT I DID NOT HAVE TIME HE PULLED IT INSTANTLYITS TIME FOR HIM TO LEAVE FOR A WHILE

headset

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:51:31 AM »

ITS TIME FOR HIM TO LEAVE FOR A WHILE

I REPLIED TO THAT THREAD TELLING HIM I AM REPORTING HIM BUT I DID NOT HAVE TIME HE PULLED IT INSTANTLYITS TIME FOR HIM TO LEAVE FOR A WHILE

I've had you down as a few things monkeyman but a 'snout' wasn't one of them...... who learnt you that trick or need i ask.....

headset

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:34:35 AM »

I missed the Ian Watkins thing, if true he has to goand take all his other accounts with himhe's no owld fruit of mine

Its true, Ive got it screen captured.





Its true, Ive got it screen captured.

Not like you to miss a chance of hitting the quote function Rik in order to capture your man, U need to up your game gadge. May i suggest you stay logged in rather than browse from the outside. Or will you lose your street cred if your logged in too long... Still at least you manged to get your two penneth in with your screen capture comment,,



Not like you to miss a chance of hitting the quote function Rik in order to capture your man, U need to up your game gadge. May i suggest you stay logged in rather than browse from the outside. Or will you lose your street cred if your logged in too long... Still at least you manged to get your two penneth in with your screen capture comment,,Not like you that Ricky boy.....

Minge

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:56:09 AM » And I thought wife beater Geoffrey had joined, oh well

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:10:26 AM »



Crack on, you fucking hypocrites



The fucking stuff that is posted here day after day after day. Some of the least reserved posters are now in a feeding frenzy said something disgraceful.Crack on, you fucking hypocrites

Bernie

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:19:17 AM » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RleE--HDBiU



Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Pallys bar stool

Posts: 14 Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:01:51 AM » It is really simple. There are three groups.



1. Those of us find that kind of behaviour so terrible we'd never make a remark like that.



2. Those who do it as a matter of course and are only offended when it is somebody they don't like.

3. Some do it very rarely when they lose their temper.



So if you're in group 1 please raise your objections. If you fall into category 2 or 3 which I believe everybody on this thread apart from Bob, Monkeyman, Riversiderifle, Don Pepe, MaggieThatcher, Minge and maybe Bobupanddown and myself do then you have no right to be offended until you look at yourself first. Logged

Oldfield

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:42:02 AM »

Matty speaks .......



1. Those of us find that kind of behaviour so terrible we'd never make a remark like that.



2. Those who do it as a matter of course and are only offended when it is somebody they don't like.

3. Some do it very rarely when they lose their temper.



So if you're in group 1 please raise your objections. If you fall into category 2 or 3 which I believe everybody on this thread apart from Bob, Monkeyman, Riversiderifle, Don Pepe, MaggieThatcher, Minge and maybe Bobupanddown and myself do then you have no right to be offended until you look at yourself first.



Matty speaks .......



Matty speaks .......

Pallys bar stool

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #18 on: Today at 10:53:58 AM » I'm not Matty but your post does make my point for me, so much appreciated. The context of what is said is secondary to who has said it on here. The hypocrisy and lack of standards is nothing new but the faux outrage is amusing, at best psychotic at worst.

nekder365

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #19 on: Today at 11:03:03 AM » Fuck me its turning into Boreme on here we are infested............

Don pepe

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:08:46 AM »



To he honest, it was entirely out of context which made it significantly worse. Not saying it because it was directed at me - i just thought it turned a relatively good natured, by cob standards, thread into something unacceptable. I dont think matty is normally that abusive so i imagine it was down to drink.



To he honest, it was entirely out of context which made it significantly worse. Not saying it because it was directed at me - i just thought it turned a relatively good natured, by cob standards, thread into something unacceptable. I dont think matty is normally that abusive so i imagine it was down to drink.

Pallys bar stool

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #21 on: Today at 11:11:50 AM » Didn't see it, so can't comment on this specific incident. Just feels a bit like a load of bagheads standing outside the court shouting hang em at the drop kicks being sent down.

nekder365

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #22 on: Today at 11:15:46 AM » I didnt see it but its out of character for Matty....but not Monster.....Gonna fess up Matty?.......

Oldfield

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #23 on: Today at 11:21:02 AM »



Hmmm.......let me see the irony (given i havent called for Mattys banning)



1.) you trot on everytime Matty is in trouble, obfuscating, deflecting and defending for him every single time.....



2.) you run automatic defence for him



3.) you come on here automatically attacking anyone who disagrees with him



4.) you deleted all your posts on your account to start again



5,) your account reeks of a sock puppet account



Hmmm.......let me see the irony (given i havent called for Mattys banning)1.) you trot on everytime Matty is in trouble, obfuscating, deflecting and defending for him every single time.....2.) you run automatic defence for him3.) you come on here automatically attacking anyone who disagrees with him4.) you deleted all your posts on your account to start again5,) your account reeks of a sock puppet accountPlease spare me your hypocritical bullshit

nekder365

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #24 on: Today at 11:23:19 AM »

O.M.G 1st time i have ever agreed with you Oldfield....Reading between the lines are you saying Matty is Pally???



Hmmm.......let me see the irony (given i havent called for Mattys banning)



1.) you trot on everytime Matty is in trouble, obfuscating, deflecting and defending for him every single time.....



2.) you run automatic defence for him



3.) you come on here automatically attacking anyone who disagrees with him



4.) you deleted all your posts on your account to start again



5,) your account reeks of a sock puppet account



Please spare me your hypocritical bullshit

Hmmm.......let me see the irony (given i havent called for Mattys banning)1.) you trot on everytime Matty is in trouble, obfuscating, deflecting and defending for him every single time.....2.) you run automatic defence for him3.) you come on here automatically attacking anyone who disagrees with him4.) you deleted all your posts on your account to start again5,) your account reeks of a sock puppet accountPlease spare me your hypocritical bullshit

O.M.G 1st time i have ever agreed with you Oldfield....Reading between the lines are you saying Matty is Pally??? O.M.G 1st time i have ever agreed with you Oldfield....Reading between the lines are you saying Matty is Pally??? Logged

Oldfield

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #25 on: Today at 11:27:46 AM »

i can live with polite disagreementIve told you he has textbook narcissistic personality disorder .... look it up....The symptoms are all there... with all the multi accounts/ multiple personalities he is venturing into schizophreniaThe only thing this board needs to do is ban the multi accounts.



Hmmm.......let me see the irony (given i havent called for Mattys banning)



1.) you trot on everytime Matty is in trouble, obfuscating, deflecting and defending for him every single time.....



2.) you run automatic defence for him



3.) you come on here automatically attacking anyone who disagrees with him



4.) you deleted all your posts on your account to start again



5,) your account reeks of a sock puppet account



Please spare me your hypocritical bullshit

Hmmm.......let me see the irony (given i havent called for Mattys banning)1.) you trot on everytime Matty is in trouble, obfuscating, deflecting and defending for him every single time.....2.) you run automatic defence for him3.) you come on here automatically attacking anyone who disagrees with him4.) you deleted all your posts on your account to start again5,) your account reeks of a sock puppet accountPlease spare me your hypocritical bullshit

O.M.G 1st time i have ever agreed with you Oldfield....Reading between the lines are you saying Matty is Pally???

O.M.G 1st time i have ever agreed with you Oldfield....Reading between the lines are you saying Matty is Pally???

i can live with polite disagreement



Ive told you he has textbook narcissistic personality disorder .... look it up....The symptoms are all there... with all the multi accounts/ multiple personalities he is venturing into schizophrenia



The only thing this board needs to do is ban the multi accounts.







i can live with polite disagreementIve told you he has textbook narcissistic personality disorder .... look it up....The symptoms are all there... with all the multi accounts/ multiple personalities he is venturing into schizophreniaThe only thing this board needs to do is ban the multi accounts. Logged

Pallys bar stool

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #27 on: Today at 11:33:10 AM »

1. Untrue2. Untrue3. Untrue4. true.5. I don't know what that means.I am not defending Matty or anybody else. I am simply highlighting the hypocrisy of the 'boyz' on here.



Hmmm.......let me see the irony (given i havent called for Mattys banning)



1.) you trot on everytime Matty is in trouble, obfuscating, deflecting and defending for him every single time.....



2.) you run automatic defence for him



3.) you come on here automatically attacking anyone who disagrees with him



4.) you deleted all your posts on your account to start again



5,) your account reeks of a sock puppet account



Please spare me your hypocritical bullshit

Hmmm.......let me see the irony (given i havent called for Mattys banning)1.) you trot on everytime Matty is in trouble, obfuscating, deflecting and defending for him every single time.....2.) you run automatic defence for him3.) you come on here automatically attacking anyone who disagrees with him4.) you deleted all your posts on your account to start again5,) your account reeks of a sock puppet accountPlease spare me your hypocritical bullshit

1. Untrue

2. Untrue

3. Untrue

4. true.

5. I don't know what that means.



I am not defending Matty or anybody else. I am simply highlighting the hypocrisy of the 'boyz' on here. 1. Untrue2. Untrue3. Untrue4. true.5. I don't know what that means.I am not defending Matty or anybody else. I am simply highlighting the hypocrisy of the 'boyz' on here. Logged

nekder365

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #28 on: Today at 11:33:20 AM » I see your point. I have had "normal" convos with Matty as "Matty" and found him to be really funny and not stupid but there has been other times i could have reached through and choked him....Im going to watch Glass to get an insight into mpd...

El Capitan

Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #29 on: Today at 11:36:38 AM » Crocky was on about an 8lb fish or something that he caught, to which don said that was Mattys weight last time I reeled him in. I replied with something like ***Ian Watkins Alert***

Obviously way over the line, and Ive apologised to Don about it



Rob Nichols ruined my life.

nekder365

Posts: 2 234 Re: BOYCOTT COB « Reply #32 on: Today at 12:01:54 PM »





Or is it a double bluff???...... Noooo i am unique 1 name.I read this board for years before i joined so have a good memory of previous posters guises.And tbh i dont think me and Bob Bitch could be further apart in views etc.......Or is it a double bluff???...... Logged