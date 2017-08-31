Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 965







Posts: 965 Re: So Matty Posts That Crocket Reels in Little Babies Like Ian Watkins « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:37:58 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM







Hope Don Pepe is OK



Poor lad logged off after reading that







Hope Don Pepe is OKPoor lad logged off after reading that

Its Mattys neighbours id be worried about if he is banned off here



He will be raising the fucking dead tonight....... shrunken heads being waved about...... indian banjo music full blast....... vast clouds of incence blowing out of the windows....... mini voodoo dolls of sockets and me all over the fucking place.....



Linthorpe will be in spiritual uproar for the fucking week..... demons stalking the streets and everything



Poor Shaman!!







Its Mattys neighbours id be worried about if he is banned off hereHe will be raising the fucking dead tonight....... shrunken heads being waved about...... indian banjo music full blast....... vast clouds of incence blowing out of the windows....... mini voodoo dolls of sockets and me all over the fucking place.....Linthorpe will be in spiritual uproar for the fucking week..... demons stalking the streets and everythingPoor Shaman!! Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 044





Posts: 43 044 Re: So Matty Posts That Crocket Reels in Little Babies Like Ian Watkins « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:40:44 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 10:37:58 PM Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM







Hope Don Pepe is OK



Poor lad logged off after reading that







Hope Don Pepe is OKPoor lad logged off after reading that

Its Mattys neighbours id be worried about if he is banned off here



He will be raising the fucking dead tonight....... shrunken heads being waved about...... indian banjo music full blast....... vast clouds of incence blowing out of the windows....... mini voodoo dolls of sockets and me all over the fucking place.....



Linthorpe will be in spiritual uproar for the fucking week..... demons stalking the streets and everything



Poor Shaman!!









Its Mattys neighbours id be worried about if he is banned off hereHe will be raising the fucking dead tonight....... shrunken heads being waved about...... indian banjo music full blast....... vast clouds of incence blowing out of the windows....... mini voodoo dolls of sockets and me all over the fucking place.....Linthorpe will be in spiritual uproar for the fucking week..... demons stalking the streets and everythingPoor Shaman!!





Have you not checked my Facebook recently? You should know Im not in Linthorpe Have you not checked my Facebook recently? You should know Im not in Linthorpe Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 965







Posts: 965 Re: So Matty Posts That Crocket Reels in Little Babies Like Ian Watkins « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:40:44 PM Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 10:37:58 PM Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM







Hope Don Pepe is OK



Poor lad logged off after reading that







Hope Don Pepe is OKPoor lad logged off after reading that

Its Mattys neighbours id be worried about if he is banned off here



He will be raising the fucking dead tonight....... shrunken heads being waved about...... indian banjo music full blast....... vast clouds of incence blowing out of the windows....... mini voodoo dolls of sockets and me all over the fucking place.....



Linthorpe will be in spiritual uproar for the fucking week..... demons stalking the streets and everything



Poor Shaman!!









Its Mattys neighbours id be worried about if he is banned off hereHe will be raising the fucking dead tonight....... shrunken heads being waved about...... indian banjo music full blast....... vast clouds of incence blowing out of the windows....... mini voodoo dolls of sockets and me all over the fucking place.....Linthorpe will be in spiritual uproar for the fucking week..... demons stalking the streets and everythingPoor Shaman!!





Have you not checked my Facebook recently? You should know Im not in Linthorpe

Have you not checked my Facebook recently? You should know Im not in Linthorpe

Matty, im more worried about you opening a portal to hell simply because you got banned off a football forum and couldnt handle it



You are worried about Facebook



Last thing we need is dead political grandpa crashing though the void and backing up your Ian Wadkins claims





Matty, im more worried about you opening a portal to hell simply because you got banned off a football forum and couldnt handle itYou are worried about FacebookLast thing we need is dead political grandpa crashing though the void and backing up your Ian Wadkins claims Logged

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 438





Posts: 3 438 Re: So Matty Posts That Crocket Reels in Little Babies Like Ian Watkins « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:54:38 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 10:37:58 PM Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM







Hope Don Pepe is OK



Poor lad logged off after reading that







Hope Don Pepe is OKPoor lad logged off after reading that

Its Mattys neighbours id be worried about if he is banned off here



He will be raising the fucking dead tonight....... shrunken heads being waved about...... indian banjo music full blast....... vast clouds of incence blowing out of the windows....... mini voodoo dolls of sockets and me all over the fucking place.....



Linthorpe will be in spiritual uproar for the fucking week..... demons stalking the streets and everything



Poor Shaman!!









He will be raising the fucking dead tonight....... shrunken heads being waved about...... indian banjo music full blast....... vast clouds of incence blowing out of the windows....... mini voodoo dolls of sockets and me all over the fucking place.....Linthorpe will be in spiritual uproar for the fucking week..... demons stalking the streets and everythingPoor Shaman!!

His neighbour will be fine as they dont IP ban on here evidently. Matty using their wifi the scruffy bugger. His neighbour will be fine as they dont IP ban on here evidently. Matty using their wifi the scruffy bugger. Logged