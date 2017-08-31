Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 17, 2020, 07:57:55 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: So Matty Posts That Crocket Reels in Little Babies Like Ian Watkins  (Read 355 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 260


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:11:10 PM »
And admin just delete all evidence of it?

Absolutely stinks.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 552


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:11:54 PM »
Think he's been banned
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 250


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:13:55 PM »
 mick
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 260


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:16:12 PM »
Aren't you outraged Caps, you would've been if it was crocket. Don't you have a sword swallowing remark for your buddy..... :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 803


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:17:11 PM »
Has Matty gone?  mick
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 840

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:17:44 PM »
Isn't it a weeks ban  :nige:
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 552


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 PM »
Called Don Pepe an Ian Wadkins sort  :unlike: :unlike:

Life time ban nothing less for that one.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 840

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:22:43 PM »
He'll be pissed up, always turns nasty with the beer.

A week on the naughty step is enough though, no need for a full ban.
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 552


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:23:42 PM »
If it is a week he can get down Albert park bit of fresh air do some fishing himself





Well done Ben for pushing that button  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 313



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:27:01 PM »
Here's an ice cream to help him through this difficult time.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 552


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:28:33 PM »
 charles charles charles charles charles
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 965



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:29:48 PM »
Narcissistic personality disorder........ absolutly text book
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:32:19 PM by Oldfield » Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 840

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 10:29:48 PM
Narcissistic personality disorder........ absolute text book

 :matty: = Des

 monkey
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 965



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 10:30:49 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 10:29:48 PM
Narcissistic personality disorder........ absolute text book

 :matty: = Des

 monkey

 :basil:
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 552


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM »
 charles charles charles



Hope Don Pepe is OK

Poor lad logged off after reading that  :unlike:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 250


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:36:46 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:16:12 PM
Aren't you outraged Caps, you would've been if it was crocket. Don't you have a sword swallowing remark for your buddy..... :wanker: :wanker:

I didnt see what he put but I have no time for paedo accusations from anyone, if thats what it was  :unlike:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 965



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:37:58 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM
charles charles charles



Hope Don Pepe is OK

Poor lad logged off after reading that  :unlike:




Its Mattys neighbours id be worried about if he is banned off here

He will be raising the fucking dead tonight....... shrunken heads being waved about...... indian banjo music full blast....... vast clouds of incence blowing out of the windows....... mini voodoo dolls of sockets and me all over the fucking place.....

Linthorpe will be in spiritual uproar for the fucking week..... demons stalking the streets and everything

Poor Shaman!!

 :basil: monkey
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 552


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:39:11 PM »
He's not banned see the fishing thread  :unlike:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 044


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:40:44 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 10:37:58 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM
charles charles charles



Hope Don Pepe is OK

Poor lad logged off after reading that  :unlike:




Its Mattys neighbours id be worried about if he is banned off here

He will be raising the fucking dead tonight....... shrunken heads being waved about...... indian banjo music full blast....... vast clouds of incence blowing out of the windows....... mini voodoo dolls of sockets and me all over the fucking place.....

Linthorpe will be in spiritual uproar for the fucking week..... demons stalking the streets and everything

Poor Shaman!!

 :basil: monkey





Have you not checked my Facebook recently? You should know Im not in Linthorpe  :ponce:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 552


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:43:39 PM »
I got banned 3 times for typing ROLF


You call Don pepe Ian Wadkins the baby raper and all evidence gets deleted and here you are bold as brass tying away


this place stinks
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 965



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:40:44 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 10:37:58 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM
charles charles charles



Hope Don Pepe is OK

Poor lad logged off after reading that  :unlike:




Its Mattys neighbours id be worried about if he is banned off here

He will be raising the fucking dead tonight....... shrunken heads being waved about...... indian banjo music full blast....... vast clouds of incence blowing out of the windows....... mini voodoo dolls of sockets and me all over the fucking place.....

Linthorpe will be in spiritual uproar for the fucking week..... demons stalking the streets and everything

Poor Shaman!!

 :basil: monkey





Have you not checked my Facebook recently? You should know Im not in Linthorpe  :ponce:

Matty,  im more worried about you opening a portal to hell simply because you got banned off a football forum and couldnt handle it

You are worried about Facebook

Last thing we need is dead political grandpa crashing though the void  and backing up your Ian Wadkins claims

 :basil: monkey
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 044


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:48:55 PM »
I couldnt agree more, OddCunt  :like:







(I also have no fucking idea what youre dribbling on about)
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 094


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:53:37 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:43:39 PM
I got banned 3 times for typing ROLF


You call Don pepe Ian Wadkins the baby raper and all evidence gets deleted and here you are bold as brass tying away


this place stinks

How do you know  :matty: didn't delete it?

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 438


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:54:38 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 10:37:58 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM
charles charles charles



Hope Don Pepe is OK

Poor lad logged off after reading that  :unlike:




Its Mattys neighbours id be worried about if he is banned off here

He will be raising the fucking dead tonight....... shrunken heads being waved about...... indian banjo music full blast....... vast clouds of incence blowing out of the windows....... mini voodoo dolls of sockets and me all over the fucking place.....

Linthorpe will be in spiritual uproar for the fucking week..... demons stalking the streets and everything

Poor Shaman!!

 :basil: monkey



His neighbour will be fine as they dont IP ban on here evidently.  Matty using their wifi the scruffy bugger.  
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 803


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:05:57 PM »
He may not be banned but Matty you are fucking finished you wretch, make comments like that in real life and your skinny fat body would be flung about 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 044


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:11:54 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:11:10 PM
And admin just delete all evidence of it?

Absolutely stinks.


No I didnt
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
clag01
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 208


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 10:22:43 PM
He'll be pissed up, always turns nasty with the beer.

A week on the naughty step is enough though, no need for a full ban.

 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 313



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:30:12 PM »
At least he didn't mention Afghan dogs.

 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 783


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:28:05 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 11:05:57 PM
He may not be banned but Matty you are fucking finished you wretch, make comments like that in real life and your skinny fat body would be flung about 

I doubt i will cross paths with him but someone will catch up with the cowardly cunt at some point and he will get whats coming
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 313



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:13:48 AM »
I don't know.  This doesn't sound like something BUMCAT would do.

Let's see this evidence so Judge Nutmeg can spin the wheel of justice.



 mick
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 575


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:04:33 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM
charles charles charles



Hope Don Pepe is OK

Poor lad logged off after reading that  :unlike:




FFS.....poor lad logged off after reading that.... talk about 'fake outrage' your getting as bad as liddle for fake outrage when it suits you....wake up crocket surely your better than that,,,

Dear me.... lost
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 575


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:42:30 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:16:12 PM
Aren't you outraged Caps, you would've been if it was crocket. Don't you have a sword swallowing remark for your buddy..... :wanker: :wanker:

Why the fuck would you be bothered if no cunt knows who you are... Now if it was u or liddle or anyother person whos id is out in the open. Then fair enough. Just admit you want matty banned becuase he sometimes gets under the skin ov u and your getalong gang...
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 100



View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:43:33 AM »
Whos Ian Watkins?
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 840

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:51:36 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:43:33 AM
Whos Ian Watkins?

Plays for Brentford last I heard
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 840

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:53:03 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:43:33 AM
Whos Ian Watkins?

Sorry I thought you meant Olly.

Ian I'd rather not repeat, the lowest of the lowest even by peado standards
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 