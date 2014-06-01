Welcome,
September 16, 2020, 11:30:05 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WhatsApp group
Author
Topic: WhatsApp group (Read 175 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 803
WhatsApp group
«
on:
Today
at 07:24:06 PM »
I send and receive some horrific shit on a daily basis, I have a video that would be right up Crockys street, we setting one up or what
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 259
Once in every lifetime
Re: WhatsApp group
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:23:47 PM »
Thunder is a cunt for some of the stuff he sends me
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 837
UTB
Re: WhatsApp group
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:26:43 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 07:24:06 PM
I send and receive some horrific shit on a daily basis
, I have a video that would be right up Crockys street, we setting one up or what
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 803
Re: WhatsApp group
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:14:55 PM »
If everyone mails me.their number I'll set it up
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 250
Re: WhatsApp group
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:40:29 PM »
Sent
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 311
Re: WhatsApp group
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:40:57 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 10:40:29 PM
Sent
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 044
Re: WhatsApp group
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:41:09 PM »
Sent
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 552
TRUMP 2020
Re: WhatsApp group
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:41:42 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 07:24:06 PM
I send and receive some horrific shit on a daily basis, I have a video that would be right up Crockys street, we setting one up or what
ASK MATTY SOUNDS RIGHT UP HIS STREET
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 092
Re: WhatsApp group
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:43:00 PM »
Yeah I'm in, my number is 07854 gofuckyourself
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 437
Re: WhatsApp group
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:56:42 PM »
Add me please I will call you soon it will show as Spam Risk
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 803
Re: WhatsApp group
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:02:15 PM »
One thing you never give the rifle is your phone number, Boro taxis overcharged me once in 2009 and I haven't stopped phoning them since
Logged
