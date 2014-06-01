Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: WhatsApp group  (Read 175 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 07:24:06 PM »
I send and receive some horrific shit on a daily basis, I have a video that would be right up Crockys street, we setting one up or what 
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:23:47 PM »
Thunder is a cunt for some of the stuff he sends me
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:26:43 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 07:24:06 PM
I send and receive some horrific shit on a daily basis, I have a video that would be right up Crockys street, we setting one up or what 

 
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:14:55 PM »
If everyone mails me.their number I'll set it up  :ponce:
CapsDave
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:40:29 PM »
Sent  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:40:57 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:40:29 PM
Sent  :like:

 
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:41:09 PM »
Sent  :like:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:41:42 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 07:24:06 PM
I send and receive some horrific shit on a daily basis, I have a video that would be right up Crockys street, we setting one up or what 








ASK MATTY SOUNDS RIGHT UP HIS STREET
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:43:00 PM »
Yeah I'm in, my number is 07854 gofuckyourself  :alf:
Steboro
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:56:42 PM »
Add me please I will call you soon it will show as Spam Risk
RiversideRifle
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:02:15 PM »
One thing you never give the rifle is your phone number, Boro taxis overcharged me once in 2009 and I haven't stopped phoning them since  :ponce:
