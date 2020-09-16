Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 18, 2020, 11:10:28 PM
Topic: 1000 tickets
maggiethatcherrulesok
September 16, 2020, 05:42:27 PM
mate just text me to say 1000 tickets available for next boro games.

Obviously Im not interested because football is for fannies. 

But thought some on here might want to get in.   Could do with some boooers for the kneeling if they are still doing that.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Reply #1 on: September 16, 2020, 05:44:23 PM
Funny as fuck if some of the ra ras over the road never got tickets but the RWNJs here did
sockets
M A G A
Reply #2 on: September 16, 2020, 05:59:44 PM
Sure I heard on radio they picked 3 clubs from the lower leagues to trial it  Boro Luton Blackpool I think they said


Black pool is ravaged they reckon with the flu virus
RiversideRifle
Reply #3 on: September 16, 2020, 07:24:54 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on September 16, 2020, 05:44:23 PM
Funny as fuck if some of the ra ras over the road never got tickets but the RWNJs here did

Gold card for the win lads  :mido: the rifle will be going 
tunstall
Reply #4 on: September 16, 2020, 07:42:57 PM
.....probably struggle to sell em
ccole
Reply #5 on: September 16, 2020, 07:55:31 PM
625 for sponsors and players families  cry
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Reply #6 on: September 16, 2020, 08:07:09 PM
Gibbo just been round and dropped my ticket off

See ya there boys

 :nige:

 :like:
Bud Wiser
Reply #7 on: September 16, 2020, 08:14:12 PM
Got mine!  :chrisk:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Reply #8 on: September 16, 2020, 08:15:03 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on September 16, 2020, 08:14:12 PM
Got mine!  :chrisk:



 :like:
Rutters
Reply #9 on: September 16, 2020, 08:18:42 PM
Got mine too
Bud Wiser
Reply #10 on: September 16, 2020, 08:26:36 PM
I'll be in Block 9 of the West lower if anyone fancies a straightener? 
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #11 on: September 16, 2020, 08:31:54 PM
Me and my 6 year old lad are in block 9 too. He will sort you out 😂

Enjoy the match mate
Bud Wiser
Reply #12 on: September 16, 2020, 08:37:59 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on September 16, 2020, 08:31:54 PM
Me and my 6 year old lad are in block 9 too. He will sort you out 😂

Enjoy the match mate

Tell him his best opportunity will be when I'm 'taking the knee' before kick off!

Have a good one saturday, mate.  jc
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Reply #13 on: September 16, 2020, 08:47:30 PM
Of course I'm in West Stand Upper so I'll wave contemptuously to you all.

 

 :alf: :alf:
Bud Wiser
Reply #14 on: September 16, 2020, 09:21:02 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 16, 2020, 08:47:30 PM
Of course I'm in West Stand Upper so I'll wave contemptuously to you all.

 

 :alf: :alf:

The west upper is no good to me. It puts me in strangling distance of Neil Bausor.

I guess I'll just have to slum it in one of those lower west executive boxes instead.  :beer:
Logged
Gingerpig
Reply #15 on: September 16, 2020, 10:21:32 PM
In the gods of the west ........no doubt red nose has been suppled one ........will take a bottle of disinfectant in case he is nearby
kippers
Reply #16 on: September 16, 2020, 10:42:35 PM
Quote from: sockets on September 16, 2020, 05:59:44 PM
Sure I heard on radio they picked 3 clubs from the lower leagues to trial it  Boro Luton Blackpool I think they said


Black pool is ravaged they reckon with the flu virus
Is it fuck 
RiversideRifle
Reply #17 on: September 16, 2020, 11:03:30 PM
West upper for rifes  mick will have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals  :ponce:
coluka

Reply #18 on: September 16, 2020, 11:30:24 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on September 16, 2020, 11:03:30 PM
West upper for rifes  mick will have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals  :ponce:

Post your ticket as proof then,  so nobody could doubt your sincerity JJB, I mean rifle 

Have 3  though just for effect
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:27:14 PM
Quote from: coluka on September 16, 2020, 11:30:24 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on September 16, 2020, 11:03:30 PM
West upper for rifes  mick will have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals  :ponce:

Post your ticket as proof then,  so nobody could doubt your sincerity JJB, I mean rifle 

Have 3  though just for effect

Tickets don't get posted out till today you boreme fucking illegal

 :ukfist:
RiversideRifle
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:38:46 PM
Quote from: coluka on September 16, 2020, 11:30:24 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on September 16, 2020, 11:03:30 PM
West upper for rifes  mick will have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals  :ponce:

Post your ticket as proof then,  so nobody could doubt your sincerity JJB, I mean rifle 

Have 3  though just for effect


Crocky? 
ccole
Reply #21 on: Today at 10:19:43 PM
Anyone talking the knee ?
monkeyman
Reply #22 on: Today at 10:31:34 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on September 16, 2020, 11:03:30 PM
West upper for rifes  mick will have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals  :ponce:
AYE BECAUSE LIDS IS ON HOLIDAY
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #23 on: Today at 10:50:57 PM
Quote from: ccole on Today at 10:19:43 PM
Anyone talking the knees ?

Probably BUMCAT

 klins
RiversideRifle
Reply #24 on: Today at 10:59:47 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:31:34 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on September 16, 2020, 11:03:30 PM
West upper for rifes  mick will have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals  :ponce:
AYE BECAUSE LIDS IS ON HOLIDAY

OI monkey what's that got to do with anything he doesn't know me from Adam and he'd be wise to keep it that way if he ain't interested in being muckeroos :ponce:
