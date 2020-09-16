maggiethatcherrulesok

mate just text me to say 1000 tickets available for next boro games.



Obviously Im not interested because football is for fannies.



But thought some on here might want to get in. Could do with some boooers for the kneeling if they are still doing that.

maggiethatcherrulesok

Funny as fuck if some of the ra ras over the road never got tickets but the RWNJs here did

sockets



Sure I heard on radio they picked 3 clubs from the lower leagues to trial it Boro Luton Blackpool I think they said





Black pool is ravaged they reckon with the flu virus

tunstall

.....probably struggle to sell em

ccole

Posts: 4 117 Re: 1000 tickets « Reply #5 on: September 16, 2020, 07:55:31 PM »

625 for sponsors and players families

Ural Quntz



Phew thats betterPosts: 7 494Pack o cunts Re: 1000 tickets « Reply #6 on: September 16, 2020, 08:07:09 PM »



See ya there boys







Gibbo just been round and dropped my ticket off

See ya there boys

Alberto Bongaloid

Me and my 6 year old lad are in block 9 too. He will sort you out 😂

Enjoy the match mate



Enjoy the match mate Logged

Ural Quntz



Phew thats betterPosts: 7 494Pack o cunts Re: 1000 tickets « Reply #13 on: September 16, 2020, 08:47:30 PM »







Of course I'm in West Stand Upper so I'll wave contemptuously to you all.

Gingerpig

In the gods of the west ........no doubt red nose has been suppled one ........will take a bottle of disinfectant in case he is nearby

RiversideRifle

will have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals

West upper for rifes

coluka

Quote from: RiversideRifle on September 16, 2020, 11:03:30 PM
will have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals

West upper for rifes

Post your ticket as proof then, so nobody could doubt your sincerity JJB, I mean rifle

West upper for rifeswill have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals

Post your ticket as proof then, so nobody could doubt your sincerity JJB, I mean rifle



Have 3 though just for effect

Ural Quntz



Quote from: coluka on September 16, 2020, 11:30:24 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on September 16, 2020, 11:03:30 PM
will have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals

West upper for rifes

Post your ticket as proof then, so nobody could doubt your sincerity JJB, I mean rifle

Have 3 though just for effect

Tickets don't get posted out till today you bore

me fucking illegal

West upper for rifeswill have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals

Post your ticket as proof then, so nobody could doubt your sincerity JJB, I mean rifle



Have 3 though just for effect

Post your ticket as proof then, so nobody could doubt your sincerity JJB, I mean rifleHave 3though just for effect

Tickets don't get posted out till today you boreme fucking illegal



Tickets don't get posted out till today you boreme fucking illegal Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018