1000 tickets « on: Yesterday at 05:42:27 PM » mate just text me to say 1000 tickets available for next boro games.



Obviously Im not interested because football is for fannies.



But thought some on here might want to get in. Could do with some boooers for the kneeling if they are still doing that.

Re: 1000 tickets « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:44:23 PM » Funny as fuck if some of the ra ras over the road never got tickets but the RWNJs here did

Re: 1000 tickets « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:59:44 PM » Sure I heard on radio they picked 3 clubs from the lower leagues to trial it Boro Luton Blackpool I think they said





Black pool is ravaged they reckon with the flu virus

Re: 1000 tickets « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:42:57 PM » .....probably struggle to sell em

625 for sponsors and players families

See ya there boys







Gibbo just been round and dropped my ticket off See ya there boys

Re: 1000 tickets « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:31:54 PM » Me and my 6 year old lad are in block 9 too. He will sort you out 😂

Enjoy the match mate



Enjoy the match mate Logged

Of course I'm in West Stand Upper so I'll wave contemptuously to you all.

Re: 1000 tickets « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:21:32 PM » In the gods of the west ........no doubt red nose has been suppled one ........will take a bottle of disinfectant in case he is nearby

Re: 1000 tickets « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:03:30 PM » will have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals West upper for rifes