September 16, 2020, 11:30:00 PM
Author Topic: 1000 tickets  (Read 290 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« on: Today at 05:42:27 PM »
mate just text me to say 1000 tickets available for next boro games.

Obviously Im not interested because football is for fannies. 

But thought some on here might want to get in.   Could do with some boooers for the kneeling if they are still doing that.
Logged
WLM
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:44:23 PM »
Funny as fuck if some of the ra ras over the road never got tickets but the RWNJs here did
Logged
WLM
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:59:44 PM »
Sure I heard on radio they picked 3 clubs from the lower leagues to trial it  Boro Luton Blackpool I think they said


Black pool is ravaged they reckon with the flu virus
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:24:54 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 05:44:23 PM
Funny as fuck if some of the ra ras over the road never got tickets but the RWNJs here did

Gold card for the win lads  :mido: the rifle will be going 
Logged
tunstall
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:42:57 PM »
.....probably struggle to sell em
Logged
ccole
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:55:31 PM »
625 for sponsors and players families  cry
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:07:09 PM »
Gibbo just been round and dropped my ticket off

See ya there boys

 :nige:

 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:14:12 PM »
Got mine!  :chrisk:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:15:03 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:14:12 PM
Got mine!  :chrisk:



 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:18:42 PM »
Got mine too
Logged
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:26:36 PM »
I'll be in Block 9 of the West lower if anyone fancies a straightener? 
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:31:54 PM »
Me and my 6 year old lad are in block 9 too. He will sort you out 😂

Enjoy the match mate
Logged
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:37:59 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 08:31:54 PM
Me and my 6 year old lad are in block 9 too. He will sort you out 😂

Enjoy the match mate

Tell him his best opportunity will be when I'm 'taking the knee' before kick off!

Have a good one saturday, mate.  jc
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:47:30 PM »
Of course I'm in West Stand Upper so I'll wave contemptuously to you all.

 

 :alf: :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:47:30 PM
Of course I'm in West Stand Upper so I'll wave contemptuously to you all.

 

 :alf: :alf:

The west upper is no good to me. It puts me in strangling distance of Neil Bausor.

I guess I'll just have to slum it in one of those lower west executive boxes instead.  :beer:
Logged
Gingerpig
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:21:32 PM »
In the gods of the west ........no doubt red nose has been suppled one ........will take a bottle of disinfectant in case he is nearby
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:42:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:59:44 PM
Sure I heard on radio they picked 3 clubs from the lower leagues to trial it  Boro Luton Blackpool I think they said


Black pool is ravaged they reckon with the flu virus
Is it fuck 
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:03:30 PM »
West upper for rifes  mick will have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals  :ponce:
Logged
