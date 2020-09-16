Welcome,
September 16, 2020, 11:30:00 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1000 tickets
Author
Topic: 1000 tickets (Read 290 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
Offline
Posts: 448
1000 tickets
«
on:
Today
at 05:42:27 PM
mate just text me to say 1000 tickets available for next boro games.
Obviously Im not interested because football is for fannies.
But thought some on here might want to get in. Could do with some boooers for the kneeling if they are still doing that.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Offline
Posts: 448
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:44:23 PM
Funny as fuck if some of the ra ras over the road never got tickets but the RWNJs here did
sockets
Offline
Posts: 1 552
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:59:44 PM
Sure I heard on radio they picked 3 clubs from the lower leagues to trial it Boro Luton Blackpool I think they said
Black pool is ravaged they reckon with the flu virus
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 803
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:24:54 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on
Today
at 05:44:23 PM
Funny as fuck if some of the ra ras over the road never got tickets but the RWNJs here did
Gold card for the win lads
the rifle will be going
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 749
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:42:57 PM
.....probably struggle to sell em
ccole
Online
Posts: 4 115
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:55:31 PM
625 for sponsors and players families
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 487
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:07:09 PM
Gibbo just been round and dropped my ticket off
See ya there boys
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 894
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:14:12 PM
Got mine!
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 487
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:15:03 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 08:14:12 PM
Got mine!
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 118
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:18:42 PM
Got mine too
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 894
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:26:36 PM
I'll be in Block 9 of the West lower if anyone fancies a straightener?
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 617
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:31:54 PM
Me and my 6 year old lad are in block 9 too. He will sort you out 😂
Enjoy the match mate
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 894
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:37:59 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Today
at 08:31:54 PM
Me and my 6 year old lad are in block 9 too.
He will sort you out
😂
Enjoy the match mate
Tell him his best opportunity will be when I'm 'taking the knee' before kick off!
Have a good one saturday, mate.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 487
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:47:30 PM
Of course I'm in West Stand Upper so I'll wave contemptuously to you all.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 894
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:21:02 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 08:47:30 PM
Of course I'm in West Stand Upper so I'll wave contemptuously to you all.
The west upper is no good to me. It puts me in strangling distance of Neil Bausor.
I guess I'll just have to slum it in one of those lower west executive boxes instead.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 710
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:21:32 PM
In the gods of the west ........no doubt red nose has been suppled one ........will take a bottle of disinfectant in case he is nearby
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 264
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 10:42:35 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 05:59:44 PM
Sure I heard on radio they picked 3 clubs from the lower leagues to trial it Boro Luton Blackpool I think they said
Black pool is ravaged they reckon with the flu virus
Is it fuck
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 803
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 11:03:30 PM
West upper for rifes
will have a few pre beers in the bruntons and cross then into town to the six medals
